French title: Il est avantageux d'avoir où aller

Note that 97,196 Words is not a complete translation of Il est avantageux d'avoir où aller , and disappointingly includes only eighteen of the original thirty-three pieces; on the other hand, it does include two pieces not in the original edition, Lettre à une Calaisienne (published, in a different translation, in The Guardian , as ‘That thing gnawing away at all of us’: Calais and the shantytown on its doorstep) and Orbiting Jupiter: my week with Emmanuel Macron, also published in The Guardian

Several pieces are co-authored by Hélène Devynck

"On se plaît à y retrouver l'acuité du regard de Carrère, sa lucidité envers ses pairs comme envers lui-même. Ses convictions politiques aussi, dans une lettre ouverte à son ancien ami Renaud Camus, dont il rejette la dérive extrémiste et le parti de l'In-nocence. Son humour, lorsqu'il évoque un entretien catastrophique avec Catherine Deneuve, ou lorsque, "envoyé spécial dans le coeur des hommes", il multiplie les chroniques sentimentalo-érotiques pour un féminin italien." - Julien Bisson, L'Express

The complete review 's Review :

97,196 Words collects a variety of shorter non-fiction by Emmanuel Carrère, originally published in newspapers, magazines, and as introductions to books. The title refers to the length of the book -- but, alas, only in English: the French original is some two hundred and fifty pages longer and collects thirty-three pieces, while only eighteen of these made it into English, a disappointing and quite baffling culling that withholds from English-speaking readers pieces on Moll Flanders, Alan Turing, Leo Perutz, Balzac, Sébastien Japrisot, Ferenc Karinthy, and Michel Déon, among others. (Two of the pieces in 97,196 Words were also not included in the original French edition: Lettre à une Calaisienne (also published, in a different translation, in The Guardian, as ‘That thing gnawing away at all of us’: Calais and the shantytown on its doorstep) and Orbiting Jupiter: my week with Emmanuel Macron, also published in The Guardian.) [This review refers only to the English-language edition; I have not seen the French Il est avantageux d'avoir où aller.]

The chronologically-arranged collection begins with 'Three Crime Stories', first published in 1990, and concludes with the Macron-profile from 2017. Quite a few of these pieces echo and foreshadow some of Carrère's books, and/or fill in background about these works, from the Romand case (the basis for The Adversary) to My Life as a Russian Novel (UK title: A Russian Novel); 'The Last of the Possessed' describes his interest in and meetings with Eduard Limonov, which he expanded on for his book, Limonov, while a 2000 introduction to French edition of the collected stories of Philip K. Dick allows him to (re)cover ground from his Dick-work, I am Alive and You are Dead

Several of Carrère's books feature questionable subjects whom he was in at least some closer contact with -- notably fraud and murderer Jean-Claude Romand but also Limonov -- and he repeatedly wonders about this intermediating role he played, considering it also in light of other cases, of writers who were close to their difficult subjects, such as Truman Capote in writing In Cold Blood (in 'Capote, Romand, and Me') and the Jeffrey MacDonald/Joe McGinniss case (in 'The Journalist and the Murderer by Janet Malcolm') -- fascinating to him because of the question: "can a journalist who expresses false sympathy with someone to win his confidence be found guilty not only on moral but also on legal grounds ?" In 'The Life of Julie' he chronicles another chronicler, and her longtime subject, an HIV-positive woman named Julie, who has child after child who are take by Child Protective Services, again allowing him to explore the relationship of a chronicler with her subject.

Quite a few of the pieces, especially the early ones, deal with terribly grim circumstances and, often, crimes, Carrère summarizing miserable and/or baffling lives and, often, solutions sought in murder (or at least attempted murder); Romand, with his fabricated life and then brutal killing-spree is the near-ultimate exemplar of what Carrère is drawn to. But there are also other kinds of disaster and human misery: Carrère is in Sri Lanka in December 2004 when the tsunami hit, for example, and accompanies a family who lost their daughter that day ('Death in Sri Lanka'), while his contribution to Olivier Rolin's anthology Rooms (Seuil) is one in which he writes about 'Room 304, Hôtel du Midi in Pont-Évêque, Isère' because his originally planned trip to Yokohama fell through because of the death of the thirty-three-year-old sister of then-girlfriend (and now wife) Hélène Devynck (who co-wrote some of these pieces) -- material also familiar from Lives Other Than My Own (UK title: Other Lives But Mine)

It's not all bleak, however (and, indeed, even the darker pieces show touches of humor, self-deprecating and otherwise). A profile of The Dice Man-author Luke Rhinehart (actually: George Cockcroft) goes overboard on regurgitating the contents of the cult classic, but Cockcroft-in-person nicely deflates any of Carrère's hopes of what he would find (though he still keeps on searching among others dedicated to letting the roll of the die determine their next steps, a fatalism that obviously appeals to the author). And there's his piece on 'How I Completely Botched My Interview with Catherine Deneuve', yet anther profile that is more revealing about the author than his ostensible subject -- as is, indeed, generally the case here: Carrère's subjects remain strange and unfathomable to him, and no matter how great his interest he can't get any closer; his subject is, ultimately, himself, as close and good but also limited observer.

Carrère suggests:

All of us are prisoners of our personality, terribly confined by our own small ways of thinking and acting. We'd like to know what it's like to be someone else, at least I would, and to a large extent I became a writer to imagine just that.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 October 2019

About the Author :

French author Emmanuel Carrère was born in 1957. He has written numerous books, which have been widely translated.

