the complete review - fiction

The Memory Monster



by

Yishai Sarid



Hebrew title: מפלצת הזיכרון

Translated by Yardenne Greenspan

Our Assessment:



B : effective take, if familiar ground

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 3/7/2019 Lena Bopp Le Temps . 9/3/2020 J.-B. Vuillème

From the Reviews :

"Was bedeutet die Erinnerung an den Holocaust den wenigen, die noch leben ? Und was macht sie mit denen, die Erinnerung lernen? Yishai Sarid antwortet darauf in seinem Buch Monster , das vor allem Leser in Israel im Blick hat, wo diese Erinnerung ein identitätsstiftendes Merkmal ist, mit fast bösartiger Klarheit: Die Erinnerung hält jeden gefangen, und sie macht alle wahnsinnig." - Lena Bopp, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





, das vor allem Leser in Israel im Blick hat, wo diese Erinnerung ein identitätsstiftendes Merkmal ist, mit fast bösartiger Klarheit: Die Erinnerung hält jeden gefangen, und sie macht alle wahnsinnig." - "Le narrateur s'interroge sur l'usage de la force et de la violence d’une manière radicale qui remue nos angoisses au-delà même de la tragédie de la Shoah." - Jean-Bernard Vuillème, Le Temps

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Memory Monster is presented in the form of a long letter, written by the narrator to the "the official representative of memory" (of the Holocaust), the chairman of the board of Yad Vashem. In opening, the narrator explains that: "The following is a report of what happened there" -- suggesting already to the reader that something of significance involving the narrator happened, somewhere along the line, and presumably it was something problematic.

The narrator also explains:

At first, I tried to separate myself from the report and convey it in a clean, academic fashion, without bringing in my own personality or my private life, which, in and of themselves, are nothing worthy of discussion. But after writing only a few lines, I realized that was impossible. I was the vessel inside which the story lived. If I widened the cracks until I broke, the story would be lost, too.

The workers were eager to get out of there, but I thought about sticking around a little longer until it grew completely dark.

"Don't stay here alone," the archaeologist said, reading my mind. "This is a job. We finish and we leave. Otherwise we lose our minds. It's too awful."

I imagine you have pushed these pages aside with revulsion long ago. They are overflowing with perversion and self-hatred and emotional vomit. What does any of this turmoil have to do with you ?

"What's your job, Dad ?" he asked.

"He tells them about what happened," Ruth offered.

"What happened ?" Ido widened his eyes with worry.

"There was a monster that killed people," I said.

"And you fight the monster ?" he asked, excited.

"It's already dead," I tried to explain. "It's a memory monster."

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 September 2020

:

See Index of Israeli and Hebrew literature

About the Author :

Israeli author Yishai Sarid (ישי שריד‎) was born in 1965.

