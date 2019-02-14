|
A Devil Comes to Town
B : familiar kind of story, but interestingly twisted
A Devil Comes to Town comes in several layers, first-person accounts nested in one another.
It begins with an author who, after his first great success -- as Maurensig had with his The Lüneburg Variation --, begins receiving manuscripts from hopeful authors looking for advice and help in publishing them.
In the course of disposing of them he comes across a manuscript entitled 'The Devil in the Drawer' (which is also the original Italian title of the novel) -- an anonymous submission, without a return address or any indication of who wrote it.
I discovered that everyone in Dichterstube wrote, or at least that there wasn't a single family that did not count an aspiring writer in its midst. Incredible ! Everyone was a poet, short-story writer, historian, or novelist ... There was no other place in the world with such a high number of would-be writers. And they all submitted their manuscripts to the large publishing houses, which invariably rejected them and returned them to the sender.Father Cornelius is not the only one who uses literature as a way to connect with the locals in this 'village of literati', as the devil himself comes to town, claiming to be a publisher from Lucerne, Bernhard Fuchs, promising the locals the moon and settling in nicely in this lair to oversee things. He also supports a new prize for local writers -- a Goethe prize, of course -- and Father Cornelius is tasked with vetting the entries --giving him new insight into the locals:
It was strange that people who were so reserved and reticent, even toward their confessor, were willing to disclose their secrets provided there was a chance they would see them in print. A great many skeletons came out of closets, were taken by the hand and made to perform in a shambling danse macabre.The quality of the literary works that are submitted remains low, complicating the question of who could possibly be deserving of the prize. But then there are also other problems, like where the promised money for the prize is .....
The Faustian bargain between the supposed publisher and the overeager townspeople goes predictably south, with Father Cornelius -- the only one to recognize the supposed publisher for what he is from the first -- playing a significant role in the process (though of course also crushing the locals' dreams along the way ...).
With a nice backdrop of rabid foxes, effectively deployed, A Devil Comes to Town is a decent little tale of a town getting carried away, of the struggle between good and evil and the temptations and costs of success. Identities and personal secrets also figure prominently, as it turns out that Bernhard Fuchs isn't the only one who may not be quite who he appears or claims to be, as Father Cornelius' own background is also shadowier (or darker ...) than suspected (despite the occasional hint along the way).
The framing devices adds a nice additional issue, with the question of who a story belongs to brought to the fore by the layers of anonymity to the texts -- "Who is actually the legitimate owner of a 'manuscript found in a bottle' ?" the author asks at the conclusion, explaining his deliberations as to whether or not to make public this doubly-found tale.
If not quite your usual deal-with-the-devil tale, A Devil Comes to Town presents a decent variation on the theme, enjoyably literarily-focused, as everyone (including Father Cornelius, Friedrich, and the author) has a story to tell. Perhaps overambitious in the mix it tries to squeeze into and from its tales, as well as the use of several author-voices, A Devil Comes to Town veers a bit towards a muddle and doesn't quite come off as neatly as one might hope. Still, it's a decently unsettling novel, and both love- and warning-letter to and about literature, complete with nice little allusions and homages (down to those Maria Mancini cigars).
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 May 2019
Italian author Paolo Maurensig was born in 1943.
