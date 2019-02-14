

the complete review - fiction

A Devil Comes to Town



by

Paolo Maurensig



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Italian title: Il diavolo nel cassetto

Translated by Anne Milano Appel

Our Assessment:



B : familiar kind of story, but interestingly twisted

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 14/2/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"This nested narrative is an entertaining exploration of the manifold powers -- creative, confessional, corrupting -- of fiction." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

A Devil Comes to Town comes in several layers, first-person accounts nested in one another. It begins with an author who, after his first great success -- as Maurensig had with his The Lüneburg Variation --, begins receiving manuscripts from hopeful authors looking for advice and help in publishing them. In the course of disposing of them he comes across a manuscript entitled 'The Devil in the Drawer' (which is also the original Italian title of the novel) -- an anonymous submission, without a return address or any indication of who wrote it.

'The Devil in the Drawer' is also narrated in the first person; for convenience sake, the reader of the manuscript calls the author/narrator 'Friedrich' ("a name that I feel suggests a pale, blondish, aspiring writer rambling through the valley's of Switzerland") and then presents a mix of longer passages from Friedrich's manuscript, as well as summary of some of the rest. The gist is that in September 1991 Friedrich travelled to the Swiss town of Küsnacht, by Lake Zurich -- where Carl Gustav Jung lived and died, he notes (and Thomas Mann lived in the 1930s -- which he doesn't mention, though there are other references to that German master). There he met a priest, Father Cornelius, who warns him about the devil -- and literature, "a dangerous endeavor". Specifically, he warns that: "Without knowing it, the writer can become a formidable egregore" -- a term Friedrich is not familiar with, and which Father Cornelius describes as: "a chain reaction caused by univocal thinking" (a not unJungian concept ...) -- including as a sort of mass delusion.

Then Father Cornelius relates a tale of his own encounter with the devil, presented verbatim here and making up the bulk of the novel; the author and Friedrich's remarks were essentially preamble and introduction, and Friedrich and the author tie things up again in a brief coda, but the heart of the novel is Father Cornelius' long story.

It takes place in another Swiss town, which Father Cornelius does not want to identify by name -- giving it instead: "a predictable name: I'd say Dichterstube ("poet's repose") suits it perfectly". It is a town of about a thousand souls, a summer tourist spot but otherwise sleepy town whose one claim to fame or source of pride is that the greatest of German writers, Goethe, spent a night there. Father Cornelius was sent as vicar to the town, to assist the aging local priest, but found the locals a hard nut to crack. Only when he discovered the town's secret, was he able to make some inroads:

I discovered that everyone in Dichterstube wrote, or at least that there wasn't a single family that did not count an aspiring writer in its midst. Incredible ! Everyone was a poet, short-story writer, historian, or novelist ... There was no other place in the world with such a high number of would-be writers. And they all submitted their manuscripts to the large publishing houses, which invariably rejected them and returned them to the sender.

It was strange that people who were so reserved and reticent, even toward their confessor, were willing to disclose their secrets provided there was a chance they would see them in print. A great many skeletons came out of closets, were taken by the hand and made to perform in a shambling danse macabre.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 May 2019

World Editions publicity page

Einaudi publicity page

Gatopardo Ediciones publicity page

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian author Paolo Maurensig was born in 1943.

