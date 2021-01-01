

Game of the Gods



Paolo Maurensig



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Il gioco degli dèi

Translated by Anne Milano Appel

Our Assessment:



B : an incredible life-story as its foundation, but Maurensig layers way too much more (too thinly) on it

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer il Giornale . 19/4/2019 Fabrizio Ottaviani la Repubblica . 24/11/2019 Gianni Clerici

From the Reviews :

"Da sempre ossessionato dal passatempo strategico per eccellenza, ne Il gioco degli dèi Paolo Maurensig tira una linea che va dall'India britannica all'Inghilterra." - Fabrizio Ottaviani, il Giornale

The complete review 's Review :

Game of the Gods is essentially bookended by excerpts from the notebooks of a (fictional) Norman La Motta, describing how, as a reporter for The Washington Post, he came to be in the Punjab in 1965, as India and Pakistan were finding themselves drawn: "towards the abyss of a bloody conflict". When someone mentions that "the border that passes through Mittha Tawana" will be a weak point, La Motta perked up because of its connection to a person whom he had long been curious about but who had disappeared from view a decade earlier, after: "a scandal in New York": it was the birthplace of Malik Mir Sultan Khan. [While a novel, some of Maurensig's story is fact-based; oddly, among the facts he changes is the location of this village (and nearby Sargodha), putting it: "about sixty miles from Delhi" (and on the border), when in fact it is deep in Pakistan itself.]

Years earlier, La Motta had recognized Sultan Khan's name when it had (again): "been thrust into the bleak limelight of world attention" in New York in the mid-Fifties, because La Motta had been a chess enthusiast as a youngster and his favorite player was (as it turned out) the same Sultan Khan. He had repeatedly tried to look into the man's unusual life, but never been able to learn much more about him, but now opportunity presented itself, and he headed to Mittha Tawana -- where he then (nearby) has the good fortune to find Sultan Khan, and to gain an audience with him. The bulk of the novel then consists of Sultan Khan's account of his incredible life story.

Malik Mir Sultan Khan is an historical figure. He lived 1905 to 1966 -- so we know La Motta reached him shortly before his passing -- and was a phenomenal chess prodigy. His talents were recognized early on by Sir Malik Umar Hayat Khan, more or less accurately described by Maurensig as: "the largest landowner in all of Punjab". Sir Umar Khan took Sultan Khan under his wing, and fostered his talents; after Sultan Khan won the 1928 all-India chess championship Sir Umar Khan took him with him to England, where he spent most of the next five years; among Sultan Khan's successes was winning the British Chess Championships three times, as well as beating the great Capablanca. The real-life Sultan Khan returned to India with Sir Umar Khan in 1933 and soon later seems to have abandoned playing chess publicly; the remainder of his life seems to have passed unremarkably in and around Sargodha (where La Motta will report finding him, in the novel), where he then also died.

Maurensig takes the basic facts of Sultan Khan's life and spins a larger fiction out of it. He begins by giving Sultan Khan considerably humbler origins than they actually seem to have been, and makes the discovery of his remarkable talents even more surprising. (A man-eating tiger stalking the locals also plays a significant role in this part of the story .....) A nice touch is that he has Sultan Khan begin not as a chess prodigy, but rather a talent at the ancient version of the game, chaturanga.

Sir Umar Khan makes the then-orphaned (in the novel ...) Sultan Khan a servant in his household -- while continuing to help foster his chess talents. In Game of the Gods Sultan Khan always remains keenly aware of his position in the world-order: he remains, always, a servant, working in support of others. This is the role he has always been destined to play -- and, in India's rigid caste system, the one which he feels he belongs in. Appropriately, the Indian version of the game which he excelled at has depths that the Western version doesn't:

Chaturanga, then, was a game, of course, but also a philosophical text. It embraced the arts, the trades, the religious hierarchy, the social order, and the division into castes.

Castling, for example, a move as bizarre as it was useful to defend one's king, was completely foreign to Indian rules, and as a result it was difficult for me to apply it in the thick of the game. So, very often, following the chaturanga's strategy, which did not include the use of castling, I would leave my king in the center and strengthen both flanks; this gave my opponents the impression that they could easily penetrate my defense, thereby forcing them to expose themselves in turn.

My career was meteoric, like the luminous trail of a Bengal light. It lasted for three years or so.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 January 2021

About the Author :

Italian author Paolo Maurensig was born in 1943.

