the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

saloon statistics

11 November 2020

11 November 2020 - Wednesday

Francis Bacon-themed imprint | Murakami in ... German
M. John Harrison Q & A | Toni Morrison's library

       Francis Bacon-themed imprint

       Profile Books has announced the launch of Cheerio: "an eclectic new imprint and media company", in partnership with The Estate of Francis Bacon:
CHEERIO's name is a nod to Bacon’s favourite drinking toast. It will commission unexpected and provocative essay collections, books and films from contributors across a broad range of artistic disciplines. Much of its content is inspired by or linked to Francis Bacon’s life and work, although that is not a prerequisite. Its eclectic mix of fiction and non-fiction, drama and factual, will appeal to enquiring minds with an artistic bent.
       Their first books include an account of a 1988 exhibit, Bacon in Moscow, as well as a title by ... oh, dear ... DBC Pierre.
       Not the worst idea for an imprint; I'm curious as to how it develops.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Murakami in ... German

       Murakami Haruki's The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle was published in German as Mister Aufziehvogel in 1998 -- outrageously in a translation not from the original Japanese but rather Jay Rubin's English translation. And, as Murakami fans know and lament, on top of that, Rubin's translation is an edited version, with big chunks of the Japanese original missing. But now Ursula Gräfe has translated the whole thing directly from the Japanese -- as Die Chroniken des Aufziehvogels; see also the DuMont publicity page. (Page comparison: Mister Aufziehvogel is listed at 684 (hardcover) or 768 paperback, while Die Chroniken des Aufziehvogels clocks in at 1005 (hardcover).)
       At Deutsche Welle they take the occasion for Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum to write about Haruki Murakami and the popularity of Japanese literature.

       (For more about the early Murkami translations into English, see also David Karashima's essential Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       M. John Harrison Q & A

       In the New Statesman Leo Robson has a Q & A with M John Harrison: “A number of novels don't sit well in their genre of origin”.
       His The Sunken Land Begins to Rise Again is up for the Goldsmiths Prize, which will be announced today; see also the Gollancz publicity page.
       I haven't seen this one yet, but I hope to; two of his earlier books are under review at the complete review -- Light and Signs of Life.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Toni Morrison's library

       Via I'm pointed Michelle Sinclair Colman's piece in Galerie reporting that Toni Morrison's Personal Library Is Now Available to Purchase.
       Yes, her fancy Tribeca condo is up for sale -- asking price: $4,750,000 -- but her: "entire 1,200-plus collection of books is available for purchase in a separate deal, and the family is willing to negotiate on price".
       The piece includes quite a few odds and ends about the collection, such as that: "She owned multiple Stephen King novels but not the most popular ones", and that: "She had a few never-returned library books".
       I hope they make and publish a catalogue .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


