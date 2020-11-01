the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Profile Books has announced the launch of Cheerio: "an eclectic new imprint and media company", in partnership with The Estate of Francis Bacon:
CHEERIO's name is a nod to Bacon’s favourite drinking toast.
It will commission unexpected and provocative essay collections, books and films from contributors across a broad range of artistic disciplines.
Much of its content is inspired by or linked to Francis Bacon’s life and work, although that is not a prerequisite.
Its eclectic mix of fiction and non-fiction, drama and factual, will appeal to enquiring minds with an artistic bent.
Their first books include an account of a 1988 exhibit, Bacon in Moscow, as well as a title by ... oh, dear ... DBC Pierre.
Not the worst idea for an imprint; I'm curious as to how it develops.
Murakami Haruki's The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle was published in German as Mister Aufziehvogel in 1998 -- outrageously in a translation not from the original Japanese but rather Jay Rubin's English translation.
And, as Murakami fans know and lament, on top of that, Rubin's translation is an edited version, with big chunks of the Japanese original missing.
But now Ursula Gräfe has translated the whole thing directly from the Japanese -- as Die Chroniken des Aufziehvogels; see also the DuMont publicity page.
(Page comparison: Mister Aufziehvogel is listed at 684 (hardcover) or 768 paperback, while Die Chroniken des Aufziehvogels clocks in at 1005 (hardcover).)
At Deutsche Welle they take the occasion for Melissa Sou-Jie Van Brunnersum to write about Haruki Murakami and the popularity of Japanese literature.
Via I'm pointed Michelle Sinclair Colman's piece in Galerie reporting that Toni Morrison's Personal Library Is Now Available to Purchase.
Yes, her fancy Tribeca condo is up for sale -- asking price: $4,750,000 -- but her: "entire 1,200-plus collection of books is available for purchase in a separate deal, and the family is willing to negotiate on price".
The piece includes quite a few odds and ends about the collection, such as that: "She owned multiple Stephen King novels but not the most popular ones", and that: "She had a few never-returned library books".
I hope they make and publish a catalogue .....