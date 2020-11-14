Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - dialogue

Antonius



by

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Latin title: Antonius

Translated and edited by Julia Haig Gaisser

This I Tatti Renaissance Library volume is a bilingual edition, with the Latin original facing the English translation

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable bits, but never really finds its form

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Renaissance Quarterly . 66:3 (Fall/2013) Robert Black

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Antonius opens with a Visitor hoping to find the portico of one Antonio -- and Antonio himself:

For I hear that a gathering of literary men meets there in the afternoons and also that Antonio himself, although he speaks a great deal, generally offers more questions than answers and is less likely to approve of what is said than to mock the speakers in a sort of Socratic manner, and that in fact he sends his listeners home more filled with a certain pleasure in what he says than confident about the questions under discussion.

Thus he believed that these two men rightly held supreme leadership in the two noblest languages, Greek and Roman, and that one was king of Greek poetry, the other of Roman; that their words and inventions had the standing, force, and authority of law; that they were to be venerated, celebrated as fathers of their country with honors public and private, and paid homage by all men everywhere.

Away then with such far-fetched pedantry ! Let many liberties of this sort be permitted to poets; they fall into them on purpose and not because they are deceived by ignorance of the facts.

I endured furious arrogance from another grammarian and thought myself lucky not to lose an eye from his fist. But for what reason ? Because I asserted that after an adverb of negation one could also place a connective that would repeat the negation, for example in the seventh book of Caesar's Gallic Wars

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano lived in Naples 1429 to 1503.

- Return to top of the page -