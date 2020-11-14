Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - dialogue

Charon



by

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano



Latin title: Charon

Translated and edited by Julia Haig Gaisser

This I Tatti Renaissance Library volume is a bilingual edition, with the Latin original facing the English translation

Our Assessment:



B : a bit loose in its presentation, but very solid and often funny writing

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Charon is an underworld-dialogue. It begins with Minos -- the former Cretan king -- and Aeacus, the king of Aegina whom he called up to periodically serve up fodder for the Minotaur, in conversation. In the afterlife, the two were made judges of the dead in Hades, and it is here that they are speaking; soon enough, they ask the Styxian ferryman Charon to join them.

Charon has become philosophical on the job, having had the opportunity to listen to: "discussions of the most learned men" while carrying out his duties all these years, and finding that:

I am delighted by their disputations, and when I have time, I even become a pupil and take great pleasure and profit from their words.

Language, then, is a central, if not the central preoccupation of most of the dialogues, primarily because it is a central preoccupation of Pontano himself.

Charo, inquit, es, omnis autem charo morti est obnoxia, morieris igitur; et cum diutius vixeris, brevi morieris.



[You are Charo; all flesh [caro] is subject to death; therefore you will die. And since you have lived a long time, you will die soon.]

Pedanus. Prisciano caput fregisti, neque enim erat, sed fuit, dicere debueras.

Theanus. Prisciano pedes fregisti; debuisti enim, non debueras.

Ped. Imo debueras, non debuisti.

Thean Imo debuisti, non debueras.

Ped. Imo hoc.

Thean Imo illud.

Ped. Imo ego.

Thean Imo tu.

Ped. Imo bene.

Thean Imo male.

Ped. Hei mihi !

Thean Hei tibi !



[Pedanus. You have broken the skull of Priscian. For you had had to say not "was" but "had".

Theanus. You have broken Priscian's feet: "you had," not "you had had".

Ped. On the contrary, "you had had," not "you had".

Thean On the contrary, "you had," not "you had had".

Ped. On the contrary, the latter.

Thean No, the former.

Ped. No, I.

Thean No, you.

Ped. No, well.

Thean No, badly.

Ped. Woe is me !

Thean Woe is you !]

No men are less concerned about true religion, since their aim is to increase their property, pile up money and keep busy fattening up their bodies; and although they are all terrible misers, no one dines more sumptuously or dresses with greater elegance.

Minos. War ? By whom ?

Mercury. The priests.

Minos. Then war will be made by those under the greatest obligation to be advocates of peace ?

Mercury. They seek peace with their words, but war with their deeds.

Minos. What is their reason for waging war ?

Mercury. Desire to increase their kingdom.

Minos. Then avarice is the cause of these evils ?

Mercury. Exactly. The degree of avarice that exists in this type of man is almost indescribable.

Charon. Mirum qui tam sis ventricosus !

Umbra. Minime mirum, quippe cum huic soli studuerim, in eumque congesserim omnem ecclesiae censum meae. Quin etiam foeneravi.

Char. Satis igitur tibi non erat quod ex ecclesia quotannis rediret ?

Umbr. Illud ventri satis erat, at foenus serviebat peni; complures enim concubinas alebam et corrumpebam libenter auro maritas mulieres.



[Charon. My, what a big belly you have !

Shade. It's not surprising, since it was all I was concerned about, and I stuffed into it all the wealth of my church. Why, I even practiced usury.

Charon. Wasn't the annual income from the church enough for you ?

Shade. It was enough for my belly, but the interest was at the service of my penis. I kept several concubines, and I liked seducing married women with gold.]

For my part, I consider the human condition unhappy if only from this -- that they all live on hope. For what is more futile than hope ?

Charon. Tu me, facetissime homo, tuis istis dictis vel in risum rapis.

Umbra. Ego, amice, rapis nunquam sum usus, magis me delectavit coepa et porrum.

Char. Videlicet suae cuique sunt voluptates.

Umbr. Nullam ego e sue voluptatem cepi unquam: egone bestiolam tam immundam in delitiis haberem ? parce oro, Charon, delicatior ego fui quam reris



[Charon. You ravish [rapis] me right into laughter with your words, facetious fellow.

Shade. I have never enjoyed rape, friend; onion and leek please better.

Charon. Of course. Each has its own [suae] pleasures.

Shade. I have never taken any pleasure from a sow [sue]. Should I have such filthy creature as a pet ? Spare me, please, Charon. I am more fastidious than you think.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2020

