Aegidius



by

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano



Latin title: Aegidius

First published posthumously in 1507

Translated, edited, and with an Introduction by Julia Haig Gaisser

This I Tatti Renaissance Library volume is a bilingual edition, with the Latin original facing the English translation

Our Assessment:



B : excellent edition of a quite interesting piece

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The third and final volume of the I Tatti Renaissance Library edition of Giovanni Gioviano Pontano's Dialogues pairs the last one he wrote, Aegidius, with the earlier (but also only first published posthumously, in 1507), Asinus. In nine chapters or sections Aegidius features Pontano in conversation with a variety of visitors -- other real people of his times --, the exchanges ranging from some back and forth as in actual conversation to some that are more like lectures; the seventh section is simply a monologue, while the final one has Pontano expound at great length, with his interlocutors each only getting a few words in at the very conclusion.

The dialogue opens with Suardino Suardo and Francesco Peto, new to town, reaching: 'the Pontaniana', and reading the long inscription on it describing: "Gioviano Pontano, a remnant of an earlier time". They find the wise man -- "walking alone in front of the entrance" -- and approach him when he sits down on a bench. Pontano is happy enough to talk to them -- as well as then the other men who drop by as the dialogue progresses, "visiting our portico according to their custom".

The dialogue is named after Egidio da Viterbo and, as translator and editor Julia Haig Gaisser notes in her Introduction: "was inspired by Pontano's encounter with Egidio when he visited Naples from 1498 to 1501". Gaisser notes that two had different perspectives -- Pontano espousing: "a sort of Christian humanism, while Egidio was a theologian steeped in Augustinian and Platonic philosophy". While Pontano interestingly did not bring Egidio into his dialogue in person, he does allow him at least some say, notably in reproducing -- declaiming, in the dialogue -- 'Egidio's Sermon to the Congregation'.

Perhaps well aware of his own mortality -- Pontano would die in 1503 --, the subject, and the memory of others who have died, feature quite prominently in the dialogue. So also, one of the exchanges tries to reconcile the concepts of Elysium and the Christian Paradise -- as throughout all his dialogues Pontano frequently looks to find overlap between classical and modern-Christian thought (though tellingly he here, in this Elysium/Paradise bit, has others do the arguing).

Not only classical thought but classical language -- specifically the refined Roman Latin, as opposed to the then-present-day Latin usage -- is a particular concern to Pontano. Indeed, he expresses as almost a dying wish a longing for a return to those standards:

And so, although I am old and heavy with years, I have begun to hope that before I depart from you, I might see Latin philosophy laying out its subject with more cultivated and elegant language and that, abandoning the current disputatious mode of discussion, it might take on a quieter form of speech and discourse and a use of appropriate and above all Roman vocabulary.

Indeed, how will you teach or move your audience, when you use speech that is uneducated, disorganized, and badly put together, inelegant language, gesture either foolish or uncouth, a grating and disagreeable voice ? Accordingly, a writer must be mindful above all of charm and embellishment and elegance.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 December 2020

Harvard University Press publicity page

About the Author :

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano lived in Naples 1429 to 1503.

