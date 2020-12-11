

the complete review - dialogue

Asinus



by

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano



Latin title: Asinus

First published posthumously in 1507

Translated, edited, and with an Introduction by Julia Haig Gaisser

This I Tatti Renaissance Library volume is a bilingual edition, with the Latin original facing the English translation

Though not the last dialogue Pontano wrote, Asinus is the final one in the three-volume I Tatti Renaissance Library collection of dialogues, paired in the final volume with Aegidius. (Translator and editor Julia Haig Gaisser suggests it was: "probably written between 1488 and 1492", but explains its placement in keeping with the long-standing tradition from its first publication, in 1507, along with Actius and Aegidius, when it was also the last-in-the-volume.) It's an appropriate placement as, if not quite the odd man out, Asinus does differ from the other dialogues: Gaisser suggests: "it is a drama, or rather a kind of fantastic autobiographical comedy", and indeed it could, much more easily than the other dialogues, pass for (or be presented as) a stage-work, with an actual plot of sorts unfolding.

Asinus begins with the celebrations at an inn, as word comes that: "peace has been made in Rome" - the longtime conflict between the kingdom of Naples and the Pope finally being settled. Word is that: "some poet or another was responsible for it" -- as indeed Pontano was the man who negotiated the peace, in the summer of 1486. It's quite the accomplishment, as one of his friends observes:

I was thinking that Pontano had fared very well indeed, because, by winning the peace, to his own great glory and the greater tranquility of the peoples, he had not only restored but also stabilized the king's affairs, which had been almost entirely in a state of ruin.

Wisdom, be gone ! Farewell, old age ! Do you look for any other stronger or surer sign of senility ?

I have learned late, yet I am glad to have warned others with this example. Ah, asses, at last, farewell; from now on, asses, farewell, along with Arcadia itself.

To be sure, you can even fall on your knees and beg; not even with three measures of chickpeas, not if you offer as many beans as the gardens of Gaeta produce, will you get a single solitary winking glance of an eye from her, you toothless old man, with your marrow dried up, exhausted by decrepitude [senio], and with white stubble on your chin.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 December 2020

About the Author :

Giovanni Gioviano Pontano lived in Naples 1429 to 1503.

