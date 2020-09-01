

the complete review - publishing / translation

Who We're Reading

When We're Reading Murakami



by

David Karashima



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Karashima calls this book: "an adaptation of a book first published in Japanese" (in 2018) -- Haruki Murakamiを読んでいるときに我々が読んでいる者たち

With several photographs

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : impressively detailed account of how Murakami Haruki established himself in English

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 20/5/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"Murakami fans will particularly revel in Karashima's comprehensive coverage, but anyone curious about the alchemy and sheer amount of work that goes into making a single author's success will be entranced by this fascinating work." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The title Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami doesn't need to clarify that it's Haruki that is meant. The work of popular (and Akutagawa Prize-winning) author Murakami Ryū -- who is actually a few years younger than Haruki -- has also been quite extensively translated into English (and, with Almost Transparent Blue, first appeared in English translation (in 1977) before Haruki had even published his first book in Japanese), but it is Haruki that has established himself as an international literary superstar, with global recognition and readership (while Ryū, for example, remains decidedly second- or third-tier in recognition even in just the Japanese-fiction-abroad category).

David Karashima's book is essentially a documentary reconstruction of the path of Murakami's work into English, through 1998 -- i.e. with a cut-off date more than two decades ago, just as Murakami was making the transition from break-through to (successfully) established author internationally. Karashima relies extensively on the accounts of the main players in bringing Murakami to US/UK audiences, beginning with and most prominently those of translators Alfred Birnbaum and Jay Rubin, and editor Elmer Luke, but also with considerable input from the author himself, as well as many others involved, including editor Gary Fisketjon, publishers Sonny Mehta and Christopher MacLehose, and literary agent Amanda 'Binky' Urban.

The endnotes illustrate just how documentary this volume is: there are 693 of them, and most are simple attributions -- the vast majority of these not to published sources but rather: "Interview with author" (email and in person). Karashima communicated extensively with the principal actors in trying to trace the path of the various translations and publications, and it makes for a fascinating glimpse of how an author becomes established in a foreign language and market, including the compromises and choices made along the way.

Among the amusing aspects of this strong reliance on first-hand accounts -- Karashima quoting verbatim extensively -- is that Karashima has no qualms presenting differing accounts, as well as showing his sources to often be uncertain in their recollection: for example, a lunch suggested by Luke for Murakami to get to know Binky Urban in 1992 is remembered differently by practically everyone who was (possibly/supposedly ...) there (including Urban, who: "says that she does not recall attending the lunch and that she remembers first meeting Murakami at her office. [Tobias] Wolff also has no recollection of the meal").

Karashima admirably follows up where and with whomever he can, really trying to get to the bottom of things and not claiming as definitive anything that isn't backed up in black and white and confirmed accounts; he consistently follows up when presented with differing information -- though remarkably often people have to make admissions along the lines of:

When I bring this up when I next speak to Birnbaum, he acknowledges that his memory was fuzzy and it is possible that it had happened that way.

Alfred Birnbaum lives in a narrow two-story house near Inokashira Park in west Tokyo with his wife, Thi, and their two cats, Koko and Chacha.

When you read Haruki Murakami, you're reading me, at least ninety-five per cent of the time.

[I]n retrospect, I guess I'm glad I don't have to do his catalogue any more. The later stuff keeps getting worse and worse, at least to me. Sour grapes perhaps, but I don't even read him anymore.

For example, the version of the story published in book form by Knopf in 1993 contains the phrase “My pubic hair is still wet.” In The New Yorker the sentence is “My hair down there is still wet.” “Her vagina warm and moistened” is “She's warming up.” In the book, there is this passage: “And down below that, it's a whole lot warmer. Just like hot buttercream. Oh so very hot. Honest.” This has been deleted from the magazine version.

While authors generally retain copyright of the translated editions of their work, the translation copyright, at least in the U.S. and U.K., usually remains with the translator. With Murakami's work in English, however, the author retains the translation copyright. In other words, the translation is essentially a “work-for-hire,” and the translator has no say in how it may or may not be used. And while some of the earlier English translations of Murakami's works published by Kodansha International gave the English translation copyright to Alfred Birnbaum, these rights are also now retained by the author; Birnbaum sold the rights to Murakami at the author's request.

I think that there is a need to publish new translations after a certain period of time has passed. I think you need to adjust to the times. I feel that Alfred's translations were highly effective when they came out, but at this point I think it would be better if the translations are a little more faithful to the original.”

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature at the complete review

See Index of Books on Books and Publishing, and Bibliographies

See Index of books dealing with Translation

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author and translator David Karashima (辛島デイヴィッド) was born in 1979.

- Return to top of the page -