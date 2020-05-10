

the complete review - fiction

A Snake Lies Waiting

Legends of the Condor Heroes - III



by

Jin Yong



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Legends of the Condor Heroes (Volume 3)

(Volume 3) Chinese title: 射鵰英雄傳

Translated by Anna Holmwood and Gigi Chang

Our Assessment:



B : fine, fun (though of course not yet conclusive) continuation of the story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 14/5/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"The story will feel slow for new readers, but fans of Yong's previous Condor Heroes novels will appreciate the convergence of many separate subplots and the enthralling ending, which serves as a strong setup for the next in the series. This is a solid installment." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

A Snake Lies Waiting begins right where A Bond Undone left off, plunging the reader right into a fast and furious sequence of events. The opening sentence already starts things off, as ship-board: "Count Seven, Zhuo Botong, and Guo Jing rushed out of the cabin and were shocked to find the water already up to their shins". the very ground sinking away under them and soon leaving them flopping around in the water. The catastrophes follow almost ridiculously quickly, as they tumble not just from frying pan into fire but from one fire into the next (including, eventually -- meaning barely thirty pages in, here --, literally). If the sharks don't get them, then what of the ship that fishes them out of the water -- bringing them face to face with none less than the Venom of the West, Viper Ouyang, and the young man known as his nephew, Gallant ?

Viper has his reasons for trying to save them: Guo Jing has memorized the Nine Yin Manual, and Viper wants him to transcribe it for him, so that he can learn its secrets. That buys Guo Jing and Count Seven some time, but not much; besides, Viper has no need or use for them after he has the valuable pages, and so their future does not look promising.

A bit of luck -- and some help from Guo Jing's trusty condors -- brings help in the form of Guo Jing's great love, Lotus Huang, but the dramatic melee aboard the burning, sinking ship merely leads to the next near-hopeless situation. If Lotus and Count Seven manage to find temporary safety on a desert island, Gallant's presence keeps them on their toes. Naturally, Guo Jing and Viper soon wash up there as well, making for a tense stand-off. Significantly, two are weakened or injured: Count Seven continues to suffer from the aftereffects of Viper's attack on him, while Gallant falls into one of Lotus' traps. Count Viper -- by far the most accomplished martial artist among them, now that Count Seven isn't anywhere near full-strength -- can't lash out as he wants to because he needs their help.

Too honorable, Count Seven, Guo Jing, and Lotus can't bring themselves to rid themselves of Venom and his would-be nephew when the opportunities arise, as Count Seven insists:

"Helping others in their time of need is one of the principles of the Beggar Clan," Count Seven said. "We represent two generations of Clan leadership. We cannot abandon our customs that have been passed down to us from our ancestors."

There had been a grave misunderstanding -- Apothecary Huang knew this, now -- but he considered it beneath him to try to explain the situation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 November 2020

:

See Index of Chinese literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

About the Author :

Chinese author Jin Yong (金庸; actually 查良鏞)), also known as Louis Cha, lived 1924 to 2018.

