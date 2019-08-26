

the complete review - fiction

A Hero Born

Legends of the Condor Heroes - I



by

Jin Yong



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Legends of the Condor Heroes (Volume 1)

(Volume 1) Chinese title: 射鵰英雄傳

Translated and with an Introduction by Anna Holmwood

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid, fun adventure, and promising story -- but, as only the first quarter of the novel, annoyingly incomplete

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 22/2/2018 . The Guardian . 16/3/2018 Marcel Theroux Straits Times . 13/2/2018 Olivia Ho

From the Reviews :

"In Anna Holmwood’s spirited translation, this action-packed and ideas-laden saga is as revealing of modern as of ancient China." - The Economist





"A plot summary barely conveys the extraordinary energy of this book. It blends real and fictional characters, teems with incident -- reversals, unexpected meetings, betrayals, cliffhangers -- and, most of all, dwells for page after page on lovingly described combat. To paraphrase Miss Jean Brodie: for those of us who like this sort of thing, this is the sort of thing we like. (...) It seems incredible that this is the first book in the Legends of the Condor Heroes series to come out in English, but better late than never. As I read Anna Holmwood’s vibrant translation -- gripped by the unashamed narrative zest and primary-coloured fairytale world -- I felt a slight regret that I was coming to this novel in my fifth decade." - Marcel Theroux, The Guardian





series to come out in English, but better late than never. As I read Anna Holmwood’s vibrant translation -- gripped by the unashamed narrative zest and primary-coloured fairytale world -- I felt a slight regret that I was coming to this novel in my fifth decade." - "It gets off to a slow start. It is bumbling and can exasperate. But it is also earnest and brave, and one glimpses in it the potential to unlock something extraordinary. (...) While the translated text does not always flow well, it is oddly in the most complex fight scenes that Holmwood's rendition excels. (...) Despite the novel's flaws, there are truly stirring moments when the emotion of the original punches through." - Olivia Ho, Straits Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Legends of the Condor Heroes is being published in four volumes in the English translation; A Hero Born is the first of these.

The novel opens in small Ox Village, near Lin'an (more or less modern-day Hangzhou) that was the Song dynasty capital -- and likely the most populous city in the world -- at the time (into the thirteenth century). The Song have lost much of their territory to the Jin (thanks to: "three generations of useless Emperors"), but still vastly outnumber them, and tensions between the two sides remain high.

Recent arrivals Skyfury Guo and Ironheart Yang settled here after their hometown was invaded by the Jin. Their wives, Lily Li and Charity, are both pregnant, and an itinerant Taoist, Qiu Chuji, provides the future names for their children -- Guo Jing and Yang Kang --, leaves a pair of daggers for them, and promises to return in ten years to teach them some kung fu. He also riles things up, leading to a confrontation led by "the traitor Justice Duan", leading, apparently, also to the death of both Skyfury Guo and Ironheart Yang. Charity saved a man in the tumults -- someone just passing through, it turns out -- and he returns the favor; he turns out to be an important figure, a prince, Wanyan Honglie. Meanwhile, Justice Duan kidnapped Lily Li and drags her along through half the country, just ahead of his pursuers.

Wanyan Honglie is also present when a: "martial family, often called the Seven Freaks of the South" reässembles -- and get in a confrontation of sorts with Qiu Chuji, who is certain they are harboring Lily Li and Charity. When all is said and done, at that point, none of them have the women, but Qiu Chuji proposes a long-term challenge to satisfy their honors: the Seven Freaks are to find Lily Li and Qiu Chuji is to find Charity, and then:

We will find them, make sure they are safe and help them with the birth. As the children grow and mature ... [.....] We will train them. Once they have reached the age of eighteen, we and other invited masters of the wulin will gather at the Garden of the Eight Drunken Immortals. First we will feast, and then our disciples will fight each other.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 August 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Obituary in The Guardian

See Index of Chinese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Chinese author Jin Yong (金庸; actually 查良鏞)), also known as Louis Cha, lived 1924 to 2018.

- Return to top of the page -