the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winner of this year's Pushkin House Book Prize, a £10,000 prize "awarded each year for the best non-fiction writing in English on the Russian-speaking world", and it is The Return of the Russian Leviathan, by Sergei Medvedev; see also Michele A. Berdy's report in The Moscow Times.
In the new issue of The New Criterion Jacob Howland writes, at considerable length: 'On the legacy of Yevgeny Zamyatin's seminal dystopian novel', in One hundred years of We.
I try to find structures in reality (in the complex reality) and also exaggerate them in order to cut paths with a machete through the jungle, so to speak, and to structurally display such complicated correlations and circumstances, without simplifying them.
Generalising does not mean simplifying to me.
In this regard, the drama of ancient Greece has always offered me a model, which I highlight by using quotations from it
Jelinek was a controversial Nobel pick, and in the English-speaking world remains best-known for her novels, but she is also one of the leading German-language dramatists, and though quite a bit of her theater-work has been translated it is not nearly as widely performed as in continental Europe.
It's interesting how she describes her playwriting here:
Strangely, for me, writing for theatre has nothing to do with the practice of theatre.
Rather, I use theatre as a kind of licence to write.
Privately, I speak very little.
But my language for the theatre is like an exhibiting, almost as in the visual arts.
I exhibit texts which allow me to speak or, rather, I seize speech, even if it is not intended for me.
It is always said that women talk incessantly, albeit in private; yet they are still not represented in public.
So, then I speak through theatre and doing so, I am conscious that I am fighting for the right to speak in public.
My theatre is language, and it is incumbent upon those staging it (directors, actors, designers) to make a play out of it, with which I don't want to be held up in the urgent, urging flow of my speech.
Thus, every one of my plays is many plays, because everyone can make their own out of it.
I wonder if that's one of the reasons the US/UK theater-world hasn't embraced her as much as those elsewhere have .....