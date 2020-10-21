the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the three finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize, US$75,000 prize for a: "book that embodies historical scholarship, originality, literary quality and broad appeal".
The winner will be announced on 3 December.
The New York Review of Books site has launched with a new design; see also the Introducing the new nybooks.com-letter from the editors.
I don't deal particularly well with change -- if it ain't broke, etc. etc. -- but it seems more or less functional.
I do find it rather annoying that the link to the current issue isn't front and center -- you have to scroll down to find it.
And they've replaced the NYR Daily weblog with what they're now calling The Latest; it seems to be the same the thing -- but, also, no immediately obvious link on the main page .....
The best thing about the re-launch, however, is that they've opened up the entire archive: through 3 November you can freely access all the content they have -- some 20,000 articles !
Honestly, I'm tempted to spend the next two weeks doing nothing else but working my way through all this .....
Take advantage while you can !