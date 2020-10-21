the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

       Cundill History Prize finalists

       They've announced the three finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize, US$75,000 prize for a: "book that embodies historical scholarship, originality, literary quality and broad appeal".
       The winner will be announced on 3 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New look for The New York Review of Books site

       The New York Review of Books site has launched with a new design; see also the Introducing the new nybooks.com-letter from the editors.
       I don't deal particularly well with change -- if it ain't broke, etc. etc. -- but it seems more or less functional. I do find it rather annoying that the link to the current issue isn't front and center -- you have to scroll down to find it. And they've replaced the NYR Daily weblog with what they're now calling The Latest; it seems to be the same the thing -- but, also, no immediately obvious link on the main page .....

       The best thing about the re-launch, however, is that they've opened up the entire archive: through 3 November you can freely access all the content they have -- some 20,000 articles ! Honestly, I'm tempted to spend the next two weeks doing nothing else but working my way through all this ..... Take advantage while you can !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Constant Rabbit review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jasper Fforde's latest, The Constant Rabbit.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


