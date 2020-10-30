

Eline Vere



by

Louis Couperus



Title: Eline Vere Author: Louis Couperus Genre: Novel Written: 1889 (Eng. 2010) Length: 523 pages Original in: Dutch Availability: Eline Vere - US Eline Vere - UK Eline Vere - Canada

A Novel of The Hague

Dutch title: Eline Vere

Translated by Ina Rilke

With an Afterword by Paul Binding

Previously translated by J.T.Grein (1892)

Eline Vere was made into a film in 1991, directed by Harry Kümel and starring Marianne Basler

Our Assessment:



A- : strong character-portrait, as well as of that place and those times

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times* . 28/2/1892 . Scotland on Sunday . 25/4/2010 Michael Pye Wall Street Journal . 24/7/2010 Michael Dirda

[* review of the earlier translation]



From the Reviews :

"It is, however, a remarkable novel and shows, to the intelligent reader, that Couperus has great power, and that he can hold himself in the leash. There may be an exhibition of Dutch phlegm at times, and yet a whirlwind of passion is reached in the last page of the book. (...) The trouble about a romance of this kind is that, in order to understand it, there must be strict attention paid to details, and Couperus is overfond of them." - The New York Times





"Couperus is a fine, driving storyteller even when he's off telling fairy stories in some symbolist landscape as in the rather mimsy Psyche . He wrote Eline Vere for serialisation, so it has the energy of the great Victorian novels without the melodrama, something astounding spread over 600 careful pages. (...) Rediscovered novels usually make you realise why they were lost in the first place, but Eline Vere is an exception: a pleasure we've missed for far too long" - Michael Pye, Scotland on Sunday





. He wrote for serialisation, so it has the energy of the great Victorian novels without the melodrama, something astounding spread over 600 careful pages. (...) Rediscovered novels usually make you realise why they were lost in the first place, but is an exception: a pleasure we've missed for far too long" - "Eline Vere is quite clearly out of place in the stolid world of Dutch burghers and rentiers. In fact, like so many of her sisters in 19th-century literature, most notably Flaubert's Emma Bovary, Eline suffers from a terrible sickness: She lives so much in her imagination and daydreams that reality suffers by comparison (.....) Louis Couperus was only 26 when the novel was first published, but already he handles his many characters with masterly ease and keeps his prose smooth, light and flowing: Ina Rilke's translation cannot be praised highly enough." - Michael Dirda, Wall Street Journal Quotes :

"(I)n 1889 Eline Vere was published. This was an event ! This intimate study, so full of freshness and beauty of style, of the modern bourgeoisie of The Hague, in which the author proved his capacity for the delicate analysis which makes it perhaps one of the most remarkable studies of the psychology of love which our literature possesses, is still as fresh to-day and as interesting as when it appeared thirty years ago." - Daily Telegraph (17/7/1923)





was published. This was an event ! This intimate study, so full of freshness and beauty of style, of the modern bourgeoisie of The Hague, in which the author proved his capacity for the delicate analysis which makes it perhaps one of the most remarkable studies of the psychology of love which our literature possesses, is still as fresh to-day and as interesting as when it appeared thirty years ago." - "There is not a little of what I suppose would be classed as orchidaceous in this book, where beauty for beauty's sake, the perfume of flowers, the hauteur of intellect, and the splendour of jewels take too prominent a place. (...) There was a tendency to over-luscious melancholy and egotistical self-analysis in Eline Vere, which the author was to outgrow without ever entirely abandoning." - Edmund Gosse, Sunday Times (22/7/1923)

The complete review 's Review :

As the title suggests, Eline Vere -- twenty-three when the novel opens -- is the central figure of this story, but Eline Vere, subtitled A Novel of The Hague, is also very much a (large-)chamber piece, richly populated by those in Eline's circles. It is not a novel of The Hague as whole, but certainly portrays a specific slice of late nineteenth century Haagse life in close detail. Indeed, Couperus makes his intentions clear in the opening chapter, which features many of the characters participating in and viewing a showing of various tableaux vivants -- a term that applies equally well to the novel itself, a work presented as a sequence of closely described set and often mannered scenes. Significantly, too, while many of the characters are introduced in this first chapter, Eline remains off-stage: she neither participates nor observes, having begged off attending, claiming not to feel up to it: the first mention of her is to note her absence: "Such a shame Eline is not here". Couperus does not constantly push her to the forefront, or limit his focus to the experiences directly around her -- but even when she is out of the picture, she casts some shadows, large or small or flickering. (Neatly bookending the novel, Eline also does not appear in the novel's final, almost postscript chapter, which jumps a year ahead of the close of the action from the previous chapter.)

Eline lost her parents -- a beloved father who was a would-be painter "but wanting in the strength to create" and a domineering, older mother -- still in youth, and she and her older sister Betsy were raised by an aunt. As the novel opens, Eline is living with her now-married older sister. Betsy is married to Henk van Raat, a man of leisure, wealthy enough that he doesn't have to work for a living; money isn't an issue for the sisters, either: "the Vere girls had substantial private means of their own". Henk treats Eline with great warmth and like a close little sister; it seems that, before Betsy married him, the two were even closer, as Eline admits to having always: "wondered at the mysterious attraction she had felt for Henk", but has buried this deep inside her, now that he is married to her sister.

The relationship between the sisters is a more difficult one. They have very different in character, which doesn't help; neither does the way they see it and each other:

Betsy sensed the contrast between her own energetic briskness, arising from her robust health, and her sister's languishing elegance

'Well, I don't know her very well yet. I do think it very nice of her to adapt so entirely top our ways and habits, so that we can dispense with ceremony -- for which I wouldn't have time in any case; I'm far too busy. I appreciate that very much. But you know me, it takes me a while to form an opinion about people.'

'That sounds remarkably diplomatic to my ears. As for me, I either like someone or I don't. It's as simple as that.'

'Oh, I wasn't being diplomatic, all I meant was that I hardly know Eline since she's only been here a week. She seems very nice, but I'm not sure how I feel about her yet.'

It was on the tip of Mathilda's tongue to say that she wasn't sure how she felt about Eline either, despite having known her for years, but she kept silent.

The urge to pour her heart out was too strong to resist. What was she living for ? What use could she be to anyone ? She wandered about the room, wringing her hands and lamenting without pause. She didn't care if she died within the hour. she didn't care about anything at all, it was just that her existence was so futile, so useless, without anything she could wholeheartedly devote herself to, and it was all becoming too much to bear.

The previous evening the old lady had been struck by how restless Eline seemed, picking up objects and putting them down again, adjusting their position ever so slightly, darting furtive looks at the window, the door or the ceiling in what seemed like alarm, twitching her head, drumming her fingers on the table; all of this alternating with sudden fits of apathy, when she dropped into a chair and leant back with an air of utter exhaustion.

It's strange, but I have a feeling you might be right. It could be true, I suppose.

Because, even though I'm young, I'm quite broken. Why won't you believe me ? Because everything in me is shattered, because my soul is in ruins.

No, you don't know what Auntie's raving about, do you ? But it feels so good to rant and rave for once ! I wish I could do something outrageous, something quite mad, but there's nothing I can think of. I'm so dull nowadays that I can't even think at all.

She was struck by how easy it was for her to engage the sympathy of men, while women only seemed to like her if she made a conscious effort to make herself agreeable to them.

Life was so full of sham and make-believe ! She had always been someone who pretended, to herself as well as to everybody else, and she was still doing it -- she could not do otherwise, so ingrained a habit had it become.

Madame de Raat watched her sadly; she had cherished the illusion that Eline would sing with her Paul, and that Paul might succumb to the melodious, convivial atmosphere and take to staying in of an evening, but all she heard was loud, sobbing arpeggios, the weeping dewdrops of a chromatic tremolo, and the big, splashing tears of painful staccatos.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 October 2020

About the Author :

Dutch author Louis Couperus lived 1863 to 1923.

