the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 October 2020

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o Q & A | Philip Pullman

       Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o Q & A

       At npr Scott Simon has a Q & A with the author, as Ngũgĩ Wa Thiong'o Says Prison Formed Him As A Writer.
       Ngũgĩ has a new book out -- The Perfect Nine -- which I've been eagerly anticipating and hope to get to soon. Meanwhile, see the publicity pages from The New Press and Harvill, or get your copy from Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       You can also get more Ngũgĩ tomorrow, as the German Litprom are having a symposium, African Perspectives: Writers and Literary Experts in Conversation, which you can watch on YouTube.
       Ngũgĩ starts things off with the keynote lecture that sounds like a can't miss: "End Literary Identity Theft: The Future of African Literatures in the World" Then there are panel discussions, with panelists including: José Eduardo Agualusa, Nii Parkes, Maaza Mengiste, and Petina Gappah.

       Philip Pullman

       At The Guardian Philip Pullman offers 25 years of His Dark Materials: Philip Pullman on the journey of a lifetime, as his new novella Serpentine -- apparently: "set in the world of His Dark Materials and The Book of Dust" -- is now out.
       See also the publicity pages at Penguin and Knopf Books for Young Readers, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

