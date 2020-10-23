Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Dark Library



by

Cyrille Martinez



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La bibliothèque noire

Translated by Joseph Patrick Stancil

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : creatively spun bookish tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer l'Humanité . 31/5/2018 Alain Nicolas Publishers Weekly . 2/9/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"Martinez tempers his satire with wit and quirky characters. This will delight fans of absurdist fiction." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The three parts of The Dark Library each have a different narrator: 'A Reader in Danger', 'The Angry Young Book', and 'The Red Librarian'. They share a locale, an immense literary repository that is the focus of the book, and where most of it takes place: the Great Library, "the largest and oldest library in the country".

The reader introduces us to the grand structure and collection -- but already from the first he is aware:

A book was waiting for me at the Great Library and I couldn't help but believe that it had been written especially for me.

Support our cause. Join the fight now. Read me.

Today we need a library that is reactive, that allows for informing oneself, having fun, working, and seducing.

The readers had changed, their needs were different, and from then on they did just fine without books.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Coach House Books publicity page

Buchet/Chastel publicity page

Libella foreign rights page

See Index of Books on Books

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Cyrille Martinez was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -