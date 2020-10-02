Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - epic

The Perfect Nine



by

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The epic of Gĩkũyũ and Mũmbi

Gĩkũyũ title: Kenda Mũiyũru

Translated by the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fast and packed epic, nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"By choosing to rewrite the story of the Perfect Nine in Homeric verse and then retranslating his original Gikuyu version into English, Ngugi gently challenges the dominance of one kind of myth over another. (...) Ngugi adds layers to this ancient story. One part is told by the teller, another by the suitors, who swing between desire and suspicion. (...) The Perfect Nine uses a deceptively simple language that lays bare deep truths." - Nilanjana Roy, Financial Times





uses a deceptively simple language that lays bare deep truths." - "(I)t's a beautiful work of integration that not only refuses distinctions between “high art” and traditional storytelling, but supplies that all-too rare human necessity: the sense that life has meaning." - Fiona Sampson, The Guardian





" The Perfect Nine is a work of myth, rendered in verse; you can hear the voice of the person relaying the story (...) just as we hear Virgil laying out the story he's about to tell in the first verses of the Aeneid. I'm mindful of the irony in my using classical Greece as a way of understanding this book. This will be the Western reader's point of access, and I think it useful to reflect on the relationship between oral tradition and contemporary writing. (...) The Perfect Nine has the hallmarks of myth: exaggeration, adventure, magic, humor. It made me think of my first exposure to classical narratives" - Rumaan Alam, The Washington Post





is a work of myth, rendered in verse; you can hear the voice of the person relaying the story (...) just as we hear Virgil laying out the story he's about to tell in the first verses of the Aeneid. I'm mindful of the irony in my using classical Greece as a way of understanding this book. This will be the Western reader's point of access, and I think it useful to reflect on the relationship between oral tradition and contemporary writing. (...) has the hallmarks of myth: exaggeration, adventure, magic, humor. It made me think of my first exposure to classical narratives" - "(A) triumph of the form, which resounds with the lyrical heartbeat of the Gĩkũyũ people in Kenya (.....) Ngũgĩ composes a wisdom-dense narrative with a rhythm befitting the swirling motion of mythos (.....) The Perfect Nine not only immortalizes the myth of the ten daughters of Gĩkũyũ and Mũmbi but also acts as a document that preserves Gĩkũyũ cultural traditions and breathes a vibrant gust of passion and verve into Gĩkũyũ history." - Alex Crayon, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Perfect Nine is an origins story, a re-telling of the Kenyan foundational myth (the historic Kenya, not the contemporary state -- though they are largely coterminous), the 'Perfect Nine' of the title being: "Founders of their nine clans, / Progenitors of a nation". The original myth has god create Gĩkũyũ and lead him to the top of present-day Mount Kenya and show him the lands over which he would have dominion, and then lead him to Mũmbi; they had ten daughters, the eldest nine of which then founded the nine Kikuyu clans. As Ngũgĩ explains in a brief introductory note:

The Perfect Nine is an interpretation of the myth from the starting question: where did the Ten Suitors come from ? I imagined them as the last left standing after other failed tests of character and resolve.

Young men lost sleep in dreams of the beautiful ones, and

Each would secretly leave in pursuit of the image of his dreams

Her legs are the only organs that remained those of a child.

The rest of her body is a grown woman, and she does things her own way.

But there is only one thing they cannot choose.

My daughters will not go away and leave us here alone.

We encountered so many wonders that

Even now, as I recount these stories,

I feel I am talking about dreams, or

Nightmares that make one sweat on waking.

The past and the past of the past and

The future of the future are a continuum:

The Circle of Life



God is Life.

God is One.

Life is one.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 October 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Index of books relating to Africa

See Index of Novels in verse and epics

See Index of Poetry

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Kenyan author (James) Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o was born in 1938.

- Return to top of the page -