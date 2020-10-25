|
Our Assessment:
B : ultimately a bit too dry-conceptual, but has some appeal
The title of Jonas Lüscher's novel is also its protagonist's name: Richard Kraft is a professor of rhetoric at Tübingen University; in German 'kraft' also means 'force' or 'strength' (and so, for example, for the Dutch edition of the novel they actually changed name and title to the Dutch equivalent, Kracht), though in fact Richard Kraft turns out to be anything but forceful or strong; if anything, Kraft is a novel of personal disintegration.
I need the money. More than any of the others. I need it to buy my freedom.The freedom he wants to buy is from wife number two, Heike, and their twin teen girls. He seems to eagerly leap at the chance to go to Stanford simply to get away from them, insisting he needs to spend at least four weeks there and finally settling on three, and the novel basically covers those weeks abroad -- albeit with much looking back, to both recent and distant past.
The novel opens one week into Kraft's stay, Kraft hard (not) at work at the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace. His essay isn't going well; indeed, it doesn't take long to see that neither it nor he aren't going anywhere. Lüscher nicely captures Kraft frustrated inability to work, including the irritation at the constant vacuuming being done -- which is also what leads him to regularly visit the building's observatory, with its forty-eight-bell carillon, the largest bell inscribed with the words: For Peace Alone Do I Ring. And, yes, the story and Kraft will ultimately return here, and for peace, of a sort, the bell will toll .....
Kraft has failed in his relationships. Even that connection with his old buddy, István -- now Ivan -- Pánzél, who invited him to the essay competition, and with whom Kraft is staying while in the United States, has faded; they don't find much to say to each other any more (as, indeed, one of Kraft's problems -- amusingly enough, for a professor of rhetoric -- is an inability to express himself or communicate in any meaningful way, with Kraft itself also very much an introspective novel).
Kraft's relationships with women have gone even worse: there's Johanna, who abruptly fled halfway around the world to get away from him, decades earlier -- though conveniently now lives in the area, leading a restless Kraft to seek her out and perhaps find some sort of closure there in one of the novels min-episodes. There's first wife Ruth, who, when she met Kraft: "was susceptible to the biggest windbags around, and she succumbed to them without a word and in no time at all"; she too abruptly disappeared from his life, only to resurface with the dawning of a new German day six years later, Kraft then doing the honorable thing (more out of a lack of any sense of imagination, one suspects, than out of a sense of duty). That marriage, too, collapsed, and while the experiment of his second marriage had, to date, lasted fourteen years, it too was obviously a failure, both sides wanting out.
Friend Ivan was a sort of Hungarian refugee -- though his comic story had him very passiveley finding himself left behind rather than actively fleeing to the West in the 1980s. He and Kraft hit it off, not least in their embrace of the then still unpopular in Germany "ultra-free market economic and libertarian social political system modeled on the Anglo-Saxon variety" -- embraced by Ivan in his new-found role of Communist-system denouncing émigré that he hoped to ride to success, while Kraft seems to have adopt it because he saw it as a useful contrarian position to take, setting himself apart in his corner of academia.
As throughout, actual conviction seems to have fairly little to do with any intellectual position the characters take -- perhaps also one reason Kraft has such a hard time with his essay. Ivan does wholeheartedly, even militantly, embrace the new faith, but it still seems like he does so more out of opportunism than anything else. Rhetoric-professor Kraft, meanwhile, seems devoid of actual beliefs, completely at intellectual and emotional sea -- though in no small part this is a reflection of that particular vacuity of neoliberalism that he has hitched his wagon to (and which now finds him on this road to nowhere).
Kraft believes he has found an escape-hatch -- at least from his current familial situation -- with this contest and the prospect of its enormous cash prize. To be clear: Kraft really needs the money. He has not spent wisely, and he has more obligations than he can handle. The cash infusion, should he win the prize, not only buys him freedom from his wife and kids, but at least gives him a bit of breathing room (though one suspects it wouldn't be enough, or last long).
Apparently, one of Kraft's problems has always been that: "Kraft had too little interest in money, had never had any interest, really". Certainly, his messy finances suggest as much. But of course, this also suggests that the particular route out he has pinned his hopes on -- a cash windfall -- won't really help with his more fundamental problems. Similarly, his embrace of neoliberalism, with its economic focus, surely was misguided: someone who doesn't care about money (and, indeed, is careless -- even if in a generous manner -- with it) probably shouldn't be promoting specific economic policies. Lüscher suggests that if Kraft had gone about it more practically, when deciding on a field for further study after getting his masters: "he could have had a brilliant career in economics"; instead: "he decided to pursue an ambitious double doctorate in German literature and philosophy" -- and look where that led.
Lüscher's portrait of Kraft, built up in awkward and uncomfortable scenes from the past and present, -- Kraft really is a sad sack -- is quite well done, if perhaps a bit heavy on the pathetic-comic (very, very little goes right for Kraft). It is very much centered on Kraft, with his relationships with the women in his life somewhat underdeveloped, at least from their side; if not exactly flat, they (and their reasons for sticking it out with Kraft) remain rather mysterious. (This does, however, also reflect how mystified Kraft himself is by them (and his kids), and how he can't fathom why the women put up with him (and also then why they reject him).)
Lüscher works quite well with underlying themes and concepts, which he has bobbing up across the novel and across Kraft's life, from the essay-subject to neat, small echoes -- such as having a much younger Kraft lose himself in old Knight Rider episodes when Ruth first abandons him only to then find himself listening to David Hasselhoff croon at the Berlin Wall when he is reunited with her, six years later. This sense of everything already being there from the beginning also manifests itself in the conclusion -- and not just the obvious one (that Kraft will not finish his essay). Having exhausted all his other options -- in the lazy, half-hearted way he has pursued them and failed at them --, Lüscher has his protagonist reach the point:
Now, finally, Kraft knows what he has to do. It doesn't come in a flash, but rather as his recognizing a possibility that has accompanied him for a long time, perhaps his entire life.Lüscher stages it nicely, as practically every last piece of the novel that might have seemed stray at first -- here also a conversation with some young entrepreneurs about their latest app (one promising connectivity, something Kraft has always struggled to achieve and maintain) -- fits in as well. It's no great surprise for whom the bell tolls in the end -- though it's arguably a too neat and easy conclusion, very much a novel-conclusion. Still, as way not to win the essay-competition and as a response to the set question it certainly makes a point.
Kraft is a philosophical novel -- in his acknowledgements Lüscher mentions years spent on a failed philosophy dissertation, and notes: "some of the material I reflected on in my academic work has found its way into the novel at hand" -- and the narrative tone strongly tends towards the effectively dryly philosophical (with more than a touch of dry amusement to go with it). The hapless-comic can get to be a bit much, but the emotional distance of the voice and lack of any sentiment does help make that more palatable.
Kraft does remain something of a cipher -- besides being an odd duck --, too-little tied into the everyday for the critique of the picture of contemporary society Lüscher is clearly also trying to present to really sit. In both the narrative and life, Kraft remains apart -- more obviously, even, as well as differently from the usual academic-in-his-ivory-tower (though Lüscher does embrace that idea as well, opening the novel with Kraft (not-)working in what amounts to a real academic (ivory) tower, the Hoover Tower). So also, for example, the critique of neoliberalism rings a bit hollow here in that Kraft is never presented as a really convinced devotee (much less the even more cartoonish Ivan's take on/to it).
Kraft is a polished piece of work -- but that's not entirely a good thing: as all the running themes and imagery and practically everything else suggest, this is a very deliberately and carefully structured fiction -- a bit too obviously so. An ideal book-club or classroom text, but not necessarily quite as satisfying simply as such. But there's certainly enough to it to make for an intriguing and quite entertaining read, making for a reasonably successful work
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 October 2020
