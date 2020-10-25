

Kraft



by

Jonas Lüscher



German title: Kraft

Translated by Tess Lewis

Swiss Book Prize, 2017

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 26/10/2017 Nicolas Weill NZZ . 26/1/2017 Philipp Theisohn Süddeutsche Zeitung . 4/2/2017 Christopher Schmidt Die Welt . 6/2/2017 Richard Kämmerlings Die Zeit . 16/2/2017 Marie Schmidt

From the Reviews :

"Le livre excelle à dépeindre la faillite des sentiments à l’ère du capitalisme sans adversaires. La galerie de portraits, aussi grotesques que des peintures de Grosz, amuse." - Nicolas Weill, Le Monde





"Man könnte Kraft somit als Chronik einer Kapitulation lesen. Als Allegorie ist sie im Roman deutlich erkennbar (.....) Eines der Grundprobleme dieses Textes, so stellt sich bei näherer Betrachtung heraus, liegt im Missverhältnis von Charakter und Geschichtlichkeit. Die Figur Kraft hat durchaus etwas zu bieten (.....) Am Ende des Romans regt sich somit der Verdacht, dass der Erzählfaden, der das Professorenschicksal mit der Theodizee verknüpfen sollte, längst gerissen war, bevor Richard Kraft sich an ihm erhängen konnte. Die grosse und die kleine Welt, sie fallen auseinander." - Philipp Theisohn, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





somit als Chronik einer Kapitulation lesen. Als Allegorie ist sie im Roman deutlich erkennbar (.....) Eines der Grundprobleme dieses Textes, so stellt sich bei näherer Betrachtung heraus, liegt im Missverhältnis von Charakter und Geschichtlichkeit. Die Figur Kraft hat durchaus etwas zu bieten (.....) Am Ende des Romans regt sich somit der Verdacht, dass der Erzählfaden, der das Professorenschicksal mit der Theodizee verknüpfen sollte, längst gerissen war, bevor Richard Kraft sich an ihm erhängen konnte. Die grosse und die kleine Welt, sie fallen auseinander." - "Dieser Richard Kraft ist die Karikatur des europäischen Intellektuellen, sein Versagen spiegelt den geistigen Bankrott einer Elite wider, die dem drohenden digitalen Totalitarismus nicht das Geringste entgegenzusetzen hat. Jonas Lüschers Buch vereint Campus-Roman, Gelehrtensatire und beinharte Kapitalismus-Kritik in sich. Die Souveränität und Leichtfüßigkeit, mit der Lüscher philosophische Exkurse und ein fein gewobenes Motivnetz auf nur knapp 240 Seiten zu einer luziden Gegenwartsparabel verdichtet, ist staunenswert. (...) Die kühle Intellektualität dieses Autors ist ein schöner Fremdkörper in einer Zeit, in der Reflexionsprosa nicht allzu hoch im Kurs steht." - Christopher Schmidt, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Wie plump und klischeehaft hingegen Kraft gearbeitet ist, zeigt sich vor allem in den ausführlichen Rückblenden, die das Allerbekannteste wiederkäuen: Lüscher will am Beispiel seines Helden eine Geschichte liberal-konservativen Denkens von der Ära Thatchers und Reagans bis zur digitalen Ökonomie erzählen (.....) Blöderweise kann Lüscher eines gar nicht, nämlich Frauen (.....) Was bleibt, ist ein sehr gelehrter und mit Verweisen gespickter Konzeptroman über einen Pessimisten in der Midlife-Crisis, der sich zwingt, eine optimistische Geschichtsphilosophie zu begründen, und daran, wenig überraschend, scheitert." - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

The title of Jonas Lüscher's novel is also its protagonist's name: Richard Kraft is a professor of rhetoric at Tübingen University; in German 'kraft' also means 'force' or 'strength' (and so, for example, for the Dutch edition of the novel they actually changed name and title to the Dutch equivalent, Kracht), though in fact Richard Kraft turns out to be anything but forceful or strong; if anything, Kraft is a novel of personal disintegration.

The story revolves around what Kraft sees to be a sort of last chance: in honor of the 307th anniversary of the publication of Leibniz's Théodicée [English] Silicon Valley tech tycoon Tobias Erkner (founder of the 'Amazing Future Fund') has underwritten an essay competition to be held at Stanford University on the topic: "Whatever is right, is right and why we can still improve it", and Kraft has been invited to participate, all expenses paid. Each participant would have eighteen minutes to read (although: "the use of presentation software was strongly encouraged") their essay before an august audience -- and the winner would get a million dollars. Kraft finds it hard to resist -- though not primarily for the intellectual challenge.

Though successful in academia -- he's DDr. Kraft, and has a prestigious post --, he is far from happy and satisfied with his lot, especially his personal lot. The task before him -- requiring: "a more authentic, more contemporary optimism, that is, an active and authentic optimism" -- proves daunting because, given his circumstances and situation, Kraft really has the hardest time seeing anything bright around him (least of all the future ...). On the other hand, he is motivated -- if perhaps for less than ideal reasons:

I need the money. More than any of the others. I need it to buy my freedom.

Now, finally, Kraft knows what he has to do. It doesn't come in a flash, but rather as his recognizing a possibility that has accompanied him for a long time, perhaps his entire life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 October 2020

About the Author :

Swiss author Jonas Lüscher was born in 1976.

