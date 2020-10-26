|
Web of Murder
Our Assessment:
B+ : enjoyable standard-fare pulp, with one hell of a resolution
The complete review's Review:
Web of Murder is narrated by Charles Brower.
He is in his thirties, and already a successful lawyer in Summit, "an overgrown town, but no city".
He is married to Cora, but no longer in love with her; in fact, he really wants out -- but Cora still devotedly clings to her husband and she won't even consider divorcing, as he repeatedly proposes they should.
Cora not only still hopes Charley might see what a good thing he has, she also has a good deal of money, having inherited half a million, allowing them to live in considerable comfort.
A murder you might get away with; it was lying that tripped you up.But with Laura at his side, he can't help but mull the possibilities over. Soon enough he finds:
I'm talking myself into the one way it can be done -- and done so I'm never even suspected.He comes up with an elaborate plan, which includes sending Laura to distant Florida and having her pretend to be Cora and petitioning for a divorce there in Cora's name -- something that has the added benefit of keeping them apart, since it wouldn't be good for anyone to see or learn that they were an item, not until things are well over and settled. Laura is annoyed by Victoria Haines' interest in Charley, but Charley thinks he can use that to their advantage, too -- a more visible affair with her should provide the cover they need, and the explanation behind the faked divorce.
It is an elaborate plan that Charley hatches and then sets into motion -- "Sure, it was a complicated gimmick I was attempting, but if it kept me out of the law courts, away from the cops and the hint of suspicion, that was what I wanted". The plan is complicated some by Victoria proving to be rather more demanding than he might wish -- she really has her sights set on him -- but everything seems to fall into place as he proceeds.
It isn't, however, smooth sailing from the get-go, or at least the point of no return: a Fifth District circuit judge dies while Charley is making his preparations, and well-connected Victoria thinks he'd be well-suited for the position. It's a dream job for Charley -- "something I wanted with all my heart" -- but Victoria's phone call dangling the possibility he could actually get it oh so enticingly near comes at an ... inopportune moment.
Once the first domino falls, there's no turning back. And Charley's descent into the abyss, slow and gentle at first, keeps picking up speed as events unfold. The long build-up allowed Whittington to put a lot of pieces into place, and he deliciously allows all these -- some of which also feature corollaries and consequences Charley wasn't prepared for -- to factor in the catastrophic unraveling that ensues, a crescendo that builds far beyond the obvious and expected.
The plan is complicated, but that's a feature, not a bug. When a neighbor comments to Charley about the goings-on: "It's just that everything is so strange" she's hit the nail on the head -- but Charley is depending on that very strangeness to so muddy any waters that it'll be impossible to connect all the different pieces. It does and doesn't work out that way: Charley's efforts to keep suspicion at bay prove hopeless -- but the connections that the authorities make, to events both within and beyond Charley's control, result in a very different web than the one he feared getting caught in.
It's inspired plotting: the plan does, in fact, mostly seem to work as planned -- only to have the pieces fall into different sorts of places, leaving Charley in a whole different kind of mess, and one that's many times worse than any he could have imagined. Justice here is crueler than any the authorities could see to.
For a very short novel -- just over a hundred pages --, Web of Murder is a surprisingly substantial read, Charley's machinations, and his juggling his three very different relationships, with Cora, Laura, and Victoria, a well fleshed-out story, unhurriedly told but still with the snappy dialogue and observations of traditional pulp. Once things start going south the tension rises -- culminating in a breakneck cascade of a finale, where you almost can't believe how much Whittington can heap onto his protagonist, lifting the novel to quite a cut above your usual pulp thriller.
If the original set-up is a bit thin, and Charley and Cora and their relationship rather underdeveloped, Web of Murder does get readers caught up in the story quickly. For the most part, it is standard pulp fare and dialogue -- solid enough, but familiar stuff and suspense. But Whittington has expertly structured his little thriller, and all the little pieces and asides come back into play. The pay-off is a grand one, a stunner, as Web of Murder has a memorable, first-class finale, packing one hell of a punch -- and haunting as well.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 October 2020
American author Harry Whittington lived 1915 to 1989.
