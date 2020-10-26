

the complete review - fiction

Web of Murder



by

Harry Whittington



With an Introduction by the author

Web of Murder was made into the TV film Dead in the Water in 1991; it was directed by Bill Condon and starring Bryan Brown and Teri Hatcher

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable standard-fare pulp, with one hell of a resolution

The complete review 's Review :

Web of Murder is narrated by Charles Brower. He is in his thirties, and already a successful lawyer in Summit, "an overgrown town, but no city". He is married to Cora, but no longer in love with her; in fact, he really wants out -- but Cora still devotedly clings to her husband and she won't even consider divorcing, as he repeatedly proposes they should. Cora not only still hopes Charley might see what a good thing he has, she also has a good deal of money, having inherited half a million, allowing them to live in considerable comfort.

Part of Charley's resentment certainly stems from the fact that she's paid for nearly everything, from the house to his education to the law library in his offices; he might be successful in his chosen profession, but he's anything but a self-made man. Cora doesn't rub it in -- in fact, she generously seems to like making Charley's life as comfortable as possible -- but it apparently still grates; Charley isn't able to forget how very much she controls the purse strings, at least regarding the big-ticket items.

A new secretary he hires, Laura, beguiling and intriguing ("She knew what I wanted in a secretary and played the part expertly") leaves Charley wanting to scratch his itch even more. He knows keeping her around probably means trouble, but Charley just can't bring himself to fire her. Joining the mix then is also Victoria Haines, a former client -- he'd helped her with her divorce ("I'd handled the angles for her") -- who runs into Charley again and clearly wants to get her claws into him. Cora doesn't get too jealous of Victoria's attentions -- she's astonishingly forgiving, knowing that Charley is bound to her by that marriage contract that she won't break -- but Laura certainly does, hoping to get Charley all to herself.

Charley can't resist Laura, but he knows there's only one way he can really have her: he has to get rid of Cora. And since a divorce isn't in the cards, there's only one solution: murder. Laura isn't shocked by the idea, she even encourages it. But Charley is cautious. He's a lawyer, and he knows the possible pitfalls of this path -- including that:

A murder you might get away with; it was lying that tripped you up.

I'm talking myself into the one way it can be done -- and done so I'm never even suspected.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 October 2020

About the Author :

American author Harry Whittington lived 1915 to 1989.

