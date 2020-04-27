Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Last Interview



by

Eshkol Nevo



Hebrew title: הראיון האחרון

Translated by Sondra Silverston

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 20/9 2020 Raphaëlle Leyris Der Spiegel . 27/4/2020 Britta Schmeis

"Nevo integriert verschiedene Textformen in seinen Roman, Tagebuchauszüge der Frau, Blogeinträge der Tochter, Briefe, die er hätte schreiben wollen, seine Slogans für den Politiker und ihre Ausführungen. Diese vielschichtige Auseinandersetzung mit der Macht des Narrativen, die Nevo in scheinbar alltäglichen, persönlichen Erlebnissen thematisiert, macht den Reiz dieses Romans aus. Doch er strapaziert dieses Motiv über, weist den Leser immer wieder auf die meta- wie autofiktionale Ebene des Schreibens hin und kreist dabei dann vor allem um sich selbst. Am Ende bleibt dann doch nur der Eindruck einer eitlen Nabelschau eines larmoyanten Mittvierzigers." - Britta Schmeis, Der Spiegel

True to its title, The Last Interview is presented in the form of an interview, a very long Q & A, the questions presented by an online journalist (i.e. not in person, and not in real time) and answered -- sometimes directly, often at great, digressive length -- by an author.

The author closely resembles author Eshkol Nevo -- including explicitly identifying him as the grandson and namesake of Israel's third prime minister, Levi Eshkol. Many aspects of Nevo's biography figure prominently in the novel, including his experiences as a copywriter and a backpacking trip in South America; however, things such as the names of his wife and children are, for example, different from real life -- an effort at some form of fictionalization -- and The Last Interview certainly goes far enough in that to undeniably be a novel, i.e. ultimately a work of fiction (and not just autofiction ....).

Still, observations such as the author amusingly noting, at an event where he is being introduced, are worth keeping in mind for the duration:

I could tell that his introduction was based on my Internet biography, which was filled with minor inaccuracies. I used to correct anyone who introduced me using that Internet biography. But as time passed, I began to believe it really was my biography.

That, after all, is the important thing about the moment a book is born: It needs to have something unknown. A gap you will want to bridge with your writing.

For the last year, I've been waging an ongoing war, a trench war in every sense, against dysthymia: an acute mood disorder characterized by a chronic, low-grade feeling of depression. In simpler terms: Once I used to wake up happy and now I wake up sad.

I have writer's block every morning. This whole interview -- to confess the truth -- is an attempt to deal with writer's block in a different text.

When a writer isn't writing, he's lost and troubled, and when he is writing, he's focused on himself and troubled. Not to mention the fact that everything that happens is material for him.

(Y)ou don't know what community is. I can see that in your books, too. Everyone is always alone. And if you created those characters, then you must be a loner as well.

Yoram Sirkin has stepped into the shoes of the image I created for him. The fiction has solidified into reality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 October 2020

Israeli author Eshkol Nevo (אשכול נבו) was born in 1971.

