The Constant Rabbit



by

Jasper Fforde



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Our Assessment:



B : a bit blunt in its satire, but the clever and charming premise very winning

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 14/9/2020 Lauren Indvik The Guardian . 10/7/2020 Eric Brown

From the Reviews :

"Fforde's technique is satire; his target, the UK's well-meaning but all-too-complacent middle class. (...) The first half of the novel is slow going. (...) Good satire sharpens our moral sense, kindles our outrage (or shame), and rouses a few good laughs but as a critique of Ukip and middle-class sangfroid, The Constant Rabbit lacks punch." - Lauren Indvik, Financial Times





lacks punch." - "A political satire cloaked in Fforde's trademark bizarre whimsy, the novel reads like a crazed cross between Watership Down and Nineteen Eighty-Four." - Eric Brown, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

The basic premise in The Constant Rabbit is similar to that of many science fiction novels, featuring alien life-forms suddenly among us; Fforde's inspired twist is that the aliens are not extraterrestrial. Instead, they are an unusual form of the familiar: Fforde posits an 'Event', in 1965 -- the Spontaneous Anthropomorphizing Event -- in which small populations of a variety of animals suddenly took on human dimensions and human-similar form, while also maintaining many of their species-specific characteristics. (Fforde offers no real explanation for it; it's more or less just presented as something that happened; at one point his narrator does observe: "'The Event does have all the trappings of satire,' I said, 'although somewhat clumsy in execution'".) Most notable among the anthropomorphized animals are rabbits, now human-sized and able to talk -- both English and 'rabbity' -- and, despite missing opposable thumbs, quite functional in human society. They are also still quite capable of bounding about in rabbit-fashion -- as well as breeding at the usual high rabbit-rate, several litter per year.

The novel is set in and around the English town of Much Hemlock in the present-day, fifty-five years after the Event; it is narrated by the human Peter Knox. The British relationship with rabbits is an uneasy one; legally, rabbits are not classified as humans (unlike, by a quirk, anthropomorphized foxes, of which there are also quite a few) and thus don't have the same rights. Many live in the few large rabbit colonies spread across the country, while thousands live in Ross-on-Wye, as a result of a largely successful: "experiment in rabbit/human integration undertaken in the seventies"; there's also the Isle of Man safe haven. A hundred thousand rabbits do have the legal right to live 'off-colony' -- pretty much anywhere they wish -- but over the years a political party, the United Kingdom Anti-Rabbit Party (UKARP) had risen to power with its anti-rabbit platform; its leader, Nigel Smethwick, was elected Prime Minister in 2012 and has continued to crack down on rabbits and rabbit-rights. (All resemblance to the anti-immigrant UKIP and buffoon-politician Nigel Farage fully intentional; among Smethwick's accomplishments was also that he saw to it that Britain exited the EU.)

Peter is employed by a regional office of RabCoT, the Rabbit Compliance Taskforce. He has an unusual gift: most people can't tell most rabbits apart (just as rabbits have difficulties telling humans apart), but he has an eye for it. He's a spotter, tasked with identifying rabbits -- a job he's not entirely comfortable with (he (tries) to keep his actual duties secret from anyone he's close to), and one in which he was forced to do something morally compromising years earlier which still weighs on him.

Peter has nothing against rabbits -- but that makes him somewhat of an outlier in Much Hemlock, which is: "a hotbed of right-wing sentiment". And when a rabbit-couple with their two children move in next door some of his neighbors are up in arms and ready to do anything to get rid of the unwanted new residents (beginning, at least, with the promise of a pay-off to the rabbits if they leave). Peter actually knows one of the rabbits, Constance, from his university days; they were quite close then -- and one of Peter's other shameful memories is of how he had not stood up for her when she (and all the other rabbit-students) were expelled from university; they had lost touch since then.

Peter finds he's still quite attracted to Connie, and tries to act neighborly; the rest of the community at first encourages this, seeing Peter as an inside man who can help convince the unwanted newcomers to high-tail it out of there. Eventually, of course, he has to decide where his loyalties lie .....

Both on the local level, where Peter's neighbors worry that the rabbit-family: "could be the thin edge of the wedge" to the national-political level, where the government is eager to segregate as many of the rabbits as possible (preferably all of them ...) in a MegaWarren they have under construction, there are widespread human efforts to keep human and rabbits apart. Peter's position -- professional and personal -- puts him right in the middle of the escalating conflicts, as he is used by both sides in the attempts to navigate the situation. The rabbits just want to live peacefully; the authorities and a few of the basically pitchfork-carrying locals want to be rid of the rabbits.

As someone tells Peter:

While most humans are wired to be reasonably decent, a few are utter to be utter shits -- and they do tend to tip the balance.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 October 2020

About the Author :

British author Jasper Fforde was born in 1961.

