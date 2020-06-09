|
Our Assessment:
B : a bit blunt in its satire, but the clever and charming premise very winning
The complete review's Review:
The basic premise in The Constant Rabbit is similar to that of many science fiction novels, featuring alien life-forms suddenly among us; Fforde's inspired twist is that the aliens are not extraterrestrial.
Instead, they are an unusual form of the familiar: Fforde posits an 'Event', in 1965 -- the Spontaneous Anthropomorphizing Event -- in which small populations of a variety of animals suddenly took on human dimensions and human-similar form, while also maintaining many of their species-specific characteristics.
(Fforde offers no real explanation for it; it's more or less just presented as something that happened; at one point his narrator does observe: "'The Event does have all the trappings of satire,' I said, 'although somewhat clumsy in execution'".)
Most notable among the anthropomorphized animals are rabbits, now human-sized and able to talk -- both English and 'rabbity' -- and, despite missing opposable thumbs, quite functional in human society.
They are also still quite capable of bounding about in rabbit-fashion -- as well as breeding at the usual high rabbit-rate, several litter per year.
While most humans are wired to be reasonably decent, a few are utter to be utter shits -- and they do tend to tip the balance.With some anthropomorphized foxes and weasels working for them, the uneasy balance is then tipped by the shits (and the underlings that blindly follow along) in a hurry, as the situation quickly escalates.
In part, The Constant Rabbit is a redemption tale, as Peter comes clean about his role in that horrible incident from years ago and he gets a chance to try to atone for it. Though his role then and now is largely a passive one -- he is basically used by others, for bad and good -- at least in the end he throws what little weight he as behind the right things. In no small part, The Constant Rabbit is a rebuke to the shoulder-shrugging masses who allow the immoral to take hold and then be implemented -- not just those who, in ways small and large, implemented the increasingly outrageous Nazi repression and slaughter but all those 'good Germans' who simply, tacitly went along with it; a contemporary American public that at best yammers and protests a bit at Trumpian immigration policies but still allows them to be implemented; a British public going along with the Brexity in(s)anity of clownish figures like Farage, Johnson, and Cummings. Peter is, for the most part, no hero -- though admittedly he is often in an impossible position, being used as a pawn by both sides (with each side well aware of and taking into account how the other side is using him). He is, in fact, long part of the machinery, even if he's not happy about (indeed, quite ashamed of) it, but can rationalize it as a good-paying job, utilizing one of the few marketable skills he has, that he needs to hold onto. Ultimately, he does take a stand -- and even suffers some for doing so -- but then Fforde's scenario is so starkly black and white that by near the end there's hardly any way for him to do otherwise.
Fforde's satire of English xenophobia -- which sadly is not much different from the xenophobia found elsewhere across Europe, America, Asia, and pretty much everywhere else -- is amusing enough, though it sits a bit uneasily because so much of it is so true-to-life. Having bunny-figures as the target of the fear and hatred nicely make the point about how stupid such xenophobia is; even where the fears are 'real', as in that rabbits could quickly over-populate the entire country, and take it over through sheer numbers, the point is nicely made. The satire is quite on target, and hammers home the points well enough -- if rather obviously --, but then there's Fforde's resolution .....
Fforde builds the story up to a great final conflict, quickly escalating to that point. The resolution then is very cleverly handled -- but also an almost too-easy out of the situation. Arguably the lesson here is that mankind doesn't deserve the anthropomorphized rabbits; that humanity is not ready to share the world with other intelligent beings (and, indeed, rabbits are actually smarter than humans: "the average IQ of a rabbit is about twenty per cent higher than that of humans" ...) and all the benefits that brings with it, but it leaves the root problem -- of mankind's corrosive and pernicious fear of the other (or of the similar-but-not-quite-same) -- untouched.
Fforde tells a good story, and builds and describes this familiar-but-strange world very nicely, making for an enjoyable read. Much of the satire does hit uncomfortably easily very close to home -- substitute a different (human) form of other for the rabbits and you've basically got, for much of the novel, an everyday realistic story that could be set in the contemporary US, UK, Hungary, etc. -- but that's presumably intentional; still, that also somewhat diminishes both the enjoyment and ultimately also the power of the story and its message. Still, this is a quite satisfying, solid read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 20 October 2020
British author Jasper Fforde was born in 1961.
© 2020 the complete review