Hope of Heaven



by

John O'Hara



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



B : a bit all over the place, but ultimately quite satisfying

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 1/6/2006 Bruno Corty The NY Times Book Rev. . 27/3/1938 Louis Kronenberger Sunday Times . 14/3/1954 J.B.Priestley Time . 21/3/1938 . The Times . 17/2/1939 J.S. TLS . 11/2/1939 Geoffrey West

From the Reviews :

"Voilà, tout O'Hara est là : une histoire simple, des dialogues fluides, une atmosphère étrange, prenante, entre roman d'amour et roman noir. Eric Neuhoff n'a pas écrit de préface mais sa soeur Anouk s'est chargée de revoir une traduction pas toujours fidèle. Le résultat nous comble. (...) Lisez O'Hara. Et offrez-le à vos amis !" - Bruno Corty, Le Figaro





"(A) short novel, with a Hollywood setting that for once is not silly. (...) Mr. O'Hara has a fine talent, real professional skill; his ear for dialogue is superb" - J.B.Priestley, Sunday Times





"(A)n exceedingly intelligent account of a Los Angeles household to which the father returns when his children have made their own way and feel they owe him nothing." - J.S., The Times

The complete review 's Review :

Hope of Heaven is narrated by James Malloy, a successful writer currently mostly plying his trade in 1930s Hollywood, enough of a celebrity in his own right that he knows that even if he shows up unannounced with a group at the Trocadero on a Saturday night they'll have a prime table for him. He doesn't worry about money, or where his next paycheck will come from; the end of his story finds him returning to California after a play of his was produced in New York, an "inconspicuous success" that he was nevertheless able to sell to a studio for $60,000 (which, adjusted for inflation, is an absurdly staggering amount of money -- in the million dollar range in 2020 terms).

[O'Hara used the figure of Malloy -- as a stand-in of sorts of himself -- in numerous works; he appears as a not yet very successful young beat reporter in BUtterfield 8 as well as, apparently, in twelve of O'Hara's stories and four novellas.]

Malloy was married, but it didn't work out, and in Hope of Heaven his main squeeze is young -- barely in her twenties -- Peggy Henderson, who works in a bookstore. It's been an ongoing thing, but:

Sometimes I'm in love with her, and sometimes she was in love with me; but never at the same time, as the saying goes.

In some respects Philip Henderson was an older Don Miller. Another way of putting it would be to say Philip Henderson was what Don Miller might easily turn out to be if he continued his career.

This much I will say. If I ever saw a wronggo, that Henderson is it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 November 2020

About the Author :

American author John O'Hara lived 1905 to 1970.

