The Dead



by

Christian Kracht



German title: Die Toten

Translated by Daniel Bowles

"Krachts Text ist gespickt mit Verweisen und Anspielungen auf Filme, wimmelt von Namen zwischen Ozu, Murnau, Dowschenko, Vigo und Bresson und verarbeitet auch historische Ereignisse wie das Attentat auf den japanischen Premierminister Inukai Tsuyoshi (.....) (I)m Mittelpunkt fast jeder einzelnen Erzählepisode stehen Szenen der Gewalt, und zwar vor allem solche durch das Medium des Films vermittelte. (...) Krachts Sprache, die so antiquiert ist wie eine Talgkerze. Es gibt sie noch, die kostbaren Worte." - Jan Wiele, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Krachts Roman ist das Resultat einer Planänderung, einer Verschiebung. Er will keine Allegorie des Grauens sein, sondern eine «Allegorie der Allegorie»: Er will erzählen, wie man vom Grauen erzählt. (...) Gefährlicher war Kracht vielleicht nie, und das Risiko, das er in Die Toten» eingeht, ist kein geringes. Leicht missversteht man den ästhetisch-apathischen Gestus, den er hier seinen Figuren angedeihen lässt, als eine verheerende, eine programmatische Depolitisierung." - Philipp Theisohn, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





eingeht, ist kein geringes. Leicht missversteht man den ästhetisch-apathischen Gestus, den er hier seinen Figuren angedeihen lässt, als eine verheerende, eine programmatische Depolitisierung." - "Kracht’s strangely filmic prose (...) leads to some inspired moments and images, but readers may be disappointed by the novel’s evasive attitude toward the story." - Publishers Weekly





"In Die Toten stolpern die Figuren von einem grotesken Irrtum zum nächsten und das, was dabei herauskommt, nennt man dann Geschichte. (...) Christian Kracht hat diesen Roman modelliert wie ein Keramiker seine Schalen oder ein Kalligraf seine Schriftzüge: mit ruhiger Hand, vor Augen das perfekte Ergebnis. Und wenn es so etwas geben sollte wie den perfekten, globalen Gegenwartsroman, ist Kracht ihm möglicherweise ziemlich nahegekommen. Allerdings sähe diese Gattung dann aus wie eine viktorianische Schmuckschatulle: prachtvoll, campy, funkelnd und auch ein bisschen freudlos." - Felix Stephan, Die Zeit

[Note: this review is based on the German original, but I was able to consult and refer to Daniel Bowles's translation, and all quotes are from his English version.]

The Dead is set in the early 1930s, and its main characters are two (fictional) film directors, the (German-)Swiss Emil Nägeli and the Japanese Masahiko Amakasu. It is a time of transitions -- from silent film to ones with sound, for one; politically, for another: among the major incidents in the novel is the May 15 Incident, the assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi, which Charlie Chaplin (one of the many real-life figures in the novel) narrowly escaped. For the central figures -- the two directors, as well as Nägeli's fiancée, Ida von Üxküll -- it becomes a novel of thwarted visions and ambitions: as is perhaps to be expected in a novel titled The Dead their endings (and they have separate endings, not one big, happy one) are not the most pleasant (thanks also, in no small part, to Chaplin ...).

The novel opens cinematically-spectacularly -- and voyeuristically --, and opens with death, a camera filming a scene through a hole in a wall in a Tokyo house: a young military officer committing seppuku. Set in the world and milieu of cinema -- both industry and art --, the novel avoids the emerging and then dominant film-world epicenter, Hollywood, until the last section, and at first the story moves back and forth between two other centers: the worlds of Japanese and German cinema, with Amakasu in Japan and Nägeli in Europe. (Meanwhile, Nägeli's fiancée is already in Japan, though she only really emerges as a (bridging) character when Nägeli joins her there.)

Amakasu writes to the Germans, to propose an alliance of sorts between the German and Japanese film industries, a "celluloid axis" to counter the dominance of Hollywood (as the Americans were exerting pressure on Japan to reopen its film market to American films -- threatening to cast: "not only all villains, but also generally all negatively connoted roles in each and every U.S. production, solely with Japanese-born actors" if they didn't get their way). He suggests sending over one of the German masters, to help expand Japanese horizons. The idea finds some support in Germany; indeed they expand on it, finding a fabulous amount of funding for the director to make a film while in Japan -- and the man who eventually gets the call is Nägeli.

Nägeli certainly thinks highly of himself:

At the end of his life, Nägli will say that there had been only five geniuses in a hundred years of cinema: Bresson, Vigo, Dovzhenko, Ozu, and he himself.

Swiss author Christian Kracht was born in 1966.

