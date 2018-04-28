|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Dead
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : curiously mannered mix of a story
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Consensus:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is based on the German original, but I was able to consult and refer to Daniel Bowles's translation, and all quotes are from his English version.]
The Dead is set in the early 1930s, and its main characters are two (fictional) film directors, the (German-)Swiss Emil Nägeli and the Japanese Masahiko Amakasu.
It is a time of transitions -- from silent film to ones with sound, for one; politically, for another: among the major incidents in the novel is the May 15 Incident, the assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi, which Charlie Chaplin (one of the many real-life figures in the novel) narrowly escaped.
For the central figures -- the two directors, as well as Nägeli's fiancée, Ida von Üxküll -- it becomes a novel of thwarted visions and ambitions: as is perhaps to be expected in a novel titled The Dead their endings (and they have separate endings, not one big, happy one) are not the most pleasant (thanks also, in no small part, to Chaplin ...).
At the end of his life, Nägli will say that there had been only five geniuses in a hundred years of cinema: Bresson, Vigo, Dovzhenko, Ozu, and he himself.Typically, a recent film of his was on the life and death of Madame Tussaud -- a person who captured lives and related stories in yet another static medium. Typically, too, that film -- and his artistic vision -- were: "censored and mutilated" (though notably not due to German political pressures but rather at the behest of the archbishop of Paris).
The story looks back, at some length, on both directors' backgrounds, and especially the traumas from their childhoods. Amakasu was a linguistic prodigy, but felt abandoned by his parents when he was sent off to a harsh boarding school; Nägeli also suffered from parental coldness -- with attempts at some connection, as when he dotes on an unappreciative pet rabbit, also not turning out well.
The German officials are happy enough to send Nägeli off with an enormous amount of money and vague plans to film a proper horror film. In fact, Nägeli has other ideas, and another vision, while others, eventually creeping out of an increasingly inhospitable Germany -- notably theorist Siegfried Kracauer and director Fritz Lang -- do their best in subverting the official concept, too (egging Nägeli on to demand as much money as possible, among other things: "you really have to fleece the Reich").
In Japan, Nägeli is reunited with his fiancée -- and discovers that she is sleeping with Amakasu. In this cinematic story, he ntaurally chooses to passively observe (and film ...) rather than interfere when he catches them in the act: the players here are voyeurs, whether on the world- or most domestic stage. Charlie Chaplin is in town too -- eventually hastily leaving the country aboard a ship, with Ida and Amakasu, after having narrowly avoided being with the Prime Minister when he was murdered.
The story accelerates, especially in its end, events and then the years unspooling quickly. Dreams of spectacular Hollywood-like success prove elusive, from Nägeli's impressionistic film ("Not all viewers stay awake" when the rough cut is first screened) to Ida's efforts to make it in the film capital itself -- never mind Amakasu.
There is quite a bit of plot and action to The Dead, but it is hardly at the center. Like his directors, Kracht is less concerned with presenting a straightforward thriller than a set of scenes, images, and tableaus, and in evoking strong reactions. Like his directors still working with silent film in an age where sound has already begun to establish itself, Kracht's novel feels old-fashioned in its approach -- and so also, especially, its style and language. This is carefully mannered writing -- to quite good effect (so also in Daniel Bowles' translation, which conveys the feel Kracht seems to be going for).
The Dead captures its time -- the early 1930s, with its political, social, and cultural unrest -- well, including, for the most part, in its use of celebrity cameos. The concept of a "celluloid axis" between Japan and Germany nicely prefigures the later (political-military) Axis (and among Kracht's nice subtle touches is the small nod to the third Axis power, having the Germans whisper to Nägeli that, as far as the funds for the film go: "one portion's from Cinecittà and has to go back there, but what's gone isn't so easy to return"). Kracht uses this particular age of cinema very well too, and the examples of the work he presents (mainly, but not solely, Nägeli's) work well with/in the larger story.
The Dead itself isn't quite the literary equivalent of an art-house film, but there's a flatness to it -- in part also due to the almost clinical presentation, and Kracht's refusal to indulge in his spectacles (as a thriller, and thriller-flick, would). It's an odd piece of work: intriguing, often vivid, and memorable, in a way, but just not quite right, either.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 April 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Swiss author Christian Kracht was born in 1966.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review