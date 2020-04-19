

Earthlings



by

Murata Sayaka



Title: Earthlings Author: Murata Sayaka Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2020) Length: 247 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Earthlings - US Earthlings - UK Earthlings - Canada Das Seidenraupenzimmer - Deutschland

Japanese title: 地球星人

Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori

Our Assessment:



B+ : creatively presented tale of the lasting damage that can be done to children

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 3/10/2020 . Financial Times . 25/9/2020 Maria Crawford The Japan Times . 3/10/2020 Kris Kosaka The NY Times Book Rev. . 11/10/2020 Lydia Millet Sunday Times . 4/10/2020 David Mills

From the Reviews :

"This is a novel about trauma -- the trauma of bullying, childhood sexual abuse and of being blamed for that abuse. Ms Murata admonishes Japan for its conformism, as well as for the pressure put on women and couples to have children, and the way victims of sexual violence can be regarded with suspicion (both problems in other countries, too). In her unique, deadpan style, she shows how the treatment of people on society's fringes can itself be a form of violence, irreparably damaging their connection to the world." - The Economist





"As sole narrator, Natsuki relates all this in a spare, blunt tone that appears to hide nothing. The transparency of Murata's prose and dialogue is jarring, seeming to rob the reader of all rights to interpretation. Yet what it really does is repeatedly throw us off balance -- such matter-of-factness is dizzying. (...) Murata has crafted an unforgettable, original hybrid of absurd fantasy and stark realism." - Maria Crawford, Financial Times





"Readers will scramble to the last page gasping in shock, emotionally battered but triumphant. This book leaves scars, tearing through poisonous families, sexual assault, violent deaths, revenge and oppression -- but it's well worth the pain. (...) (E)ven at its most heavy-handed moments, Murata's use of repetition and subtle persuasion echoes the psychological playbook of cults, and her critical eye on society is sharp." - Kris Kosaka, The Japan Times





"The new book's plot makes a charming elevator pitch, even if you leave out juicy tags like pedophilia, rape and murder. (...) The novel's tone hovers between deadpan and naïveté: Even in its episodes of violence it has an affectless quality, which we presume is a function of Natsuki's PTSD from the sexual assault (plus her E.T. origins, of course). Its appeal lies precisely in this tonal flatness -- the anthropological distance the narrator maintains from her subjects." - Lydia Millet, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Earthlings is narrated by Natsuki Sasamoto, who begins her story as an eleven-year-old. Her mother dotes on her older sister and is constantly putting Natsuki down, to the extent that Natsuki doesn't even really feel like part of the family, but more like an intruder on this otherwise happy domestic scene. She does have one companion, bought when she was just six, a plush toy that she found: "on the edge of the soft toy display and looked as though he was about ready to be thrown out" (i.e. something can readily identify with). She calls it Piyyut and endows it with a fantastical backstory: he's from the Planet Popinpobopia and has magical powers, and he's here to save the planet. Though in some ways mature and self-sufficient, her devotion to the toy and immersion in a fantasy world which she clearly wants to believe in show just how much of a child she still is.

The only other person she shares her secrets with is a cousin, Yuu, whom she only sees every summer at their grandparents' house, deep in the mountains, in Akishina. Yuu, too, is somewhat of an outsider -- conveniently in a way that neatly fits Natsuki's fantasies, as his mother apparently always tells him: "You're an alien, she says. You were abandoned by a spaceship, and I took you in". The two damaged children find a hold in each other -- pledging even in a mock marriage ceremony (which they take very seriously) also to remain true to each other. Understanding just how great their need for that hold in another that they can't find anywhere else is, and that they will be separated for an entire year, until the next summer, they also pledge to: "Survive, whatever it takes". Over the years, that proves to be a tall order.

Back home, Natsuki attends a cram school. The teacher is a Mr. Igasaki, a handsome student whom the girls all swoon over. Only Natsuki sees and feels that there's something off here -- but, a mere sixth grader, finds:

It's really hard to put into words things that are just a little bit not okay.

I had the feeling that Mr. Igasaki was a little bit not okay.

It's not as if a teacher would take any interest in a child with an underdeveloped body like yours. It's only because you've got a filthy mind that you would think that. You're the dirty one, not him.

Even if it's true ... After all, he was so cool you must have purposely let down your guard. That's basically consenting, isn't it ? I can't understand why you're playing the tragic heroine, really.

Everyone believed in the Factory. Everyone was brainwashed by the Factory and did as they were told. They all used their reproductive organs for the factory and did their jobs for the sake of the Factory. My husband and I were people they'd failed to brainwash, and anyone who remained unbrainwashed had to keep up an act in order to avoid being eliminated by the Factory.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 October 2020

About the Author :

Japanese author Murata Sayaka (村田沙耶香) was born in 1979.

