Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction / literature

Notes Without a Text



by

Roberto Bazlen



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

and Other Writings

Edited and with an Introduction by Roberto Calasso

Translated from the Italian and with an Afterword by Alex Andriesse

Published together in Italian as Scritti (1984) and separately previously as: Lettere editoriali (1968) Note senza testo (1970), originally written in German and translated into Italian by Roberto Calasso Il capitano di lungo corso (1973), originally written in German (as: 'Der Kapitän') and translated into Italian by Roberto Calasso

(1984) and separately previously as:

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : a jumble, but a lot of impressive bits and nuggets

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Temps . 19/6/1999 Isabelle Martin

From the Reviews :

"Quand on lit aujourd'hui la quarantaine de lettres envoyées de 1951 à 1964 par Bazlen à des amis éditeurs, chez Einaudi ou Adelphi, on ne peut qu'être admiratif devant sa culture et l'étendue de ses intérêts, la liberté extrême de ses jugements (qu'on n'est pas tenu de tous partager, même si on jubile souvent à le lire), sa lucidité et sa générosité." - Isabelle Martin, Le Temps

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Roberto Bazlen was very much part of Italian literary circles but, while numerous translations -- notably of Freud and Jung -- by him appeared, none of his own writings were published during his lifetime -- and in his Introduction editor and translator Roberto Calasso even goes so far as to explain that it is: "a part -- and a decisive part -- of Bazlen's work not to have produced any work".

In one of his notebooks here Bazlen suggests:

I think it's no longer possible to write books.

That's why I don't write books —

Almost all books are footnotes, inflated into volumes (volumina).

I write only footnotes.

The state of Bazlen's notebooks and papers, which were found in a suitcase after his death and have never been published in a definitive German edition, makes this double translation necessary.

Though I sympathize with those readers educated to distrust translations of translations, I'd also say that Bazlen is peculiarly well-suited to a two-leg journey into English. His writings, especially the novel and the notes, gesture beyond language. He was no cultist of the mot juste. As a reader, he cared much more for literature that handled what he called "the great themes" than for "Bovaryist" fetishists of style. Bazlen's language is rather pure energy, and as such designed for travel.

"How was it ?" he winced. "How was it ? How was it ? It was dark ... dark ... dark ..."

A passage where

the Wife

the Burgomaster's Daughter

the Helmsman's wife

the Sirens

the Gypsy Woman

(in advance) the Innkeeper's wife

are a single figure

Advertisements for Coca-Cola (as surrogate for pornographic photos) (Peg-leg no longer takes out the photographs, but stares at women in bathing suits) (the decadence of the Sirens)



"Ah-ha ! I was helmless, I was the widow of the Helmsman — now I have another helmsman ..."



When the Captain sees the advertisements, he recognized in them the Sirens degenerated and trivialized

Men are small, where in the world today is there an Alexander whom you can ask not to stand in the way of your sun — how are you supposed to overcompensate for your inferiority ? Hence the mass, he grows furious with the mass, and suddenly discovers that he is alone —

Shakespeare — world — drama — unlimited power — the pariah.

Balzac — society — novel — unlimited wealth — the poor.

The Hitlerjugend as necessary counterweight to:

Pavese

Sunset Boulevard

I see the particular tension between two different cultural configurations particularly in a Triestine poet called Teodoro [Theodor] Däubler, whose name you must know. A cosmic cultural outpouring of visions from a shoreless river, and, on the other hand, a need for narrow, angular forms, which produced a quite peculiar screeching, which condemns to failure the work of this man who was one of the greatest visionaries, almost (almost) on a level with Blake and Lautréamont.

The novel is:



1) too long

2) too fragmentary

3) too slow (or tedious, or difficult, or whatever you want to call it)

4) too Austrian

Robbe-Grillet is one of the many (almost everyone) who are paving the way for the Third World War; and from a culture reduced to this state, there's nothing left to do but emigrate.

Think how unreadable probably the greatest fiction writer of that era has become: Pontoppidan

Storyline: very skillful. Dialogue: conventional and never indecorous. Direction: excellent work. Actors: well schooled though showing no special talent. Costumes: plausible. Makeup: the fake beards are not immediately noticeable. Photography (cinerama): perfect (at the edges of the frame, the objects are just as in focus as they are at the center). Color technician: good (Agfacolor). Sound technician: not bad. Smell technician: excessive. Period consultant: first-rate. Distinguishing characteristics: none.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 June 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Roberto Bazlen lived 1902 to 1965.

- Return to top of the page -