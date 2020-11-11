

the complete review - fiction

Death in a Bookstore



by

Augusto De Angelis



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

An Inspector De Vincenzi Mystery

Italian title: Sei donne e un libro

With a Foreword by Joshua Sinclair

No translator is credited or identified

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : an entertaining lead inspector-character, but otherwise underwhelming in its paths and twists

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 11/10/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Based on the book's memorable characters, clever red herrings, and vibrant backdrop of pre-WWII Milan, it's easy to see why he ranks this high. This is a treat for classic mystery fans." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Death in a Bookstore does involve a death in a bookstore, but before getting to that there's a Prologue-chapter, in which a street sweeper comes across a package while he's doing his work, early in the morning. The package has a note, saying: "Please deliver to the police station", which the sweeper then dutifully does, handing it over to Inspector De Vincenzi, who is, as so often, at work at this so-late-it's-early hour. The package turns out to contain some surgical instruments, including a scalpel with what seem to be blood stains on it. The inspector wonders what the story behind it might be -- "Maybe a murder ?" -- but there's nothing more to go on at that point.

Soon later, however, De Vincenzi is called to the scene of a murder; when it turns out that the victim is the illustrious Professor Ugo Magni, a surgeon who has held many important positions in government and public life, and the inspector makes the obvious leap that their must be some connection.

Magni was discovered in a bookshop, with two bullets in the back of his skull. It's unclear, at first, whether he was actually killed there, and how he and the murderer might have gotten into the bookshop -- shuttered for the night -- is also a mystery. None of his valuables were stolen, so robbery seems an unlikely motive -- though, as it turns out, a book was taken from the store: a 1531 edition of the erotic poem La Zaffetta, by Lorenzo Veniero.

While the murder did take place in the bookstore (and that book was stolen), Death in a Bookstore is not really a bibliophile mystery. Going over the clues that accumulate during his investigation, Inspector De Vincenzi eventually sums up: "Six women ... and one book !" -- as, indeed, quite a few women, all beautiful women, are to be found in Magni's orbit; as De Vincenzi comes to realize, he clearly was: "A lover of beauty, and a sophisticated playboy". So also the Italian title of the novel presents this as a story of 'Six Women and a Book', as Magni's philandering soon suggests itself as the most likely motive behind his violent death.

Magni was quite a character. a powerful man who clearly liked to have his way with (many) women. Trying to take it all in, Inspector De Vincenzi has to wonder:

What kind of a man was the deceased who had created an environment of morbid tension, subterfuge and intrigue around himself ?

You disregard evidence ... appearances ... earlier crimes. You disregard motives. You observe people, question them, examine them, judge them with your psychological method and then set them free, having decided that they cannot be guilty, because they lack the moral, intellectual, temperamental, or emotional capacity to commit a murder, this murder. [...] Where will we end up, De Vincenzi ? Your obsession with the psychology of murder is madness !

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 November 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Kazabo Publishing publicity page

Sellerio publicity page

Mondadori publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Augusto De Angelis lived 1888 to 1944.

- Return to top of the page -