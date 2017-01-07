

the complete review - fiction

The Mystery of

the Three Orchids



by

Augusto De Angelis



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Il mistero delle tre orchidee

Translated by Jill Foulston

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : too perfunctory treatment, of too much

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 29/9/2016 Barry Turner

From the Reviews :

"A stylish policeman with a lively intelligence, De Vincenzi earns his place in the detectives’ hall of fame." - Barry Turner, Daily Mail

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Mystery of the Three Orchids begins promisingly enough, with Milan fashion house owner Cristiana O'Brian getting a huge shock at the elite fashion show she is hosting. In the audience, she sees a woman from her past, connected to a man from her past, Russell Sage -- a man who must have been looking for her, and who must now have found her. Trying to gather herself, she flees to her bedroom in the same building -- and finds a strangled man lying on her bed. And an orchid.

Because of the layout of the house, and the preparations for the show, it seems no one from outside could have committed the murder, so Inspector De Vincenzi can be fairly certain that the killer comes from among the fashion house's inner circle. Confirmation comes when there's a second murder, "committed practically under his nose", during the course of his investigations in the house. There's another orchid at the scene, too, confirming the connection between the crimes.

People aren't necessarily who they seem in The Mystery of the Three Orchids: 'Cristiana O'Brian' is only the latest name of a woman who has travelled far and wide, and has only been in Milan operating her fashion house for the past two years; associate Prospero O'Lary's name is not much more convincing. And then there's her former husband -- yes, she was married to Russell Sage, who now introduces himself as 'John Bolton' but was once better known -- or at least more notorious -- as American gangster 'Edward Moran'.

The set-up isn't bad -- and gets better when it turns out that Cristiana O'Brian isn't just running a fashion house, but rather has found a way to supplement her income, which could certainly go towards one or another of the possible motives for what is now happening. But her husband, and his presence here, is obviously at the center of things -- as also becomes clearer when there's a (not entirely unexpected) third murder. Complete, again, with orchid.

As De Vincenzi sums up at one point -- not particularly helpfully:

Listen to me, Signora. What has happened in this house over the last ten hours isn't only tragic, it's frightening, grotesque and absurd.

Stay calm, Madame Firmino. Calm ! Nothing has happened and nothing will happen ... maybe.

He knew that a sudden, unexpected question can take a man by surprise, but a woman, never. Lying and distraction come easily to women; their deviousness is automatic.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 January 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Augusto De Angelis lived 1888 to 1944.

- Return to top of the page -