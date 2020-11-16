Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Age of Skin



by

Dubravka Ugresic



Our Assessment:



B+ : another engaging and thought-provoking Ugrešić-collection

The NY Times Book Rev. . 22/11/2020 Lori Soderlind

From the Reviews :

"Not too long ago, this collection might have inspired gratitude for American democracy, once characterized by its optimism, a beacon to the world. Today, it is striking to read about post-Soviet Europe and recognize ourselves, including the creepy sense of Russia's unchecked influence in our struggles. Ugresic's warning is unvarnished." - Lori Soderlind, The New York Times Book Review

The Age of Skin collects, in chronological order, essays written by Dubravka Ugrešić between 2014 and 2018.

Born and raised in what was then still Yugoslavia, Ugrešić is now based in Amsterdam, and many of the pieces look at the life of the migrant(/refugee/exile) -- not just her own experiences, but also others', especially other Eastern Europeans. For her and other Eastern Europeans, the collapse of the Soviet system and hegemony marked an abrupt breaking point -- compounded in the case of Yugoslavia by the extended period of violent national break-up that followed. Among the many issues that she returns to repeatedly is this continuing, roiling aftermath of what remains a state of transition rather than an actual, complete moving on, as, for example:

I thought about how Yugoslavia, the country where I was born and grew up, has still not been properly laid to rest.

Meli's self-decolonization happened in language, through language, thanks to language. This is why I am beginning to think she will never go back. Where can she go back to ? A native language where the best she can do is stutter ?

Soviet émigrés waited, and were glad to wait, in long lines out in front of little shops run by fellow Soviet émigrés, thrilled to stand there chatting with their compatriots, just like in the old days, the forever lost Soviet times.

Zagreb is slowly sliding into an East European, communist era urbanity. Or perhaps today, now that Communism is no longer with us, the urbanity of Eastern Europe is more noticeable ?

While watching Russian TV, I discovered that the hard-core, censored, Soviet Communist television was incomparably better in quality than today's "uncensored" variety. Today, as from everywhere else, raw uncenosred stupidity seeps from Russian TV channels.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 November 2020

About the Author :

Dubravka Ugrešić was born in 1949, in Yugoslavia (now Croatia). Her writing has been translated into numerous languages. She was awarded the prestigious Heinrich Mann Prize in 2000 and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2016.

