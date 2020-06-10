

the complete review - fiction

Piranesi



by

Susanna Clarke



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Piranesi Author: Susanna Clarke Genre: Novel Written: 2020 Length: 245 pages Availability: Piranesi - US Piranesi - UK Piranesi - Canada Piranesi - Deutschland

Our Assessment:



A- : a very well executed piece of world-building and unraveling

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 9/2020 J.S.Barnes Locus . 8/2020 Gary K. Wolfe Publishers Weekly A+ 10/6/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"With great subtlety, Clarke gradually elaborates an explanatory backstory to her tale's events and reveals sinister occult machinations that build to a crescendo of genuine horror. This superbly told tale is sure to be recognized as one of the year's most inventive novels." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The narrative in Piranesi is presented in the form of journal-entries by its eponymous protagonist. The choice to present it in this form is integral to the novel: it is a story based in and built up on texts -- and the occasional message, written in a variety of forms. The man called Piranesi -- a name he understands is likely not his actual one -- is not exactly an unreliable narrator, but, as even he becomes aware of, it is clear his understanding and memory are incomplete; his written record provides a hold in the unusual reality he finds himself in (and then also beyond it), and ultimately facilitates something of a deeper understanding and a form of release (if not complete escape); even then, however, he understands and admits: "Without the journals I would be all at sea".

The novel opens in an other-world, a fantastical place that is all that Piranesi (thinks he) knows. It has no connection and little resemblance to the familiar -- to the reader, if not Piranesi -- 'real' world; it is even, in Piranesi's record-keeping, apart from it in time: Piranesi does closely track the passing of time, but the journal entry with which the novel opens is dated: "the first day of the fifth month in the year the albatross came to the South-Western Halls", rather than being grounded in the familiar calendar.

Piranesi has no real memory of his origin-story -- how he might have gotten here; anything about a family he might have had -- or, indeed, of much of anything past and certainly nothing beyond these, as it were, walls; he lives almost entirely in the present and in what appears to be a self-contained and infinite universe, keeping to the necessary routines to sustain life as well as exploring this world he finds himself in: "I am determined to explore as much of the World as I can in my lifetime".

The 'World' is an unusual place consisting of hall after hall, an apparently endless expanse. There are three level -- the lower ones lapped by the sea (and the source of the fish and seaweed that makes up his sustenance), the upper one by the clouds; much is also in a state of some ruin, battered by the ravages of time and nature. Tides rise and wash through the halls; among Piranesi's observations and calculations are careful ones so that he knows when and where to expect them, and to prepare accordingly. Each hall contains statues -- and pretty much nothing else. An endless array of statues, in different sizes, of different kinds.

Beyond the birds and fish, this 'World' is almost entirely lifeless (which makes all those statues -- frozen figures -- even more disturbingly impressive). As Piranesi explains:

Since the World began it is certain that there have existed fifteen people. Possibly there have been more; but I am a scientist and must proceed according to the evidence. Of the fifteen people whose existence is verifiable, only Myself and the Other are now living.

'You never forget anything about the labyrinth. That is why your contribution to my work is so valuable. But you do forget other things. And, of course, you lose time.'

'What ?' I said, startled.

'Time. You're always losing it.'

'What do you mean ?'

'You know. You get days and dates wrong.'

'I do not,' I said, indignant.

'Yes, you do. It's a bit of a pain, to be honest. My schedule's always so packed. I come to meet you and you're nowhere to be seen because you've lost a day again. I've had to put you right numerous times when your perception of time has got out of sync.'

'Out of sync with what ?'

'With me. With everyone else.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 August 2020

:

Susanna Clarke at the British Council

About the Author :

British author Susanna Clarke was born in 1959.

