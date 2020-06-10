|
Piranesi
Our Assessment:
A- : a very well executed piece of world-building and unraveling
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The narrative in Piranesi is presented in the form of journal-entries by its eponymous protagonist.
The choice to present it in this form is integral to the novel: it is a story based in and built up on texts -- and the occasional message, written in a variety of forms.
The man called Piranesi -- a name he understands is likely not his actual one -- is not exactly an unreliable narrator, but, as even he becomes aware of, it is clear his understanding and memory are incomplete; his written record provides a hold in the unusual reality he finds himself in (and then also beyond it), and ultimately facilitates something of a deeper understanding and a form of release (if not complete escape); even then, however, he understands and admits: "Without the journals I would be all at sea".
Since the World began it is certain that there have existed fifteen people. Possibly there have been more; but I am a scientist and must proceed according to the evidence. Of the fifteen people whose existence is verifiable, only Myself and the Other are now living.The Other is the only human Piranesi has any contact with. The Other, a much older man, is seeking: "a Great and Secret Knowledge hidden somewhere in the World", and twice a week, at set times and for a set period, they get together to discuss their progress in finding it. Beyond their quite limited interaction, Piranesi shows little interest in how the Other experiences the World, even though it seems pretty clear that he is not living there in the same rather basic circumstances that Piranesi is; the Other clearly has access to other useful things -- bringing Piranesi a pair shoes, at one point, for example -- but Piranesi doesn't wonder much about this (or whether the Other even remains in the World when they are apart; to Piranesi anything beyond the World is unimaginable).
Piranesi knows that thirteen other people have been in the World -- he has, and keeps watch over, their remains. The remains don't, however, provide any answers to the questions Piranesi (and the reader) might have, about the state of the World, or how anyone got there, etc.
Piranesi also imagines a 'Sixteenth Person' -- the person, he suggests, he is documenting everything in his journal for.
Piranesi is very meticulous in keeping his written record -- he's on his tenth journal -- and he also has a good system for keeping things organized: he devotes a separate volume to an index of the journals, indexing the entries as he goes along, so that he can go back and check and compare relevant entries. It seems, however, that he hasn't been going back and reading the journals much: early in this account, as he sums up his journal-keeping habits, he realizes that the first two journals are dated differently from the rest: "No. 1 is labelled December 2011 to June 2012", for example -- and he neither remembers doing that ("How could I not have noticed this before ?") nor can he relate '2011' and '2012' to any real period; he imagines he just selected the arbitrary numbers. Instead, of course, it is the first strong hint -- for the reader, if not as obviously for Piranesi -- that there is a connection to another world and time, the real world, as we know it.
The action in Piranesi then has him slowly being confronted by the actual quality of the reality he inhabits, the what and how and why. One key is the Sixteenth Person -- "'16' for short" --, a being who Piranesi suspects may already be present in the World -- and who: "may have information about the World that we do not". The Other, however, warns Piranesi of any 16 that tries to contact him: "This person -- 16 -- means me harm. 16 is my enemy. And so, by extension, yours, too".
Piranesi trusts the Other enough that he does respond warily to a changing situation, of other information reaching him and others reaching out to him, including a then-designated 16, but evidence mounts that things are not quite what they seem. Piranesi finds a significant key in his carefully indexed journals, leading him to entries on names and places that he otherwise could not recall.
The Other had already pointed out what Piranesi hadn't been aware of about himself:
'You never forget anything about the labyrinth. That is why your contribution to my work is so valuable. But you do forget other things. And, of course, you lose time.'Piranesi is so shocked by this idea that he doesn't really wonder about the implications of some of the other things the Other mentions here -- not wondering who: "everyone else" might be, for example ... -- but at least it makes him (and the reader) mindful of the fact that his awareness, and especially his recollection, is not entirely reliable. His written record, on the other hand, has closely tracked events, recorded as they happened (and the fact that much that he recorded seems unfamiliar should have been a wake-up call, too). There is that problem of quite a few missing pages in some of the early journals ..... But he begins to piece together information when he begins looking up old entries about specific words and names that have cropped up. A cast of characters emerges -- there are actual names in his journal, he finds -- and much involves a man and his followers interested in transgressive thinking, and just how far it could be pushed -- and their stories begin to suggest and illuminate the nature of the World, and Piranesi's place there.
Clarke weaves her story quite beautifully -- or rather, unweaves it, beginning with a complete-seeming fantastical world, the 'World' as Piranesi lives it, and then slowly revealing how this World was spun. Lovely, also, in particular, is how she leaves it: even as the character called Piranesi is led out of his labyrinth, he can not entirely escape it, and he clings to some of its threads.
The World, as Clarke presents it, is a wondrous place, beautifully conceived. Piranesi's (circumstance-appropriate) credulous as well as conscientious voice is pitch-perfect, his journal-entries a thoroughly engaging account of what is a fascinating voyage, especially as Piranesi finds much of his world (World) and how he understands it called into forms of question; Clarke handles his efforts to make sense of the information he receives and his experiences particularly well. As to what is behind the curtain, this too is properly creepily (and creepingly) introduced into the story.
Shimmering darkly, this is a lovely piece of semi-fantasy, a different spin on world-building (and unraveling) -- a different (or perhaps the perfect) kind of escapist fiction, immersing the reader in an entirely different world that proves not to be so different after all.
A wonderful ride, beautifully done.
- M.A.Orthofer, 31 August 2020
British author Susanna Clarke was born in 1959.
© 2020 the complete review