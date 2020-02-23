|
Oligarchy
The complete review's Review:
Oligarchy centers on fifteen-year-old Natalya -- called by everyone either Natasha or simply Tash --, a Russian girl whose father has made a lot of money and taken a bit of interest in the daughter he barely knows, arranging this opportunity for her, to attend a fairly expensive (but not quite top-tier) English boarding school.
He provides what she needs -- at least materially, including a black Amex card and a 5G-ready iPhone -- but he isn't really a presence in her life (and never has been, only even finding her a year earlier); she never sees and practically never hears from him.
But he offers a way out, an escape from a dreary life in Russia and her mother -- whom she seems to have no difficulty leaving behind.
The only family she is really in contact with once abroad is her father's sister, glamorous and wealthy Aunt Sonja, who lives in London -- and whom Natasha had never met before coming to England.
Why don't we look at BMI ? Body Mass Index. We can design some experiments. I'll get the scales.Tragedy strikes, first in the apparent suicide of one of Natasha's classmates, Bianca, then with the death of a teacher. The circumstances are a bit suspicious -- as is the handling of the cases, and how they are presented to the girls -- and Natasha, in particular, grows increasingly suspicious about what might have happened. Oligarchy is then also a bit of a mystery-story -- though mostly the mystery is relegated to the sidelines, with relatively little sense of urgency about it, or solving it.
In a way, this is also realistic, appropriate in a setting dominated by self-obsessed teenage girls who can't really conceive of much beyond their own very limited world (and, at school, with limited WiFi -- much less exposure to much of the outside world -- they really are in a very self-absorbed (and absorbing) cocoon). Appropriately, too, for a novel focused so closely on food and calories, and the frustrations of trying to take off weight, it is marked by absences and voids (which are, themselves, fairly empty): Natasha's parents are distant and (literally) out of touch characters, for example, but Natasha hardly seems to mind (beyond a sort of longing to get some connection with her father, an almost complete mystery man to her) -- and most of the characters barely have any identity of their own. Thomas doesn't flesh many out: typically, one girl is referred to simply (and repeatedly) as: "Becky with the bad hair"; there's little to another -- Tiffanie -- beyond how she mangles the language with her French pronunciation -- and that's still more than there is to most of the others. It reflects the setting, and the characters' ages -- the girls are an almost amorphous mass, with an overlap of identity; they are individually unformed. Even Natasha, the only one of the girls really presented in closer detail -- since the story is seen basically through her experiences -- is constantly unsure, of herself and of most everything around her. The portrait of the school is a sharp but not sharply delineated one -- much like a looking-back, from decades on, the remaining impressions deep but with a vagueness to them, identities blurring -- so also, for example, with the 'crushlets', "a younger girl who wants to be you" who here barely exist beyond as a type and class.
There are adults who offer glimpses of the complexities of the real world, notably teacher Mr Hendrix, whom the girls eventually go to seeking answers and advice (and not getting exactly the reaction they hoped for), as well as the confident, somewhat mysterious and surprising Aunt Sonja, who tries to teach Natasha about life. And the resolution does then also offer some unexpected insights into damaged adult ways for the girls -- along with neat closure, of sorts.
In its broad, quick strokes of presenting adolescent girls' lives, Oligarchy presents a quite convincing if somewhat limited portrait; the (school-)year-in-the-life is also just very much a slice of life (or rather, those lives), and quite a bit feels missing -- not least in Natasha's own background; it is very much a story of the moment -- a dramatic year in Natasha's life, to say the least, but still -- and not (much) more. The deaths, in particular, also feel underdeveloped and examined; there are, ultimately explanations for these, but it's hard to believe they wouldn't have weighed heavier on the other characters (though some small touches, like the girls apparently not changing Bianca's pillowcase after her death, so that it still holds: "pale fragments of a dead girl").
There's some appeal to Thomas' practically under- (and, in many instances, even un)-stated approach, reflecting how children often accept and deal with changed circumstances, in their lives and around them, without much fuss or thought, and the story moves briskly and well -- with enough happening beyond the school to avoid becoming completely claustrophobic and (girl-)self-centered. And Oligarchy is a fine exploration of the odd fascination with food-intake and weight and body image -- though more could have been done with (or about) the deaths surrounding that.
Thomas' writing and scenes are always a pleasure, cutting to the point -- but occasionally more development, in both some of the details and aspects of the story, might have helped here.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 February 2020
English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.
