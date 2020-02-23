

Oligarchy



by

Scarlett Thomas



Title: Oligarchy Author: Scarlett Thomas Genre: Novel Written: 2019 Length: 208 pages Availability: Oligarchy - US Oligarchy - UK Oligarchy - Canada

B : fine, sharp story, but a little thin (no pun intended)

"At first it's great fun, a knowing satire of British private schoolgirls, their snobberies and obsessions, and especially their body-image anxieties (.....) Unfortunately, it doesn't feel as though the writer is invested enough in her characters or the novel's various narrative strands to really hold it together" - Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett, The Guardian





"Thomas's humor has a sharp, rhythmic perfection. Her prose is fast-thinking, entertaining and punchy, her dialogue fully authentic without sinking into the tedium of real-life conversation. Oligarchy is a study in obsessiveness pinned to a vague, whodunit structure we don't really need, with a couple of barely felt deaths thrown in. But in Thomas's hands we don't care" - Lydia Millet, The New York Times Book Review





"Scarlett Thomas's latest novel is a fast, fizzy read. (...) Thomas is satirically attuned to the intricate frustration of teen life, the ignoble obsessions of puerile minds and the speed at which hygiene, decorum and false pretences vanish in a single-sex boarding institution. This makes for an entertaining, irreverent and wrong-hilarious read. (...) When Thomas slows down for a moment I am reminded how excellent her dialogue is. She expertly conveys the complexities of character through natural speech (.....) Despite the occasional spangles of darkness, this is hugely enjoyable." - Bidisha, The Observer





"It sounds in bad taste, but Scarlett Thomas has written a riotously enjoyable novel about a boarding school full of girls with eating disorders. (...) Thomas displays untrammelled delight in language (.....) There have been many other notable novels about schools, not least Kazuo Ishiguro's haunting Never Let Me Go, but there has been none so entertaining since Muriel Spark's The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie ." - Alex Peake-Tomkinson, The Spectator





." - "(A) strange but urgent glimpse into society's often conflicting expectations of girls." - Bethanne Patrick, The Washington Post

Oligarchy centers on fifteen-year-old Natalya -- called by everyone either Natasha or simply Tash --, a Russian girl whose father has made a lot of money and taken a bit of interest in the daughter he barely knows, arranging this opportunity for her, to attend a fairly expensive (but not quite top-tier) English boarding school. He provides what she needs -- at least materially, including a black Amex card and a 5G-ready iPhone -- but he isn't really a presence in her life (and never has been, only even finding her a year earlier); she never sees and practically never hears from him. But he offers a way out, an escape from a dreary life in Russia and her mother -- whom she seems to have no difficulty leaving behind. The only family she is really in contact with once abroad is her father's sister, glamorous and wealthy Aunt Sonja, who lives in London -- and whom Natasha had never met before coming to England.

Oligarchy is a (boarding-)school-novel, Thomas presenting a broad-brush portrait of this environment and the girls that inhabit it. Academics are incidental. What Thomas focuses on is the uncertainty of these girls in the middle of adolescence, confused and uncertain about adulthood, mature in some ways but also still very much unknowing. Sex and their ignorance of it figure prominently, but their central fixation is on their weight and appearance. They obsess about food consumption -- calorie-counting and dieting --, and the pack mentality sees them all joining in with one faddish approach to eating after another; unsurprisingly: "90 per cent of the school has some sort of eating disorder".

The teachers and the headmaster hardly seem equipped to handle the girls, much lesss their problems -- specifically this problem. Two experts are called in to tackle the issue, Tony and Dominic, but they're odd men out, too -- "The eating-disorder men look like criminals" -- while the teacher who takes over teaching biology, Mrs. White, less than helpfully jumps straight into her new class proposing:

Why don't we look at BMI ? Body Mass Index. We can design some experiments. I'll get the scales.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 February 2020

English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.

