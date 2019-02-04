|
In Your Face
Our Assessment:
B : enjoyable amateur sleuthing; agreeable voice
In Your Face is the second (of only three) mysteries featuring and narrated by twenty-five-year-old Lily Pascale, university lecturer in crime fiction.
She begins her story here at semester's end, a few months after her great local success in the case featured in Dead Clever -- for which she continues to get recognized (it comes up rather often -- perhaps a bit too often).
Lots of people could have killed those women, but nobody seemed to have a very good reason for doing so.Readers do get glimpses of the mind behind the crimes, as, interspersed in Lily's own account are short sections, printed in italics, in which the killer explains himself. These bits seem to be part of a sort of interview -- like a journalist's Q & A with a criminal --, but they're also not quite coterminous with the action itself: his account seems to date from some later (but not final ...) point, the narrative proper slowly converging to it. These snippets appear more frequently as the story builds towards it conclusion -- nicely revealing (as Lily has begun to sense) that Lily is being stalked by the murderer, and that he has plans for her too .....
Other odds and ends of interest include the pointer to the classic Michael Powell film, Peeping Tom, which seems to hold some clue to the who is behind the crimes -- though here too, as with the phone calls from Fenn which she never seems to be able to get to, Thomas draws out the suspense of Lily actually managing to be able to get around to watching the film. And there's also that brief opening scene, a Prologue set in 1987, more than a decade earlier, in which unidentified youngsters are doing things they shouldn't be -- which obviously has some connection with the case itself.
The case does have a few weaknesses -- most notably the article-idea itself, as it seems implausible that three women who were stalked would willingly have their pictures taken and prominently displayed in a mass-circulation tabloid -- an invitation to stalkers old and new, surely. (Thomas emphasizes that the magazine insisted they allow themselves to be photographed, no less.) And if the explanation behind the crime itself is a bit far-fetched and, in a variety of ways, rather a stretch, Thomas unfolds the resolution appealingly enough. Yes, Lily is advised rather too often not to go to the police with the latest bit of information she finds, and she probably should have involved them some more, but everything falls -- perhaps a bit too easily -- very nicely into place.
There are a few odds tics in the novel -- Lily is rather detailed about her various modes of transport, making for more mentions of taxi and other rides than probably necessary -- and Thomas never gets entirely comfortable with Lily's would-be romantic life, though it's brought to the fore repeatedly. There are also quite a few feints and misdirects -- clever enough mostly, though occasionally a bit too obvious. On the whole, however, Lily is an engaging character and guide, and the story enjoyable.
In Your Face is fairly unexceptional, but it's a solid little mystery novel and a satisfying read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2019
English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.
