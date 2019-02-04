

the complete review - fiction

In Your Face



by

Scarlett Thomas



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Lily Pascale Mystery

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable amateur sleuthing; agreeable voice

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 5/1/2004 .

From the Reviews :

"Thomas's fresh and sexy contemporary English mystery, the second in a trilogy (after 2003's Dead Clever), keeps the reader riveted." - Publishers Weekly Quotes :

"(A) dirty, dangerous book disguised as a straight-forward detective story; approach with caution." - Matt Thorne, Independent on Sunday (5/12/1999)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

In Your Face is the second (of only three) mysteries featuring and narrated by twenty-five-year-old Lily Pascale, university lecturer in crime fiction. She begins her story here at semester's end, a few months after her great local success in the case featured in Dead Clever -- for which she continues to get recognized (it comes up rather often -- perhaps a bit too often).

It's a time of transition: Lily is clearing out her office, and close friend and colleague Fenn, who she thinks she might be in love with, is getting married in a few days (to a pregnant student of hers); among the slightly annoying parts of the story then are Fenn's repeated attempts to reach her on the telephone over the course of the novel and never quite managing to get through to her, leaving the state of their relationship and futures slightly up in the air until the end. At least Lily has the opportunity to put some distance between her and the wedding preparations, as Jess, a friend she hasn't seen since university (not that that was too long ago ...), gets in touch with her with a desperate plea for help -- a good enough excuse for Lily to head out of town, over to London.

Lily's parents -- "My father was a chain-smoking, wine-drinking French womaniser; my mother was a radical feminist" -- are divorced, and Lily's trip to London gives her an opportunity to spend some time with dad Henri -- a fairly well-known psychiatrist with "a growing number of celebrity patients" -- and his new girlfriend, Star, a researcher of psychopathy, as Lily makes herself comfortable in dad's house.

Jess' situation is an odd one, and one can see why she is concerned: a freelance journalist, she wrote an article for the tabloid Smile ! on stalking, profiling three stalked women and telling their stories. Now, on the day the story appeared, all three have been found dead -- murdered. Obviously, there must be a connection -- and Jess is terrified, since she's obviously implicated.

Lily is as mystified as the police are -- and intrigued. Complicating matters, when she gets to London she can't find Jess, who seems to have gone into hiding or done a runner. But Lily goes ahead and looks into the case on her own, including visiting the three victims' homes. What's particularly baffling is the absence of any discernible motive: other than the article, there is nothing linking the three victims -- though it is notable that there are few people who knew them well, as, for example, all three no longer have parents:

Lots of people could have killed those women, but nobody seemed to have a very good reason for doing so.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2019

:

Faculty page

Interview at 3:AM

Interview at Bookslut

Profile in the Evening News

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

About the Author :

English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.

