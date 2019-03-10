

Bright Young Things



by

Scarlett Thomas



B : parts of it somewhat forced, but overall good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 9/3/2001 Andrew Morrod The Times . 4/8/2001 Steve Jelbert

From the Reviews :

"The narrative is invigorating, often sexy and never clichéd (.....) Clever stuff that keeps the pages turning." - Andrew Morrod, Daily Mail





"Not since The Beach has a "yoof" novel so wickedly satirised its target audience and their shallow pretensions." - Steve Jelbert, The Times

Bright Young Things has a rather far-fetched premise, with six English twenty-somethings finding themselves part of an elaborate set-up that sees them kidnapped and deposited on a small and otherwise uninhabited island, for reasons that long remain unclear (and prove, when revealed, also to be rather far-fetched). As one of them observes: "Someone's gone to a hell of a lot of trouble to set this up" -- and that started with the selection process, an advert announcing simply: "Bright Young Things wanted for big project". Six of the candidates who wrote in and then filled out a more extensive application form are invited for an ostensible a job interview; when they get there, while waiting for the interview, they are drugged -- apparently something in the coffee -- and wake up on the island, without a clue as to how they got there and why they're there.

The six -- three men, three women -- are indeed 'Bright Young Things', but also, to various degrees, adrift -- one of the reasons they answered the advert. Several were looking for a job, while others just felt the need for a change. They range from Jamie -- twenty-two, with a First from Cambridge in Pure Mathematics and a girlfriend he wants to escape -- to art school graduate Emily who has drifted into escort work, and contrarian Anne, who has managed some academic success despite almost never going along with what has been expected of her (such as spending two months recently in the US, but never leaving her aunt's house except to go to the local twenty-four-hour supermarket).

They are, understandably, confused about what has happened to them when they come to on the island. The locale is a truly isolated spot -- nicely introduced by Thomas as:

Almost completely round, and about half a mile in diameter, it's the most unlikely place Anne's ever seen. It seems like the kind of thing you'd imagine or draw, not somewhere you'd actually be.

'It's like we've overdosed,' says Thea thoughtfully.

'Overdosed ?' says Jamie.

'Yeah. We're only in our twenties, but we've already overdosed on the world.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 March 2019

English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.

