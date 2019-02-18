Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Seaside



by

Scarlett Thomas



Title: Seaside Author: Scarlett Thomas Genre: Novel Written: 1999 Length: 310 pages Availability: Seaside - US Seaside - UK Seaside - Canada

A Lily Pascale Mystery

Our Assessment:



B : weaves somewhat unevenly about, but comes together reasonably well

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/9/2005 .

From the Reviews :

"This novel of mixed-up identities, murder and malice sizzles." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Seaside, the final volume in Scarlett Thomas's trio of Lily Pascale-mysteries, is the most awkward of the three, Thomas seemingly uncertain about where exactly to go with her protagonist and the series -- Lily wondering about whether to turn full-time PI, for example, and Thomas presumably wondering whether or not to continue with the character (she didn't). Typical of the uncertainty is how the now twenty-six-year-old Lily is, nominally, still: "a lecturer in crime fiction at the local university" but Thomas seems to find that just gets in the way here, so, pretty much for the duration of the investigation, she conveniently sees to it that: "the university was going to be closed for the rest of the week while they sorted out the heating problems", freeing up Lily to go snooping around (and getting to know the new neighbor better, and so on); not just that, but when the case extends a bit longer -- well:

The university would probably be open again today and I would be expected in. But I would be phoning David to tell him I had the flu.

'This must be very upsetting for you,' I said, eventually.

'It's horrible,' she said. 'I've been so afraid.'

'Well, it's all over now,' I said soothingly.

'Is it ?' she said and turned the TV over.

'So it's all about mistaken identity ?'

'Absolutely. Pretending to be someone you're not to get what you want.'

'Post-modern,' commented Jack.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 February 2019

About the Author :

English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.

