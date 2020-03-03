

the complete review - fiction

The Aosawa Murders



by

Onda Riku



Japanese title: ユージニア

Translated by Alison Watts

Our Assessment:



B : interesting presentation, and fairly effectively unsettling

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 17/1/2020 Laura Wilson The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/3/2020 Jennifer Reese The Times . 27/12/2019 Mark Sanderson Wall St. Journal . 14/2/2020 Tom Nolan

From the Reviews :

"Tantalising as a scene glimpsed through a half-open door, this is an utterly immersive puzzler in which nothing is entirely cut and dried." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"You will finish Onda's The Aosawa Murders more puzzled than you began, and that's the beauty of this stubbornly nonlinear novel. (...) The story, brilliantly translated by Watts, is patched together from scraps of rambling, deeply personal interviews, excerpts from a novel about the crimes, a confessional letter and crisp newspaper reports." - Jennifer Reese, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Aosawa Murders is largely set long after the actual crime, most of the chapters monologues -- interviews, but with the interviewer's words and questions left out -- by those with some first-hand knowledge of the surrounding events. In a sense, the story is a doubled look back, with much of the focus not only on the murders but then also on a book written about them by Makiko Saiga, ten years after the fact, with the first chapter presenting Saiga's recollections and thoughts, both on the murders -- she was a child who lived in the neighborhood at the time -- and on her book, The Forgotten Festival (for which she had, in (earlier) turn, interviewed many of the witnesses as well -- even as she tried to make it as ambiguous as possible, whether in fact the book was fiction or non-fiction: as her then editor describes it: "It is a work that cannot be classified neatly into any particular genre. Neither fiction nor non-fiction").

The 1973 crime itself was horrific: at the celebrations for the shared birthday of three members of the Aosawa family, from three different generations, at the Aosawa Clinic the drinks were spiked with poison and seventeen people died -- horrible deaths, too. Only one person was completely unaffected, the blind daughter of the household, Hisako, around twelve at the time. The investigation involves the questioning of hundreds of people, but long doesn't lead anywhere; the focus is on the man who delivered the drinks, but he long remains unidentified. Only when the man is found dead, a suicide, does it appear that the crime is solved -- though the question why he did it remains open, his suicide note claiming he had received a note instructing him to commit the act.

Hisako is presented as an unusual girl -- "bewitching -- intelligent and graceful. Simply being in her presence put you under her spell", as one person puts it -- and someone who seemed to have overcame their blindness with eerie ease; indeed, people often note that she seemed to be able to see despite it. She seems in many ways almost otherworldly -- including suffering from the appropriately called autointoxication --, with Saiga observing that in the aftermath: "She was the survivor of a tragedy -- a role she was made for". Her demeanor, and everything about her, also make some people suspicious -- they can't help but feel that she had something (or everything) to do with the crime. So also the detective handling the case is certain she is at heart of it. But evidence is lacking (especially now, after such a long time) -- though, suspiciously, evidence conveniently disappears (and one of those with information, who provided an account earlier in the book, dies).

It's a huge problem:

There is no evidence, nothing at all. Only her smile, her insinuating words, and her suspect appearance. [...] There is nothing left. Nothing that can be used to pin her down as the mastermind. Nothing apart from everybody's conjectures and hopes, that is.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 March 2020

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Onda Riku (恩田陸) was born in 1964.

