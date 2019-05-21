Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Governesses



Anne Serre



French title: Les gouvernantes

Translated by Mark Hutchinson

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 28/11/2018 Parul Sehgal Publishers Weekly . 30/7/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"It’s a rawboned little story -- a novella, really -- prim and racy, seriously weird and seriously excellent; a John Waters sex farce told with the tact and formality of a classic French fairy tale. (...) This novel’s ideas about shame, constraint, lust and abandon are as subtle as the sex is frank, conveyed through insinuation and metaphor. The Governesses is not a treatise but an aria, and one delivered with perfect pitch: a minor work, defiantly so, but the product of a significant talent." - Parul Sehgal, The New York Times





is not a treatise but an aria, and one delivered with perfect pitch: a minor work, defiantly so, but the product of a significant talent." - "Serre’s wistful ode to pleasure is as enchanting as its three nymph-like protagonists." - Publishers Weekly

The governesses of the title are a close trio -- distinct individuals (named Eléonore, Laura, and Inès) but close-knit and, much of the time, acting much as one. They are employed by Monsieur and Madame Austeur (with hints of both austere and author in that name, in both the original French and English), and look after a gaggle of boys; the Austeurs have four children, but the kids are barely distinguishable, the governesses (very loosely) watching over an indistinct herd.

The governesses are hardly paragons of the profession, and when first introduced it's suggested:

Were you to base an assessment of the governesses' professional skills on this particular evening, you would conclude that Monsieur and Madame Austeur had been most remiss in hiring the services of such a scatterbrained band of young women. You would even wager there was something fishy going on.

But someone in that far-off place would start to resemble Monsieur Austeur, someone else the elderly gentleman, the strangers, the suitors .... Everywhere you'd have the same gates, the same gardens, the same world woven with the same threads connecting a face to a secret room, and all those scenes they'll never forget and have nevertheless forgotten.

What bomb would need to be dropped on the house for life all of a sudden to change direction ?

It's as though, with the onset of old age and the infirmities that come with it, he had decided to devote himself exclusively to the governesses across the way. They know this and enjoy it.

They would look round and everything that had made up their past, their entire life to that point, would have vanished. What keeps them there is that all of them have the impression -- separately, in secret -- of underwriting its reality. Were one of them to go missing, everything would disappear ....

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 May 2019

About the Author :

French author Anne Serre was born in 1960.

