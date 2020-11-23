|
The Paper Men
B+ : a strange but oddly satisfying (and funny) take on (the idea of) literary (auto)biography
The Paper Men is narrated by successful English author Wilfred Barclay, and begins when he is in fifties.
He's hosting tiresome young American academic, Rick L. Tucker, at his home, and the opening chapter has Barclay waking in the apparently all too usual for him alcohol-induced haze and mulling over just how serious his alcohol-habit had become.
He's tempted to "interrogate the bottles" -- to see the physical evidence of just how much was consumed -- and, when he hears the lid on the outside trashcan fall off actually does get out of bed to go check.
He's certain a badger is responsible for the noise around the trashcan, and so he gets his gun to blast the bloody animal away.
It's important to me, Wilf. Very important. I'd give anything -- anything ! You don't know the competition -- and I have a chance.It's Barclay who is narrating this story, so readers know they are dealing not with academic Tucker's life-of, but rather the subject's own chronicle and account. Barclay presents himself as someone who truly does concern himself with the subject at hand, already anointing himself in the opening paragraph: "the indefatigable analyst of my character -- myself, that is". Whether he is to be trusted or relied upon any more than an outside biographer such as Tucker might be remains an open question. Barclay will come to insist: "This isn't a biography", but it is very much a work of a renowned writer dealing (and struggling) with how his life should be, literarily, remembered. What there is of a plot, in terms of actual action, mostly has Barclay alternatingly confronting and fleeing from his would-be biographer: The Paper Men covers over a decade of their odd relationship, and for much of it Barclay is on the run (if admittedly not just from Tucker) -- and Tucker doing his best to be nipping at his heels.
Tucker repeatedly presents Barclay with a piece of paper he wants him to sign, making Tucker's position as Barclay's biographer official and legally watertight -- and giving him access to the huge piles of papers Barclay keeps in the house of his former wife, Liz (former after that opening scene, as Tucker and his actions precipitate the dissolution of that marriage). Tucker even goes so far as to seem to offer his young bride Mary Lou -- who majored in flower-arranging and bibliography at college -- as a prize, a signing bonus of sorts, to sweeten the deal. Here, as elsewhere, Barclay declines -- Mary Lou does wind up as a prize, but someone else's (though still to do with Tucker's desperate efforts to make Barclay his academic-own) --, and continues to cruelly tease the academic, repeatedly holding out the possibility of going along and then always pulling back. At one point Tucker saves Barclay's life, and Barclay feels something of an obligation towards him ("It seems I owe you my life", he realizes, with something of a shudder) -- only to eventually discover that Tucker's apparent heroics (like so much about Tucker ...) turn out not to be quite what they seemed at the time .....
Eventually, Barclay suggests he's willing to go along with Tucker's plans -- but very much on his own demanding terms ("I shall oversee the biography word for word"), so that also:
In fact, the biography will be a duet, Rick. We'll show the world what we are -- paper men, you can call us. How about that for a title ?The Paper Men does play out as a duet of sorts, but it remains entirely Barclay's work, with Tucker reduced to the role of fool-cum-antagonist -- if also the driver behind much of the action.
Even early in their peculiar dance, Barclay had realized:
Neither of us, critic and author, we knew nothing about people or not enough. We knew about paper, that was all.So also Barclay's account, despite covering so much time and so much travel -- at one point: "I went right round the world. It's probably been done before -- going round the world because you're scared I mean -- but it felt like a first" --, is reduced to this word-account, with little of any actual experiences or much interaction with others in any way captured here. Perhaps the best case Tucker makes for being allowed to take charge of documenting Barclay's life -- made specifically when Barclay suggests biography-in-collaboration, but valid throughout -- is that:
your memory it isn't all it might me. Writers are absent-minded, you know that, Wilf.Indeed, Barclay seems to go out of his way to remind readers -- and/or himself ? -- that he is an unreliable narrator. From the first -- with its: "black hole in my memory of the previous night" -- he acknowledges gaps and a lack of recall. He's self-aware enough to realize:
Middle-age was leaving me and something more advanced was approaching and I didn't much like the look of it. Memory, for example. Now and then it was patchy where it used to be good. I forgot my ex-chum with great rapidity and the book, The Birds of Prey, even faster.The book is full of scenes when he is not completely in control of his faculties and can not see and/or remember clearly, whether from drink, illness, high altitude, and or actual fog. Barclay is almost constantly on the run -- not just from Tucker, but from his life: even when he completes another book he's happy enough to mail it off to his agent, indifferent to everything that happens with it after that.
That much of it -- life, experience, would-be loved ones -- is just a fog he leaves behind him doesn't help; the thought of Tucker -- his constant shadow, but also remaining always entirely insubstantial (in his own way, the single-minded Tucker also never manages to be more than a paper man, without anything more to him) -- just the (in)tangible manifestation of what haunts him.
Much of it comes down to the fact that, as Barclay yells at Tucker: "You don't know who I am ! Nobody knows who I am !" The thought of biography -- of being reduced to the page -- so terrifies him that, for years, all he can do is run from it. From his would-be biographer, in the form of Tucker, but also -- and obviously futilely -- from himself. After one of Tucker's advances, he asks himself: "had I deceived myself ?" -- but in fact that is a worry that he constantly carries with him.
The hoard Tucker was after from early on was the motherload of papers sitting in Barclay's old house. The academic wanted to be Barclay's official biographer, but the truly important access that conferred was not to the man but to those papers. Barclay does eventually come full-circle, returning to Liz's home (where he is immediately confronted with yet more of his personal failures, as husband and father) and to that pile of paper. It comes as no surprise what he plans to do with this: "paperweight of a whole life" -- "a positive mountain of mostly white paper"; a nice touch then is that, if Barclay does indeed get the final word -- as this, as he repeatedly reminds us, is his manuscript, his life, his summa -- it is darkened by the shadow of Tucker, lurking nearby still .....
The Paper Men is an odd piece of work. Nominally a satire (or rather: farce) of academic obsession (and an academic's obsession) with the life of a literary man, and the silliness of 'official biography', it is, in fact, much more (though, not least, a novel about the silliness of literary or indeed any 'biography' (or self-reckoning ...) in general). Significantly, Barclay's actual works barely matter: beyond some titles and mention of how the books have been received, there's no hint of the substance of Barclay's creative work; similarly tellingly, the papers Tucker is so desperate to see aren't those of the readily-available (but, as noted, basically ignored) novels, but rather what amounts to detritus. Barclay flails in his efforts, but admirably avoids falling back on either -- the fiction or the banal day-to-day record found in his other paperwork. Whether it's a more satisfactory form of a 'life' than what Tucker might have managed remains an open question; in a way, Barclay manages to evade the question and issue by limiting his account almost entirely to these last years of his life that are spent, in one form or another, almost entirely on the run; the inescapable conclusion is, of course, that the true life remains elsewhere.
Neither of the main characters is very pleasant, but they do make a rather amusing pair. Tucker's strained (but also very clear-headedly manipulative) desperation and Barclay's cruelty make for some fine confrontation scenes. Barclay's fog -- whether alcohol-induced or simple forgetfulness (willful or biological) -- is, as such fogs generally are in any fiction, annoying -- to the extent that it seems to have even annoyed Barclay and Golding, as Barclay finally does give up drink (rather too late in the day and novel ...). But Barclay's pen is sharp enough, and his meanderings -- if rather too free-wheeling -- intriguing enough to keep readers following along -- if not quite as desperately as Tucker.
But The Paper Men is also a rocky read. Barclay/Golding don't make things very easy for readers, and if not quite as many hurdles are set as they are for Tucker, there are quite a few to surmount. The rewards are there, too, however, for the reader willing to go along on this odd ride. There's quite a bit that's genuinely funny. And there's also quite a bit more to the text -- presented practically in short-hand, Barclay/Golding making little effort to spell many things out. (The occasional hint -- the parenthetical mention addressed right to the reader: "Yes, I know you'll have forgotten Johnny's dog. Look it up", for example -- hammers home the lesson that little is mentioned here that isn't meant to serve some purpose.) There is something more there, and it does make for a richer read than a first look might suggest.
The Paper Men is probably best approached somewhat warily, but it's better than its reputation suggests; in fact, it is pretty darn good.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2020
British author William Golding lived 1911 to 1993. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983.
© 2020 the complete review