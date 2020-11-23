

a strange but oddly satisfying (and funny) take on (the idea of) literary (auto)biography

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 4/1984 Jonathan Raban Daily Telegraph A- 10/2/1984 Nina Bawden Financial Times . 4/2/1984 Anthony Curtis Literary Review . 4/1984 Susan Marling London Rev. of Books . 1/3/1984 Frank Kermode Le Monde . 19/9/1986 Bernard Géniès The NY Times D 26/3/1984 Michiko Kakutani The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/4/1984 Robert M. Adams Sunday Telegraph . 5/2/1984 Janice Elliott Sunday Times . 12/2/1984 Victoria Glendinning The Times . 9/2/1984 Michael Ratcliffe TLS . 2/3/1984 Blake Morrison VQR D Fall/1984 Richard Jones

Decidedly mixed(-to-negative) reaction, and even those who looked upon it more favorably have their reservations



From the Reviews :

"Judged simply as a work of fiction, it is crude and shrill: a frantic comedy that has the considerable drawback of not being funny. Judged as a sermon, though, it is something else: a bleak and vexed meditation on the relationship between Man and his Creator. (...) The Paper Men , for all its creakiness and flat jokes, does succeed in gesturing, at least, at something profound. It even goes so far as to assert that creakiness and flat jokes are a necessary product -- a symptom, if you like, of the undeniable fact that the book has a merely human author." - Jonathan Raban, The Atlantic





, for all its creakiness and flat jokes, does succeed in gesturing, at least, at something profound. It even goes so far as to assert that creakiness and flat jokes are a necessary product -- a symptom, if you like, of the undeniable fact that the book has a merely human author." - "Few British novelists have as wide a range as William Golding. (...) He has also (though I have never seen this remarked upon) a splendid comic gift which in this latest novel is used to often hilarious effect, running the whole gamut of comedy, from irony to farce. (...) If [Barclay] (and Golding) are not entirely successful, the quest is hugely enjoyable." - Nina Bawden, Daily Telegraph





"This may not be a "major" Golding novel but in its penetration of a problem common to many writers today it belies the view of the dissenting Nobel judge that Golding is an author of merely local significance." - Anthony Curtis, Financial Times





"This invitation to the reader to do some work is almost suspiciously candid, but it has to be accepted. (...) Of course the whole book takes risks, introducing the divine into the meditations of a witty ruined immoral old writer, having to accommodate it to his sense of farce and his egotistic solitude and his coarseness." - Frank Kermode, London Review of Books





"Barclay and Tucker are not only poorly defined as individuals, but are also wholly inadequate as symbols. They are indeed no more than paper men. (...) Judging from the tired, petulant tone of Paper Men , Mr. Golding would seem to have more in common with his creation than mere appearance (.....) He, too, seems to have allowed his pessimistic vision of man to curdle his view of the world and to sour his enjoyment of craft. Not only is the mythic power that animates the best of his fiction curiously absent in Paper Men , but the writing also seems unusually sloppy." - Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times





, Mr. Golding would seem to have more in common with his creation than mere appearance (.....) He, too, seems to have allowed his pessimistic vision of man to curdle his view of the world and to sour his enjoyment of craft. Not only is the mythic power that animates the best of his fiction curiously absent in , but the writing also seems unusually sloppy." - " The Paper Men (...) is like all Mr. Golding's earlier novels in being utterly unlike any of them; it is also like them in dealing with the struggle of sacred and profane values. (...) The Paper Men , dominated by two paper personalities who are in reality but one, has perhaps too much the feeling of a paper tragedy to make a fully satisfying fiction." - Robert M. Adams, The New York Times Book Review





(...) is like all Mr. Golding's earlier novels in being utterly unlike any of them; it is also like them in dealing with the struggle of sacred and profane values. (...) , dominated by two paper personalities who are in reality but one, has perhaps too much the feeling of a paper tragedy to make a fully satisfying fiction." - "The grappling of two possessed minds is a familiar and usually fecund situation for Mr Golding. (...) This time it doesn't work because Barclay engages from time to time our attention but never compassion or awe." - Janice Elliott, Sunday Telegraph





" The Paper Men is a story of evasion, and an exercise evasion itself. (...) But really all anyone wants to know about a new novel by William Golding is, yes or no ? Thumbs up or thumbs down ? I can't oblige. New reders should not begin here (.....) The Paper Men is nothing so unequivocal as a bad book; staccato, defiant, it is equivocal to the point of panic." - Victoria Glendinning, Sunday Times





is a story of evasion, and an exercise evasion itself. (...) But really all anyone wants to know about a new novel by William Golding is, yes or no ? Thumbs up or thumbs down ? I can't oblige. New reders should not begin here (.....) is nothing so unequivocal as a bad book; staccato, defiant, it is equivocal to the point of panic." - "It is hard to tell from The Paper Men what kind of novelist Barclay is meant to be, because The Paper Men is not a very good book." - Michael Ratcliffe, The Times





what kind of novelist Barclay is meant to be, because is not a very good book." - " The Paper Men babbles with anti-academic satire, and indeed with psychobabble (it threatens at moments to become a "dipso-schizo" case history), so that we may miss its allegorical subtext. (...) Pointing to such continuities does not, of course, make The Paper Men a better novel nor explain why Golding's story-telling here should be so lacking in the subtleties and tensions we have come to expect of him. (...) The Paper Men is certain to get a more patient treatment from future explicators than it has from its reviewers." - Blake Morrison, Times Literary Supplement





babbles with anti-academic satire, and indeed with psychobabble (it threatens at moments to become a "dipso-schizo" case history), so that we may miss its allegorical subtext. (...) Pointing to such continuities does not, of course, make a better novel nor explain why Golding's story-telling here should be so lacking in the subtleties and tensions we have come to expect of him. (...) is certain to get a more patient treatment from future explicators than it has from its reviewers." - "(A) lighthearted but heavy-handed farce (.....) The Paper Men is a short story blown up into a novel, and it is no excuse that Golding has put into it all the exasperation and pleasure he has experienced since 1954 in being taken seriously by academic and professional critics. (...) The Paper Men is a dreadful book, improbable, unfunny, labored. Neither Barclay nor Tucker is in any way believable either as human being or symbol." - Richard Jones, Virginia Quarterly Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Paper Men is narrated by successful English author Wilfred Barclay, and begins when he is in fifties. He's hosting tiresome young American academic, Rick L. Tucker, at his home, and the opening chapter has Barclay waking in the apparently all too usual for him alcohol-induced haze and mulling over just how serious his alcohol-habit had become. He's tempted to "interrogate the bottles" -- to see the physical evidence of just how much was consumed -- and, when he hears the lid on the outside trashcan fall off actually does get out of bed to go check. He's certain a badger is responsible for the noise around the trashcan, and so he gets his gun to blast the bloody animal away.

When he gets to the scene he finds it isn't a badger rooting through his garbage, but rather his guest, Tucker, whom he catches: "in the act of the unthinkable". The academic is desperate for every last dreg of information about the author, and doesn't shy away from some dumpster-diving. It sets the stage for the nature and depths of their uneasy relationship, which will continue over more than a decade.

Still just at the start of his career (indeed, at a stage earlier than he actually lets on here), Tucker had already decided to hitch his academic future to Barclay. The academic from the University of Astrakhan, Nebraska sees his only hope of success in becoming the world's leading authority on someone -- and Barclay is the man (and writer) his choice falls on. (The fact that a wealthy fan, the millionaire Halliday, is willing to support the project obviously plays a role too -- as then does the fact that the clock is always ticking, as Halliday's offer is also only good for so long .....) As Tucker comes to remind and flatter Barclay: "You are part of the Great Pageant of English Literature", -- and yet, conveniently, Barclay is still, as it were, up for grabs: no one has set out to write the great 'life-of' yet, and that's the commission Tucker wants. And to make sure that he can beat off any late-coming rivals and can control the field he wants -- desperately -- Barclay to appoint him his official biographer:

It's important to me, Wilf. Very important. I'd give anything -- anything ! You don't know the competition -- and I have a chance.

In fact, the biography will be a duet, Rick. We'll show the world what we are -- paper men, you can call us. How about that for a title ?

Neither of us, critic and author, we knew nothing about people or not enough. We knew about paper, that was all.

your memory it isn't all it might me. Writers are absent-minded, you know that, Wilf.

Middle-age was leaving me and something more advanced was approaching and I didn't much like the look of it. Memory, for example. Now and then it was patchy where it used to be good. I forgot my ex-chum with great rapidity and the book, The Birds of Prey, even faster.

M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2020

British author William Golding lived 1911 to 1993. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983.

