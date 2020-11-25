|
Paradise of the Blind
A- : neatly turned, into a very good saga of times and place
Paradise of the Blind is narrated by Hang, a Vietnamese woman in her twenties who, at the beginning of her account, is working as an "exported worker" in a textile factory in the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
She begins her story with a telegram sent by her uncle, Chinh, who is also in the Soviet Union at the time, albeit in distant Moscow; he summons her, claiming to be "very ill"; her account describes her long trip to Moscow and then her experiences there, but is interspersed with longer reflections on and chronological recollections of the past, describing her childhood and adolescence, and ultimately how she came to be where she is.
What she describes of her Russian experiences is mostly limited to these from near the end of her stay, visiting her uncle in Moscow and then being called back to Vietnam for another family emergency, the story then closing with her back in what is essentially her hometown (although the novel concludes with her getting set to abandon it at that point, and finally truly move on).
As a second-rank cadre, he earned a pittance. Although there waws prestige in being a Communist official, state salaries were barely enough to live on.When Chinh is sick, Hang's mother priority is to help him, even if it means she and Hang have to suffer. Chinh takes most of this for granted -- so also much later, in that summons to Hang that opens the book: he is not, in fact sick when he claims to be, but rather needs her assistance for a pathetic scheme of his own. For all his militant ideological purity, Chinh is just a feeble second-rater, baffled by a world that did not turn out as he was told to expect it would. As a sympathetic Vietnamese man in Moscow explains to Hang:
Your uncle is like a lot of people I've known. They've worn themselves out trying to re-create heaven on earth. But there intelligence wasn't up to it. They don't know what their heaven is made of, let alone how to get there. When they woke up, they had just enough time to grab a few crumbs of real life, to scramble for it in the mud, to make a profit -- at any price. They are their own tragedy. Ours, as well.Certainly, Uncle Chinh is very much also part of Hang and her mother's personal tragedy, as Hang's mother's devotion to her brother is complete and unwavering -- while he doesn't lift a finger when she or Hang could use some help. It is a source of great tension between mother and daughter, as Hang wants to have as little to do with her uncle, but her mother dedicates herself so much to his well-being.
On the other side of the family is unmarried Aunt Tam, who, after being reduced to the worst poverty in the time when Chinh oversaw the reforms in the village, manages to work her way up to considerable wealth through incredible determination and a lot of hard work: as Hang finds: "She had managed to amass every object, every gem, needed to satisfy a rich peasant's ideal of beauty". One thing she will never get rid of, however, is her deep-seated loathing of Chinh, who destroyed her brother and her family. She adores Hang, however, and does whatever she can for the girl; Hang is also to be her heir. But she hates it that Hang's mother continues to be so devoted and helpful to the monster -- in her eyes -- Chinh.
Hang is very good student, with grades good enough to get into university, thrilling her supportive aunt:
You are the first, the only one in the entire Tran family line, to get to the university. This is no small matter ...As readers realize, however, from the fact that Hang is working in a factory in the Soviet Union when the novel opens, her university-career obviously was derailed; what the reason for that was is only revealed fairly late on; unsurprisingly, it again has to do with the obligations towards family, and the sacrifices that must be made, as Hang, for all the difficulties she has with her mother, is a dutiful and devoted daughter.
Paradise of the Blind is a family saga that, in both its outlines and details can seem fairly grim, but Duong manages it so that the novel is not, in fact, oppressively wearing. The attitude of the characters helps -- a fatalism that isn't crushing, as they simply deal with adversity one way or another (and, helpfully, without whining). So does the presentation: Paradise of the Blind really is a saga, covering some thirty years of Vietnamese history, but it never bogs down in (historical) circumstances or detail: beyond the early land reform and countervailing efforts, little does more than ripple into the lives of the characters. Official policy (changes) and events -- most notably the wars in Viet Nam over this period -- are almost entirely background, as Duong focuses almost entirely on day-to-day life and personal destinies.
The presentation -- including the Soviet angle, and having Hang, for so much of the novel, look back (until the final chapters, which continue the story in the moment) -- also work well; Duong has that writer's knack for just how to lay out and present such a sweeping story in a fairly compact space, a considerable achievement in and of itself. Paradise of the Blind reads very well -- and grippingly; it's something of a page-turner, and one can easily see why it was such a success (before being banned) in Viet Nam.
A great deal of the novel is devoted to ritual, obligation, and hospitality, notably in the feasting that goes on, for holidays or other kinds of celebrations. So central is food and cooking that the novel includes an appendix: 'A Glossary of Vietnamese Food and Cultural Terms', and Duong neatly describes how natural it is to offer (and take, with only the mildest of mocking of those who take advantage of the system); it is a form of local color that also serves the novel well.
Arguably written for a local audience that automatically fills in much of what foreign readers are much less familiar with, Paradise of the Blind might leave English-speaking readers wishing for more background-detail -- but really, it doesn't seem that necessary. Yes, more context is helpful, so readers familiar with the arc of Vietnamese history from the 1950s through the 1980s, and especially in the later years, probably get more out of this, but even as is it translates -- and reads -- well, a very fine novel of the country and system (including in showing just how deep-rooted old traditions remain, regardless of attempts to impose another ideology on the people). It is a very good take on this place and those times.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2020
Vietnamese author Dương Thu Hương was born in 1947.
