Paradise of the Blind



by

Duong Thu Huong



Vietnamese title: Những thiên đường mù

Translated by Phan Huy Duong and Nina McPherson

Our Assessment:



A- : neatly turned, into a very good saga of times and place

From the Reviews :

"This astonishingly powerful and overwhelmingly sad novel about a North Vietnamese family torn apart by ideological conflicts peels off the demon's mask and restores, for us, the human face. Huong's story is a simple one, but her characters, their joys and suffering, their terrible fates, the chaotic world they inhabit, are not in the least simple. (...) In Paradise of the Blind, Duong Thu Huong has written a truly moving, immediate novel about one Vietnamese family, but this family comes to stand for all the Vietnamese who have suffered through centuries of war. Suffering is Huong's subject: how the Vietnamese suffer, and how they survive." - Susan Fromberg Schaeffer, The Los Angeles Times





"What makes Duong Thu Huong's Paradise of the Blind a special experience for American readers is that it humanizes a Vietnamese family and turns its members into individuals instead of lumping them together as the once faceless enemy. (...) Paradise of the Blind describes the problems of ordinary people and the contradictions of political reform openly." - Herbert Mitgang, The New York Times





a special experience for American readers is that it humanizes a Vietnamese family and turns its members into individuals instead of lumping them together as the once faceless enemy. (...) describes the problems of ordinary people and the contradictions of political reform openly." - "(T)he American reader grasps its stakes and emotions only in sudden, searing glimpses. At times, the narrative reads like a primer -- somewhat in the style of Laura Ingalls Wilder -- on Vietnamese life. In spots, the book becomes downright confusing, possibly a fault of the translation by Phan Huy Duong and Nina McPherson." - Anne Barnard, The New York Times Book Review

Paradise of the Blind is narrated by Hang, a Vietnamese woman in her twenties who, at the beginning of her account, is working as an "exported worker" in a textile factory in the Soviet Union in the 1980s. She begins her story with a telegram sent by her uncle, Chinh, who is also in the Soviet Union at the time, albeit in distant Moscow; he summons her, claiming to be "very ill"; her account describes her long trip to Moscow and then her experiences there, but is interspersed with longer reflections on and chronological recollections of the past, describing her childhood and adolescence, and ultimately how she came to be where she is. What she describes of her Russian experiences is mostly limited to these from near the end of her stay, visiting her uncle in Moscow and then being called back to Vietnam for another family emergency, the story then closing with her back in what is essentially her hometown (although the novel concludes with her getting set to abandon it at that point, and finally truly move on).

Despite starting off in the Soviet Union, this isn't a novel of the guest-worker experience in the (former) Eastern bloc. Hang never even describes her actual factory work -- indeed never does any, in the course of her story -- and only presents a slice of the foreigner-abroad experience here, in her interactions with landlady, roommates, and then in Moscow, in seeing (and overhearing) what her Uncle Chinh and parts of the Vietnamese community abroad there are up to. The descriptions of these experiences abroad do, however, serve a purpose, as a useful a kind of summa of everything else she recounts, a dark, cold conclusion to a world of political, social, and personal failures, in what has become a degenerated communist system rapidly, as we now know, nearing its eclipse and collapse.

It takes a while to fit the pieces together, but her story begins with the personal family tragedy from before when she was born. Three people loom large over Hang's life over the years: her mother, her mother's brother, Uncle Chinh, and her Aunt Tam, the sister of Hang's father. Hang never knew her father, a teacher. Her parents married in the early 1950s, but when Chinh returned from fighting in the Indochina War he disapproved of whom his sister had gotten hitched to: having completely embraced the Communist party and its ideology, Chinh denounced his brother-in-law because of his class-background -- "The entire family are landlords, the mortal enemies of the peasantry". Chinh became a local leader during the times of the devastating and destructive land reforms -- "sowing only chaos and misery in its wake" -- only for the tables to turn shortly later with the period of 'Rectification of Errors' (in 1957), when the locals turned on Chinh for his leading role in the mess they were left with: "Of all of the former leaders, Uncle Chinh was the most hated". He had high-tailed it out of there -- though remaining devoted to the Party and its cause, and continuing his career as a cadre -- so the locals wanted to take it out on his sister; though they didn't quite manage, she had no choice but to move to Hanoi, which is then where Hang would grow up.

Hang's mother is reasonably successful as a trader of sorts in Hanoi, with a stall at a local market -- but as soon as Chinh comes back into her life he finds fault with her life-choices: the only respectable members of society in his worldview (and political programme) are the proletariat and the peasantry; as to merchants: "the petty tradespeople, they're only exploiters. You cannot remain with these parasites". He lines up a factory job for her, but she knows she's not suited for it and continues doing what she does best -- and quite successfully. She also remains devoted to Chinh: her brother is all the family she has (aside from Hang), and that makes for a tremendous sense of obligation and bond (even if he cares much less about such things, and can't understand her continued devotion to, for example, the memory of their dead parents, rituals she also takes seriously).

While disapproving of what she does, Chinh and his family don't seem to mind that much that she is willing to sacrifice a great deal for them too. While they have a decent house, they're not particularly well-off:

As a second-rank cadre, he earned a pittance. Although there waws prestige in being a Communist official, state salaries were barely enough to live on.

Your uncle is like a lot of people I've known. They've worn themselves out trying to re-create heaven on earth. But there intelligence wasn't up to it. They don't know what their heaven is made of, let alone how to get there. When they woke up, they had just enough time to grab a few crumbs of real life, to scramble for it in the mud, to make a profit -- at any price. They are their own tragedy. Ours, as well.

You are the first, the only one in the entire Tran family line, to get to the university. This is no small matter ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2020

About the Author :

Vietnamese author Dương Thu Hương was born in 1947.

