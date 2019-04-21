Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Mac's Problem



by

Enrique Vila-Matas



Spanish title: Mac y su contratiempo

US title: Mac's Problem

UK title: Mac and His Problem

Translated by Sophie Hughes and Margaret Jull Costa

Our Assessment:



B+ : another fine variation on Vila-Matas' usual themes and approaches

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bookforum . 4-5/2019 Eric Banks Libération . 7/4/2017 Mathieu Lindon El País . 23/2/2017 Ana Rodríguez Fischer

From the Reviews :

"Ce qu’est écrire (et ne pas écrire) est un des thèmes permanents d’Enrique Vila-Matas. (...) Comme d’habitude chez Vila-Matas, Mac et son contretemps est un roman dont la littérature est l'héroïne." - Mathieu Lindon, Libération





est un roman dont la littérature est l'héroïne." - "La defensa de la repetición, entendida como una modificación infatigable, es el tema de esta novela, que narra cómo se ha ido construyendo la historia de la literatura a partir de las sucesivas variaciones de un primer relato oral. Retorna el mejor Vila-Matas, con su magnífico equipaje literario (el propio y el ajeno), bien seleccionado, medido y destilado" - Ana Rodríguez Fischer, El País

The complete review 's Review :

Mac's Problem (published in the UK as: Mac and His Problem) is narrated by Mac Vives who, at the age of sixty-plus, is "embarking on a new path". He introduces himself as having been the "owner of a rock-solid construction company", the old family business, that recently went bust and now reduced to relying on the income from his wife Carmen's successful furniture renovation company. He has always been a compulsive, obsessive reader (as young man he: "always carried in my right pocket a copy of [Cyril] Connolly's book of doubts, which I would secretly stroke, and which gave me the necessary strength to go on opening doors in my role as a poor young lawyer-cum-tea-boy"), with a particular interest in contemporary fiction. But he claims never to have tried his hand at writing -- until now.

Emphasizing, constantly, that he is a complete novice, he has begun to write -- a diary. This diary. As he explains:

This is a daily exercise that allows me to try my hand at writing -- preliminary literary scraps with my sights on the future -- while saving me from losing all hope in the depths I've been left in by my financial and professional ruin.

For a while now, though, I've been following the same short routes that always lead me to the exact same spots in Coyote, which helps to prevent my diary from turning into a novel, which I am still dead set against. But this morning, I foolishly forgot this, and, on several occasions, unwittingly opened the floodgate, exposing myself to events that could very easily have turned into scenes from a novel.

[A]lthough I write my diary by hand and always somewhat impulsively, afterward -- hence all those hours spent in the study -- I painstakingly edit what I've written, as if viewing it through a magnifying glass, before transcribing the clean copy onto the computer, printing it out, reading it through again on paper, making more changes, and so on, until, finally, I copy and paste it into another Word document

I'm fascinated by the current vogue for posthumous books, and I'm thinking of writing a fake one that could appear to be "posthumous" and "unfinished" when it would, in fact, be perfectly complete.

[presumably Walter and His Problem in the UK edition]

The writers of the School of Difficult Writing whom I found most interesting were David Markson and William Gaddis. This latter movement is still alive and well, full of the authors who, without actively seeking a consensus, share the idea that the narrative is a process with no end point, no destination. And I couldn't agree more. On the other hand, its departure point is clearly the deliberate abandonment of the traditional ideas on which the concept of the novel is built. The aim is to create a whole program of renewal for the genre of the novel, a transformation in line with the need to give the novel a form that fits with our current historical circumstances. Throughout my life, I have felt a great deal of empathy -- sometimes more intensely than others -- with that now old-fashioned American school which never denied that it was still possible to write great novels, but always acknowledged that the problem for novelists -- not only now, but a century ago -- is to how to avoid simply continuing with the genre as it emerged in the nineteenth century and, instead, find new possibilities.

A "finished" and perfectly thought-out novel, therefore, which Perec planned down to the very last detail, including the final interruption.

My "I Had An Enemy" wouldn't begin with the Cheever quote, but with a line from William Faulkner that Roberto Bolaño used as an epigraph in his novella Distant Star: "What star is there falls, with none to watch it ?"

[In the original Spanish version of Distant Star Bolaño gives the epigraph in Spanish ("¿Qué estrella cae sin que nadie la mire?"), complicating trying to figure out what Faulkner's (possible) actual words might have been; somewhat annoyingly, the translation-into-English here differs from that published in the English translation of Distant Star (despite both books being published by the same US publisher -- though by different translators), where it is simply: "What star falls unseen ?"]

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 April 2019

:

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Spanish author Enrique Vila-Matas was born in 1948. He has won numerous literary prizes.

