the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The New York Times has a 'sneak preview of books coming out in 2019 from around the world', Globetrotting.
An interesting variety -- though far from all the good things we can look forward to; check out the Translation Database at Publishers Weekly, currently listing 166 titles in translation coming out in 2019 (with more no doubt to be added).
(Not all The New York Times' suggestions are works in translation, however.)
(And as far as the national attributions go: sorry, but just because the city where Gregor von Rezzori was born is now part of Ukraine does not make him Ukrainian .....)
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Marc Fernandez's Mala Vida, just out from Arcade.
This is a French thriller, but, while there are some brief French detours, it takes place in Spain -- and very much addresses Spanish issues.