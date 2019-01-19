the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 January 2019

21 January: Books-from-around-the-world preview | Mala Vida review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 January 2019 - Monday

Books-from-around-the-world preview | Mala Vida review

       Books-from-around-the-world preview

       The New York Times has a 'sneak preview of books coming out in 2019 from around the world', Globetrotting.
       An interesting variety -- though far from all the good things we can look forward to; check out the Translation Database at Publishers Weekly, currently listing 166 titles in translation coming out in 2019 (with more no doubt to be added). (Not all The New York Times' suggestions are works in translation, however.)
       (And as far as the national attributions go: sorry, but just because the city where Gregor von Rezzori was born is now part of Ukraine does not make him Ukrainian .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Mala Vida review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Marc Fernandez's Mala Vida, just out from Arcade.
       This is a French thriller, but, while there are some brief French detours, it takes place in Spain -- and very much addresses Spanish issues.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 January 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links