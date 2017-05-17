

the complete review - fiction

Inventing Love



by

José Ovejero



Spanish title: La invención del amor

Translated by Simon Deefholts and Kathryn Phillips-Miles

Premio Alfaguara, 2013

Our Assessment:



B : nicely done exploration of relationships and identity

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Cultural . 7/6/2013 S. Sanz Villanueva

From the Reviews :

"Al hilo de estos seres atractivos, examinados con la lupa de un buen observador de conciencias y que garantizan al lector un primordial disfrute, van surgiendo variados asuntos: la identidad, la mentira, el miedo, el dolor, las relaciones familiares y personales, el trabajo... Tales cuestiones proporcionan a la novela la densidad de una reflexión existencialista muy verídica, directa y con mucha frecuencia emocionante al renovar Ovejero algunos planteamientos casi consustanciales a ese enfoque." - Santos Sanz Villanueva, El Cultural

The complete review 's Review :

The premise of Inventing Love is clever: the narrator, Samuel, at age forty still leads a somewhat aimless, unattached life, which is shaken up when he receives an early morning call telling him his girlfriend Clara died in a car accident -- the twist being that he doesn't know any (and certainly not this) Clara. Instead of clearing up the misunderstanding, Samuel goes with it, pretending to be the grieving lover, even attending the funeral. There's clearly been some misunderstanding -- the married Clara's lover was also married, and this Samuel isn't, for example -- but no one in her family or circle seems to have met the mystery man, so Samuel can get away with playing the role.

Work isn't particularly satisfying for Samuel either. He's a part-owner -- but only a small part -- in a supply company suffering some in the weak economy. The death of his girlfriend gives him an excuse to devote even less time to work, which he fully takes advantage of; meanwhile, his partner considers selling the whole company -- but the ones offering to buy it up are clearly not entirely aboveboard.

Clara's sister, Carina, is curious about Samuel and his relationship with the dead woman, and Samuel continues to play the role, embracing it Slowly, he learns more about Clara -- but having to pretend to be the cad that Clara's Samuel was undermines his chances with Carina, whom he is drawn to -- finding at some point, for example:

The other Samuel has taken over my life and is making me pay for impersonating him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2017

About the Author :

Spanish author José Ovejero was born in 1958.

