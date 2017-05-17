|
Inventing Love
Our Assessment:
B : nicely done exploration of relationships and identity
The premise of Inventing Love is clever: the narrator, Samuel, at age forty still leads a somewhat aimless, unattached life, which is shaken up when he receives an early morning call telling him his girlfriend Clara died in a car accident -- the twist being that he doesn't know any (and certainly not this) Clara.
Instead of clearing up the misunderstanding, Samuel goes with it, pretending to be the grieving lover, even attending the funeral.
There's clearly been some misunderstanding -- the married Clara's lover was also married, and this Samuel isn't, for example -- but no one in her family or circle seems to have met the mystery man, so Samuel can get away with playing the role.
The other Samuel has taken over my life and is making me pay for impersonating him.In fact, eventually Samuel figures out who the other Samuel is, and in several encounters learns more about his side of the relationship with Clara. (He is also the one who reveals to the other Samuel that Clara is dead -- cruelly reshaping that story as well.)
While the premise of Inventing Love makes for sustained suspense -- can Samuel keep up the ruse ? will he be discovered ? would it matter ? -- it is in some ways also only secondary. The novel is a meditation on identity and relationships in a much larger sense, with Ovejero effectively using the absent figure -- someone who Samuel knew literally nothing about -- whose blanks are slowly filled in. Carina and the other Samuel fill out the Clara-character-portrait, and Samuel himself also imagines and presents versions of her life to Carina -- an interesting exercise in how we see others, and what we make of them.
Adult and independent, Sebastian also comes to realize how he lacks a certain maturity, coasting through adulthood without deeper connections or much sense of purpose. The games he plays invigorate him, leading him to see that he should change his ways -- as he plans to, at its conclusion.
A clever idea, and well-realized -- including in some unexpected ways -- and a solid novel by a writer obviously comfortable with the craft.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2017
Spanish author José Ovejero was born in 1958.
