Agnomia



by

Róbert Gál



Title: Agnomia Author: Róbert Gál Genre: Novel Written: 2008 (Eng. 2019) Length: 79 pages Original in: Slovak Availability: Agnomia - US Agnomia - UK Agnomia - Canada

Slovak title: Agnómia

Translated by David Short

Our Assessment:



B : solid meandering personal tour and reflection

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Agnomia is the companion-volume to Gál's On Wing, but takes a different approach. Whereas On Wing was a mix of short narratives, dream-accounts, free-standing words and sentences, and reflections, Agnomia is just one burst of narrative: a single-paragraph first-person account.

At one point the narrator writes:

Transforming form through content is not just playing with language. It is about the necessity of preserving form and thereby displaying the content.

For one does have a need to say something, but words get in the way. Words have no need to say anything. That's the problem. The problem of the whole of literature.

As for me, I'm on form. I'm typing this nonsense into my head while ignoring the people I'm talking about.

that reality shouldn't be artistically reproduced, but produced

For many years there have been three men in particular who have inspired me and helped me refine my faculty (and aptitude) for a critical awareness of reality. Thomas Bernhard, the master of tautology; Georges Bataille, the master of metaphysical excess; and the master of hysterico-ontological, postmodern manipulation, John Zorn.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 January 2019

About the Author :

Slovak author Róbert Gál was born in 1968.

