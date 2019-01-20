

Mala Vida



by

Marc Fernandez



French title: Mala Vida

Translated by Molly Grogan

Mala Vida is an ambitious thriller -- of sorts -- that stuffs more in than it can comfortably handle. With some early promise -- even as the scenes and pacing are more suited to film than fiction -- Fernandez both keeps packing it on and then resolves everything all too easily-neatly, while he allows his personalities to completely overshadow the subject-matter.

The novel is set in contemporary Spain, but even here Fernandez feels obliged to set the stage for his story by changing a few fundamentals, opening the novel with an election that has put a right-wing party of vacuous crony conservatism -- think Viktor Orbán's Fidesz or Trump's Republicans -- in power. They're not dangerously militant -- not a full throwback to Francoist times -- and they can't completely purge the government and silence the opposition, but they do quickly exert widespread control, with, for example, the new minister of culture and communication immediately appointing: "his cronies to lead the major public media outlets in a frenzy of Berlusconism". Journalists and editors critical of the new ruling party were let go, but Diego Martin, host of the late-night program Radio Confidencial, was conveniently left as the token oppositional showpiece, so the government can claim they haven't completely silenced all critical voices.

It is a rising of the old guard in new clothes, as Francoist roots and sympathies obviously color this 'Alliance for a Popular Majority' that has come to power -- obvious from the first, when Franco's long-outlawed coat of arms are again displayed on flags, before the election results are even final. Part and parcel of this is the Catholic Church -- and here too Fernandez has to add a new fictional layer to present-day conditions to spice things up (or rather make what's black and what's white here even more blatantly obvious), imagining 'the Crusaders for Christ', an: "extreme right-wing group of several thousand followers" that emerged from a schism with Opus Dei:

They are Catholic fanatics who believe that a new war of civilization is going to engulf Spain.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 January 2019

Marc Fernandez is a French author and journalist.

