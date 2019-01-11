the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winner of the prix du Livre étranger JDD/France Inter, a French foreign fiction prize -- and it goes to Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich's The Fact of a Body; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
Translated from the English, it is of course available in English; see the Flatiron publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
Among the finalists it beat out is Ma Jian's China Dream, Katharine Dion's The Dependents, and two novels not yet available in English: Kaspar Colling Nielsen's Det europæiske forår (see the Salomonsson Agency information page) and Michal Ben-Naftali's המורה (forthcoming from Open Letter; see the ITHL information page).
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ibrahim al-Koni's The Fetishists: The Tuareg Epic.
This came out in William M. Hutchins' translation from the University of Texas Press in November and is surely one of the major translations of 2018, though it seems to have been ... somewhat slow to attract interest so far.
Several other works by al-Koni have been translated into English -- including the more recent trilogy also brought out by the University of Texas Press (The Puppet; New Waw, Saharan Oasis; and The Scarecrow), which I also have, and should be getting to -- and he has gotten some critical attention, notably also being named a finalist for the Man Booker International Prize (when it was still an author prize).
Still, his work seems to be flying a bit under the radar in the US/UK.
I'm not sure this one can change that -- it is his magnum opus, but it is not the most approachable of works, and one can magine reviewers and readers being a bit hesitant about the commitment.
Still, this is a significant work, a major literary work, and it really does deserve more attention
It did not make the PEN Translation Prize longlist; it will be interesting to say whether the Best Translated Book Awards include it in their twenty-five-title longlist (the announcement of which is still a few months away).
Not easy going, but I think this is a very hard book to ignore .....