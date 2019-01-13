Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Mongolian Travel Guide



by

Svetislav Basara



Serbian title: Монголски бедекер

Translated by Randall A. Major

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable writer's-tour -- to Mongolia and (less-)beyond

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 15/10/2007 Clémence Boulouque NZZ D 9/11/2008 Ilma Rakusa

From the Reviews :

"En un peu plus de cent pages, souvent eupho­risantes, il convoque la transmigration des âmes, Confucius, saint Thomas d'Aquin ou l'Otan pour se moquer de lui-même, de son érudition comme excès de bagage, de son nihilisme de paresseux et des illusions qui poussent à changer d'horizon pour se fausser compagnie." - Clémence Boulouque, Le Figaro





"Hatte der phantastische Galopp durch Zeiten, Räume und Bewusstseinszustände durchaus komisch-bizarre Züge, verliert sich Basara nun in Selbstbespiegelungen und verquasten Theorien. (...) Zu spät kommt des Autors Einsicht, «vielleicht wäre es besser, solche paraphilosophischen Fantastereien, die für dicke Bücher charakteristisch sind, bleiben zu lassen». Schon passiert. Und trotz versuchter Ironie ist es nicht amüsant gewesen." - Ilma Rakusa, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

The Mongolian Travel Guide is not a travel guide -- though the plot involves (on one level ...) a writer named Svetislav Basara accepting a commission from a magazine to visit and write about Mongolia; the actual journey presented in this novel -- only part of which is set in Mongolia -- is more in and of the writer's head, the imagined (and dreamt) overlapping with the real: "is this a novel or delirium ?" he asks at one point.

The commission isn't even originally narrator-Basara's; it's passed on to him in what amounts to a thoughtful friend's suicide note, a parting gift to get him out of the house ("thanks to my death, you'll see a bit of the world, and I'll have the comfort of knowing that I did something useful").

The Mongolian adventure is appropriately bizarre -- and unlikely, from the: "fairly large number of translations of Yugoslav authors in Ulaanbaatar's bookshops" to ... Charlotte Rampling ("Miss Rampling spends eight months out of the year in Mongolia. She leaves, makes a movie, gets paid, and comes back").

Rampling isn't the only film-actor there; Basara also encounters:

a certain Mr. Mercier. That's the old scoundrel who, for a hefty sum, introduced Sylvie Kristel into the finesses of oriental sin in the movie Emmanuelle. The fellow in fact had been dead for five years already, but no one minds that in Mongolia, where people are ultimately polite even toward those who are quite obviously corpses, which Mr. Mercier certainly wasn't. He was a tough old bird, that Mercier, as if he'd come from the pen of the degenerate Marquis de Sade.

Just hang all this babble about salvation for literature out to dry. God has a bad opinion of your books. Of books in general. You have to become a realist. You have to start writing like Tolstoy ...

why did I come to Mongolia ? To write a travel guide. Nonsense. Let's say, I came here in order to try once again to find something out about myself. I don't know who I am. I never have.

Perhaps that's actually the reason I headed for Ulaanbaatar in the first place. Either to find her in some impossible place, or to hide from her. I don't know. I think, actually, even if we'd ever met, I'd still feel this terrible emptiness in my soul.

The wise guys in the Department of Modern Literature thought that the state dissolves first, and then from the continuing chaos, sensing the loss of all values, artists begin to deconstruct the forms. All backwards: first the novels begin to fall apart, and only then does the state follow suit.

My mission, for example, is to trash the world and people, to humiliate myself and others, to contradict everything and everyone. Unfortunately, I'm not doing a very good job.

Literary fame doesn't interest me. The opinions of critics even less. I write books so that I can search for something in them; not to force my way into Serbian literature, which will very soon turn into a paramilitary organization and therefore not interest me at all.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 January 2019

About the Author :

Yugoslavian (Serbian) author Svetislav Basara (Светислав Басара) was born in 1953.

