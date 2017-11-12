Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

In Search of the Grail



by

Svetislav Basara



The Cyclist Conspiracy, Part Two

Serbian title: Na gralovom tragu

Translated by Randall A. Major

The complete review 's Review :

In Search of the Grail is The Cyclist Conspiracy, Part Two -- the sequel (or continuation -- or "offspring", as the Foreword has it) of The Cyclist Conspiracy, itself a free-wheeling, multi-layered, open-ended patchwork piece -- indeed, one that allows for (or already exists in ?) many variations, as one of the characters, Joseph Kowalsky, claims in a letter to the author printed in this volume:

A few months ago, I read your "novel," The Cyclist Conspiracy. Although I knew practically every word of it ahead of time -- in fact, I've read forty-odd versions of The Conspiracy -- my curiosity was boundless. I am sure that you will not be unpleasantly surprised when I tell you that as many as thirty-eight authors have written the same novel (the same arrangement of chapters, same facts, same characters); I must admit that there have been stylistically more successful attempts, but in the end your version was chosen to be printed.

In our hurry (the novel had to go to the printers) there was no chance to peruse the entire text, and thus it is not to be excluded that there are more of these falsified passages in the novel.

The Bicyclists are, above all, opponents of all forms of documentary, of all facts, and they are believers in blind faith.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 November 2017

About the Author :

Yugoslavian (Serbian) author Svetislav Basara (Светислав Басара) was born in 1953.

