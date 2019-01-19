

One Part Woman



by

Perumal Murugan



Tamil title: மாதொருபாகன

Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 17/10/2018 Parul Sehgal The NY Times Book Rev. . 21/10/2018 Laila Lalami

From the Reviews :

"For all the commotion it caused, it feels shockingly tame. (...) At times, Vasudevan capably conveys the distinctiveness not only of Tamil but the language of a farming people (.....) But too often Vasudevan resorts to bland, anachronistic English clichés" - Parul Sehgal, The New York Times





"Throughout the novel, Murugan pits the individual against the group. How far are you willing to go, he asks, in order to belong ? Most people in the village do what’s expected of them (.....) As the story unfolds, Kali and Ponna must choose between private satisfaction and public approval. (...) Murugan’s descriptions of village life are evocative, but the true pleasure of this book lies in his adept explorations of male and female relationships, and in his unmistakable affection for people who find themselves pitted against the world." - Laila Lalami, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The husband and wife at the center of One Part Woman are Kaliyannan (called Kali) and Ponnayi (Ponna). Ponna is the sister of Kali's childhood friend, Muthu; they married when she was sixteen. The novel opens a dozen years later, with Kali and Ponna still very much in love, and quite happy as a couple and with the life they've made. Since the early days of their marriage, however, one dark cloud has hovered over them: they have remained childless. One Part Woman explores how this has affected them -- from how others, both family and strangers, see and treat them, to their own feelings and frustrations about this -- and eventually leads to the drastic final attempt to remedy the situation that they are goaded and maneuvered into.

One Part Woman is set in rural India, in an indistinct time, still during the period of British colonial rule; other than mention of 'talkies' (movies with sound) and cement, there's barely any indication of more modern technology (cars, electricity), giving the book an almost timeless feel -- as indeed the story could be set almost any time in the past few centuries. (The one reference that does narrow the possible dates -- mention of the 1945 film Sri Valli, starring Kumari Rukmini -- feels almost too modern, yet it's entirely realistic that in this world-unto-itself there's almost no notice of the independence movement or the Second World War.)

The story frequently shifts back to earlier times, scenes from their marriage and even before. Ponna and Kali are presented as a devoted, loving couple, though there are tensions in their marriage. The most serious one is that of all the outside pressure: among the obvious solutions to their not having a child is for Kali to take a second wife. Ponna worries quite a bit about that possibility -- and Kali gently teases her about that -- but it's not really something Kali wants to consider. Adoption, too, is not seen as particularly viable alternative.

Childlessness marks both husband and wife, but Ponna suffers more because of it. Repeatedly across the years she perceives herself as humiliated by how she is treated because she has not had any children -- "The humiliations she had had to suffer because of this one problem were endless" --; she is also seen as bad luck -- as though she is tainted -- and this complicates her interaction with others, and especially with children. Kali can more easily distract himself with his work -- he keeps busy -- and sometimes alcohol, but the female identity and purpose is so closely associated with motherhood that Ponna seems to be confronted by what everyone perceives as her failure at every turn.

Ponna and Kali will try almost anything to have a child -- "The goal was to beget a child, and she was ready to do anything to attain that goal" --; of course, in this world (time, place) they inhabit there are no (genuine) medical solutions (indeed, none are considered) and all they can do is turn to superstition:

In the matter of offering prayers, Kali and Ponna left no stone unturned. They did not discriminate between small and big temples. They promised an offering to every god they encountered. For the forest gods, it was a goat sacrifice. For the temple gods, it was pongal. For some gods, the promises even doubled. If a child were indeed born, the rest of their lives would be spent in fulfilling these promises. Kali, in fact, was ready to forgo his cattle and all that he had saved with his incredible frugality, if only their prayers would bear fruit. But no god seemed to pay heed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2019

About the Author :

Indian author Perumal Murugan (பெருமாள் முருகன்) was born in 1966.

