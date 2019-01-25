Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Letters to Survivors



Gébé



French title: Lettres aux survivants

Translated and with an Introduction by Edward Gauvin

B+ : appropriately disturbing post-nuclear-holocaust tale

"This introspective and sardonic book makes it painfully clear how far society has failed to come in the decades since its debut." - Publishers Weekly

Letters to Survivors is a post-apocalyptic graphic novel. The first frame -- also used as the cover image -- fairly clearly sets the what's-left-of-the-world stage, a man in a protective hazmat suit bicycling across a flattened landscape of ruin. The man turns out to be a mailman, still doing his rounds. He reaches an air vent poking out of the ground, connected to a bomb shelter deep below, where a family of four is holed up. Actual mail delivery is impossible, so they have him to read the letter.

Somewhat later, there's a two-page, words-only spread that spells out the whole scenario and (limited) action, beginning:

WHERE ARE WE ?



EVERYTHING STILL LIVING IS NOW UNDERGROUND.



A MAILMAN RIDES ACROSS THE SURFACE THROUGH ASHES BOTH ANIMAL AND VEGETABLE, AMONG THE SHATTERED SUPERSTRUCTURES OF CIVILIZATION.

French cartoonist Gébé (Georges Blondeaux) lived 1929 to 2004. He was also the editor of Charlie Hebdo from 1970 to 1985.

