the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2022

New World Literature Today | Publishing in ... Ukraine


21 December 2022 - Wednesday

New World Literature Today | Publishing in ... Ukraine

       New World Literature Today

       The January-February 2023 issue of World Literature Today is now available, with a focus on 2022 Neustadt International Prize for Literature laureate -- and The Knight and His Shadow-author -- Boubacar Boris Diop.
       As always, of particular interest: the book review section.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Publishing in ... Ukraine

       In Publishers Weekly Ed Nawotka reports that Ukrainian Publishers Fight On.
       Impressively:
According to a survey conducted by Chytomo, the online trade magazine of the Ukrainian publishing industry, 85.9% of Ukraine’s publishers were operational in late September, up from 39% in April; the remaining 14.1% were at least partially at work.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


