the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

21 December 2022
21 December:
New World Literature Today | Publishing in ... Ukraine
21 December 2022
- Wednesday
New World Literature Today | Publishing in ... Ukraine
New World Literature Today
The January-February 2023 issue of World Literature Today is now available, with a focus on 2022 Neustadt International Prize for Literature laureate -- and The Knight and His Shadow-author -- Boubacar Boris Diop.
As always, of particular interest: the book review section.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Publishing in ... Ukraine
In Publishers Weekly Ed Nawotka reports that Ukrainian Publishers Fight On.
Impressively:
According to a survey conducted by Chytomo, the online trade magazine of the Ukrainian publishing industry, 85.9% of Ukraine’s publishers were operational in late September, up from 39% in April; the remaining 14.1% were at least partially at work.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
