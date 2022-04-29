

M

Son of the Century



Antonio Scurati



Italian title: M. Il figlio del secolo

Translated by Anne Milano Appel

Premio Strega, 2019

The first in a planned tetralogy

B+ : all-too-relevant thoroughly documentary fiction

From the Reviews :

"It is presented, perversely, as a novel, though it would be more accurately described as history-writing with a few liberties taken. Scurati hews very close to his sources. Occasionally he allows himself a fictional flourish. (...) Scurati writes with gusto. His style is that of a man unfamiliar with the adage “less is more”. His prose is as verbose and elaborate as his subjects’. He piles on ever more adjectives, more adverbs, more extravagantly protracted sentences. He says things three times over in slightly varying ways. It is as though his researches have left his mind saturated with a blend of d’Annunzio’s florid linguistic curlicues, Mussolini’s oratorical thunder and the fervour of communist rhetoric. Milano Appel’s translation keeps up gamely: where meaning occasionally vanishes into a haze of highly-charged verbiage I suspect she is being true to the original." - Lucy Hughes-Hallett, New Statesman





" M is nothing like the historical novel as Walter Scott or Alessandro Manzoni would have understood it. It is relentlessly driven by fact, chronicle and document. (...) Scurati's dangerous project is, then, from its title and cover onwards, decidely Fascist-centred; it stares at the Gorgon, even looks out with the Gorgon's eyes." - Robert Gordon, Times Literary Supplement





is not the book to turn to for an explanatory blow-by-blow of Mussolini’s rise to power, nor is it interested in presenting an objective, wide-angle view on the complex, interdependent factors that brought about his dictatorship. What it does instead is re-create the sensations of the era: the dry-mouthed claustrophobia of looming confrontation, the bitterness of resentment and humiliation and the wild exhilaration of violent reprisal. Most of all, it makes us feel the perverse seduction of Fascism, which is connected to the universal allure of victory and control. Readers will find themselves swept up by the story, thrilled by its conflicts and strangely forgetful that its “hero” is a murderous despot. It’s a dangerous lesson for a novel to convey, but a profoundly important one." - "Scurati invites our deepest contempt for the lack of conviction displayed by politicians charged with preserving democratic government. (...) Regrettably, it’s a long slog to get to this chilling final declaration. European critics who noted that M was not precisely a novel had a point. Virtually every narrative chapter is followed by excerpts from period documents that mostly repeat the material laid out. This bumpy mix of fact and sort-of-fiction kills the book’s momentum and makes it much longer than it needs to be. (...) M may be more interesting to think about than it is to read, but it certainly gives us a lot to think about." - Wendy Smith, The Washington Post

The M of the title, the 'Son of the Century', is Benito Mussolini, and this volume is just the first in what is apparently planned to be a quartet of M-books. (A second volume has already appeared (in 2020) in Italian, M. L'uomo della provvidenza ('M. The man of providence').) Though a novel, it is decidedly documentary fiction, entirely based on and closely recounting actual events; to emphasize that fact, there is a selection of relevant historical quotes, taken from newspaper reports, periodicals, speeches, memoirs, and other sources appended to almost each of the novel's short chapters.

Despite its exhaustive proportions -- the US edition weighs in at 761 pages and, as noted, there are three volumes to follow ... -- M is not a full biography of Mussolini, as Scurati is only interested in presenting the fascist Mussolini (and not so much how he got to that point). The novel opens in March, 1919 -- the chapters are dated, emphasizing the painstakingly chronological presentation of the story, history unfolding --, at the first rally of the Fasci di Combattimento, the precursor of the National Fascist Party.

Mussolini is already thirty-five years old here. Five years earlier he had been a socialist, and the successful editor of the Socialist Party newspaper, Avanti ! -- "Much loved by his readers, he had elevated the paper to a circulation never before achieved". Having split with the party -- expelled because of his position in favor of military intervention in the First World War -- he had established a new paper, Il Popolo d'Italia, and become a fervent nationalist. Beyond that, there wasn't too much to this new movement:

Who are the fascists ? What are they ? Benito Mussolini, their creator, considers it an idle question. Yes, of course they are something new ... something unheard of ... an anti-party. That's it ... the fascists are an anti-party ! They engage in anti-politics. But then the pursuit of identity must stop there. The important thing is to be something that allows them to avoid the encumbrances of consistency, the dead weight of principles.

The amalgam is exciting, the bacchanal orgiastic, licentiousness the norm, excess absolute; the spectacle is continuous, the party uninterrupted.

The masses, if you pay attention to them, if you don't ignore them, are like that: you just have to lead them and they will follow.

A triumphal result, the harbinger of revolution. In inverse proportion to that, the failure of the fascist ticket was absolute: out of approximately 270,000 voters in the district of Milan, the fascists garnered only 4,657 votes. Mussolini obtained only 2, 427 preferential votes. None of the fascist candidates was elected. Not a one. Not even him. It was a complete fiasco.

This is assault, by an organization of thugs. It is no longer a political struggle; it is barbarism; it is medieval.

Fascist violence is light, its wavelength vibrates in the range of yellow, orange, red, not in the blin spot of black, its phenomenal war is the antithesis of terrorism. What's more, the fascist war is the war against terrorism.

Fascism is not a religion, it is a training ground, it is not a party, it is a movement, it is not a program, it is a passion. Fascism is the new force.

Left-wing regimes such as those established throughout Europe between 1848 and 1900 -- based on universal suffrage and social legislation -- gave what they could ... The century of democracy dies in 1919-1920 ... The process of restoration of the right is already visible in concrete manifestations. The orgy of unruliness has ceased, enthusiasm for social and democratic myths is over. Life returns to the individual. A classic recovery is underway.

Yes, the majority of Italians, horrified by the crime, would like to see the fall of fascism in order to decontaminate its ghost-infested houses, but then, towards dinner time, the demands of everyday life prevail. Morality is not among them. The nation is clouded, its sense of justice is listless and murky. The sense of rebellion ois reduced to the morbid passion with which people follow news reports of the outrage.

Had the prime minister resigned even just twenty-four hours earlier, it would have enabled the country to have a government capable of confronting the fascist aggression; to do so now would leave it without a government to confront the threat. Facta resigned right then.

Just one.

All it would take is for just one person to speak up and he'd be done for.

The masses are a flock of sheep, the century of democracy is over, the masses have no tomorrow.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2022

See Index of Italian literature

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

Italian author Antonio Scurati was born in 1969.

